The richest person in Oregon
3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
A 21-year-old moved to Oregon to live his dream and vanished just 18 days later. What happened to Miles Stanton?
DAYS Spoilers For The Week of November 7: Wins, Danger & an Arrest
Salt in the wound: Steve Duin column
Salt & Straw got its start at a pushcart in the Alberta Arts District, fresh ice cream arriving in the cooler strapped to the roof of Tyler Malek’s blue Subaru. While Kim and Tyler Malek are now selling small-batch ice-cream in Disneyland and Miami’s Coconut Grove, the cousins’ sense of – and belief in – community was shaped by the city where it all began.
Two PNW lights displays were listed as the best in the U.S.
U.S. News & World Report released their list of The 23 Best Christmas Lights Displays in the U.S. just last month. The list, organized by region, reports that the ZooLights at the Oregon Zoo and the Village of Lights in Washington are among the best in the west.
pdxmonthly.com
Where PoMo Food Editor Katherine Chew Hamilton Eats Off-Duty
Though higher-end restaurants started coming back into the fray this year, my favorite spots on regular rotation serve meals that make me feel nourished and comforted. You can indeed fill your belly with sushi for $30, and there's a Korean home cooking destination that warrants the drive to Hillsboro over and over. There's a food cart that'll make sure you always have leftovers in your fridge, and a Northeast taqueria and a Beaverton Indian restaurant that are guaranteed to make you sweat. I'm betting they'll become part of your list of favorites, too.
4 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these places before definitely pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
WWEEK
Beloved Eatery Chez José Will Live to Serve Sizzling Fajitas Another Day
Just about two months after Chez José served what were supposed to be its last customers, something of a restaurant industry/early Christmas miracle will resurrect the longtime Burlingame neighborhood business. Urban Restaurant Group, owners of popular spots like Brix Tavern, Bartini and Swine Moonshine & Whiskey Bar, has taken...
pdxmonthly.com
Acclaimed Scottie’s Pizza Parlor Will Drop a Major Slice Shop in Northwest Portland, Mid-December
Have we reached peak Portland pizza yet? Emphatically, no. Yes, the city burns with irresistible rounds from pizza-philosophers making pies their own, with rigor and passion. Our cup runneth over. But we are a greedy bunch. So with great joy we come to herald the opening of a singular new...
pdxmonthly.com
Viking Soul Food Expands to a Restaurant in Woodstock
After 12 years of serving lefse—handmade Norwegian potato flatbread baked on a griddle—with sweet and savory fillings, chef-owners Megan Walhood and Jeremy Daniels of the Viking Soul Food cart, a longstanding Portland institution, are bringing their beloved, Scandinavian-inspired dishes to a brick-and-mortar location in Woodstock. The restaurant continues...
This Oregon billionaire is giving away millions
underwent surgery and recoveredave been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to look at an Oregon entrepreneur who started a coffee company and became a billionaire. And now gives millions of dollars away each year.
pdxmonthly.com
Where Does PoMo Food Critic Karen Brooks Eat Off-Duty?
My dining-out life is driven by deadlines. Whatever place I’m writing about, that’s where you’ll find me. In 2022, I obsessed over Kann (our Restaurant of the Year), Berlu (Chef of the Year), and all-day Cafe Olli. They join my short list, along with the restaurants below—places where I take out of town friends or just seek shelter from the storm. What unites them all: spots with their own ideas for food and space and community, not easily duplicated. Great pastries don't hurt, either.
pdxmonthly.com
From the Editor: How a Magazine Helped Me Fall in Love with the City
His magazine made me fall in love with Portland. Not just reading it, though I hope this issue gives you heart eyes for this city, too—but making it, writing it, and, for the past year-and-a-half, being its editor in chief. I wasn’t originally drawn to Portland for the love...
10 MOST DANGEROUS NEIGHBORHOODS IN PORTLAND, OREGON
You can do your best to stay safe in any environment. Sometimes you just can't control your surroundings. Sadly for many places, it's the neighborhoods that you've grown up in that take a turn for the shady. Many reasons are the cause of the downhill slide. Addiction, poverty, stress, and people just feeling like they're at their wit's end can all be causes. When the people who live there have their lives changed, their surroundings can change. What can you do? Moving is always an option, but not ideal for many people. So that brings us back to the initial question. What can you do?
