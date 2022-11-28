Read full article on original website
allongeorgia.com
Kemp Releases Statement on Wednesday Morning’s Hoax Calls Regarding Gunmen on School Campuses
Governor Brian Kemp released a statement on this morning’s hoax calls regarding gunmen at several Georgia schools, including Savannah, Brunswick, and Camden. From Savannah-Chatham County Public School System Wednesday morning:. (2) UPDATE: Emergency responders have completed the search of Savannah High School and the Savannah Early College and have...
allongeorgia.com
TRIO OF ILLNESSES IMPACTING LOCAL BLOOD SUPPLY
ROME, Ga. (Nov. 29, 2022) – A trio of respiratory illnesses is to blame for a decrease in blood donors across North Georgia, according to Blood Assurance. As cases of the flu, RSV and COVID-19 overwhelm hospitals, the community blood bank had less than a one-day’s supply of O-positive blood and a day’s worth of O-negative, A-negative and B-negative blood, as of Tuesday. According to officials with the nonprofit, multiple mobile blood drives are being cancelled at businesses due to employees calling out sick. Additionally, the nonprofit is seeing fewer donors at its brick-and-mortar donation centers, with many postponing or cancelling due to illness.
allongeorgia.com
Lafayette Man Convicted of Voter Fraud
On Wednesday November 16, 2022, William Chase, a 62-year-old man from Walker County was convicted by a Walker County jury of Forgery in the First Degree, Illegal Acts Regarding Election Documents, Unlawful Acts Regarding Elector’s Vote, Repeat Voting in Same Election. The trial began Monday, November 14th and concluded with a guilty verdict on November 16th in front of the Honorable Chief Judge Kristina Graham.
