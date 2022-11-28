17-Year-Old Dies In ATV Crash In Duanesburg

A 17-year-old boy was killed in an ATV crash on Batter Street in Duanesburg Saturday, Nov. 26. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Canva user MattGush

A 17-year-old boy has died following an ATV crash in the region, authorities said.

Emergency crews in Schenectady County were called at around 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, with reports of an ATV crash with injuries in Duanesburg, on Batter Street.

State Police said Connor Summerfield, of Howes Cave in Schoharie County, was driving the ATV with a 14-year-old passenger when the vehicle left the roadway and struck an embankment.

Both Summerfield and the passenger were ejected, leaving the older teen with severe injuries, according to police. He was taken to Ellis Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The passenger suffered minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital, police said.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including the Schenectady County Sheriff’s Office, Mariaville Fire Department, and Duanesburg Volunteer Ambulance Corp.

State Police said the crash is still under investigation.