Remembering the ‘Great Coastal Gale of 2007’
December 3rd marks the 15th anniversary of the windstorm referred to as the “Great Coastal Gale of 2007”, which had a major impact on residents and visitors to Cannon Beach and the north Oregon coast. This windstorm was the last in a series of 3 powerful Pacific storms in as many days that affected Oregon, Washington and British Columbia in early December of 2007. The storm produced an extremely long-duration wind event with hurricane-force wind gusts of over 135 mph on parts of the Washington coast; with gusts of 129 mph recorded at Bay City (on the east shore of...
earnthenecklace.com
Genevieve Reaume Leaving KATU: Where Is the Oregon Reporter Going?
Genevieve Reaume has been bringing all the latest news coverage to her hometown viewers for half a decade. And now, she’s moving on to the next step of her career. Genevieve Reaume announced she is leaving KATU ABC 2 News at the end of November 2022. The announcement naturally led to some questions from the residents of Portland, Oregon. They want to know where she is headed to and if they will see her on broadcast again. More importantly, they want to know if she will remain in Portland. Here’s what Genevieve Reaume said about leaving KATU News.
pdxmonthly.com
On at Nationale: Charlie Salas-Humara Returns to Childhood, and an Almost-Blank Canvas
It’s not uncommon for painters to wash over their canvases; if an idea isn’t coming together, all it takes is a thick layer of white to return to the beginning. After years of freely crafting boisterous abstract paintings, one day Charlie Salas-Humara—in the process of recycling a canvas with a heavy hand of white—came back to a painting half-covered. What he found were little windows into the previous work that brought a sense of wonder. He was digging deep into his painting practice at this point: for years he had split time between his canvases, traveling as a musician, hosting a comedy podcast, and distributing natural wine. Painting, however, was his only outlet that didn’t require use of his hearing.
KTVZ
Team Long Road arrives in Bend today, traveling from the Massachusetts coast
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Some marines walking across the country arrived in Bend on Thursday. They're traveling from the Massachusetts coast to the Oregon coast. The marines want to raise awareness about the more than 80 thousand veterans who are still missing in action. Two of the walkers have served over 56 years in the marines. In August, they were joined by a third marine in Illinois.
WWEEK
From Portland to Jersey: Inside the Crime Ring That Shipped Thousands of Oregon’s Stolen Catalytic Converters Across the Country
On a chilly morning last February, in the parking lot of a Beaverton Home Depot, a catalytic converter was harvested from a Ford pickup, one of hundreds stolen each month in Oregon. At black-market prices, the torpedo-shaped hunk of metal was worth upwards of $1,000. Catalytic converter theft is a...
golfcourseindustry.com
108-year-old Pacific Northwest club completes first phase of renovation
Portland Golf Club — established in 1914 and host to the 1946 PGA Championship and the 1947 Ryder Cup — has completed the first phase of its golf course renovation. Led by architect Dan Hixson, an Oregon native who’s lived in Portland for 35 years, the project evolved incrementally over the past decade and targeted playing areas on all 18 holes.
Insurance companies are dropping home coverage in Oregon due to wildfire risk
After recent years of massive wildfires across the Western United States, several insurance companies are choosing not to renew certain home insurance policies due to a property's risk of wildfire.
KXL
Are Your Kids In Danger From NW Government?
On this First Amendment Friday, consider the crazy dangerous environment adults have chosen for our kids. In Portland last night, two fentanyl overdose calls in 15 minutes Deaths in Oregon up 600% the last two years. In Seattle, police find a naked man, armed with a gun, near an elementary...
yachatsnews.com
Some Oregon gun shops selling weapons to customers who might fail a background check
As Oregonians scramble to purchase firearms before the state’s new gun regulations go into effect, some gun shops are using a loophole to potentially bypass background checks and sell firearms to anyone, including to people who might not qualify to legally own them. Measure 114, which was narrowly approved...
