ROME, Ga. (Nov. 29, 2022) – A trio of respiratory illnesses is to blame for a decrease in blood donors across North Georgia, according to Blood Assurance. As cases of the flu, RSV and COVID-19 overwhelm hospitals, the community blood bank had less than a one-day’s supply of O-positive blood and a day’s worth of O-negative, A-negative and B-negative blood, as of Tuesday. According to officials with the nonprofit, multiple mobile blood drives are being cancelled at businesses due to employees calling out sick. Additionally, the nonprofit is seeing fewer donors at its brick-and-mortar donation centers, with many postponing or cancelling due to illness.

ROME, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO