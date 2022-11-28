Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Southfield police searching for missing 16-year-old boy
DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a missing Southfield teen. Jalen Duncan left his Southfield residence voluntarily sometime overnight between Friday, Dec. 2, and Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. He was last seen wearing a red Nike jogging suit. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jalen Duncan should...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police want help finding missing 66-year-old man
DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 66-year-old man who went missing in Detroit. Michael Donaldson was last seen on Friday (Dec. 2) at 6:36 p.m. in the 600 block of Glynn Ct. in Detroit. Donaldson left his residence and did not return home. He was last seen...
fox2detroit.com
1-year-old dies after falling down steps while watched by babysitter, DPD investigates
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Metro Detroit family's 1-year-old daughter is dead, and Detroit police are investigating. The tragic death of Justice Starks happened after she was injured while being watched by a friend of the family - but police say there are plenty of unanswered questions. "We’ve been meeting...
2 injured by gunfire while driving down 10 Mile in Southfield
Police are on the hunt for a suspect that they say shot and injured two people as they were driving in Southfield on Thursday night. The Southfield Police Department said the incident was reported around 11:15 p.m. on Dec. 1
Detroit News
Man, woman shot, wounded while driving in Southfield
Southfield — A man and a woman were wounded late Thursday after being shot at while in a vehicle traveling on Ten Mile, police said. The shooting happened at about 11:15 p.m. in the area of Ten Mile and Greenfield roads, officials said. According to a preliminary investigation, the two were in a vehicle heading east on Ten Mile when a suspect shot at them.
Fatality Reported In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Dearborn (Dearborn, MI)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Dearborn on Friday. Officials stated that the collision involved a flatbed truck and a semi-truck. Fatality is reported in this tragic crash.
1 in serious condition after drive-by shooting in Warren — police searching for suspects
Police are actively investigating a midday shooting in Warren after a man was hit in the stomach by gunfire from a vehicle on Saturday. Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer told WWJ that the incident occurred around 12:25 p.m
fox2detroit.com
Man critically injured in drive-by shooting near Warren Dollar General
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Warren police are investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition. The shooting happened Saturday on Schoenherr Rd near Ida Street at around 2:25 pm. According to police, the victim was walking in the area with 3 other people when a dark-colored Kia...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police officer shocked by live wire responding to car crash; 5 injured
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit police officer was shocked by a live wire responding to a car crash where five people were injured on the city's west side. The female officer is expected to recover and is in stable condition, according to a spokesperson with the Detroit Police Department. All five people - including a 12-year-old are also listed in stable.
Man tries to set Detroit store on fire, police say
(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are looking for a man who they say lit a garbage dumpster on fire and tried to spread that fire to a nearby store.According to DPD, a man was seen setting fire to the dumpster Tuesday night behind the Wonder Super Food Market on Shoemaker Street. Police said the man then walked to the building and poured a flammable liquid on the store. He tried to set it on fire, but it failed to ignite.Police said the man is between the ages of 55 and 60, and appears to be around 6 feet tall with a medium build. He was wearing a black hat, green coat, and blue jeans at the time.Anyone with information is asked to call DPD's arson unit at 313-628-2900 or call Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.
Detroit police officer shocked by live wire while responding to traffic crash on city's west side
A police officer is recovering after she came into contact with a live wire on Friday while at the scene of a car crash that injured five people in Detroit, authorities said.
22-year-old man in critical condition after drive-by shootout in Warren — police searching for suspects
Police are actively investigating a midday shooting in Warren after a man was hit in the stomach by gunfire from a vehicle on Saturday. Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer told WWJ that the incident occurred around 12:25 p.m
fox2detroit.com
Woman hit and killed by recycling truck in Grosse Pointe Park
GROSSE POINTE PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Neighbors in a Grosse Pointe Park neighborhood are reeling after a tragic accident claimed the life of a 68-year-old when she was hit by a recycling truck Friday morning. Police were called around 11:15 a.m. on Friday to Somerset ave in Grosse Pointe...
fox2detroit.com
Killer wanted 2 years after man found dead, dog injured in vacant Detroit building
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two years ago, a man was found dead in a vacant Detroit building, while his dog was hurt. Jessie Eastwood aka Johnnie Best had been murdered. His body was found inside 6466 Jefferson on Dec. 8, 2020. Eastwood's dog, Baby Girl, was injured near him. Crime...
5 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Detroit (Detroit, MI)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Detroit. The collision involved two pickup trucks. The accident happened close to Paul Avenue and Piedmont Street, west of Southfield Freeway and north of Ford Road.
The Oakland Press
Man accused of peeping in child’s bedroom window in western Oakland Co.
A Northville man has been charged as a window peeper after he was observed looking into a child’s bedroom at a Wixom apartment complex, police said. Michael Kenneth Nordstrom, 54, was arraigned before a magistrate of the 52-1 District Court on a misdemeanor charge of disorderly person – window peeper, and a felony charge of resisting and obstructing a police officer. He was taken to the Oakland County Jail.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit sergeant’s suspension reversed after 27-year-old killed during mental health call
DETROIT – The Detroit Police Board of Commissioners has voted to deny the suspension of a sergeant in connection to the fatal shooting of a woman on Detroit’s west side last month. The sergeant was in charge of the officers who shot and killed Kaizia Miller at a...
fox2detroit.com
VIDEO: Man tries to burn Detroit market down
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a man they said tried to set a Detroit market on fire on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving. Police released surveillance video and images that show the man who they said tried to set fire Wonder Super Food Market on the city's east side. The video shows the man lighting some cardboard on fire behind the dumpster of the business, carrying the burning cardboard across the parking, and then pouring gasoline on the building.
ClickOnDetroit.com
48-year-old Warren driver partially ejected, killed in Roseville rollover crash
ROSEVILLE, Mich. – A 48-year-old Warren driver was partially ejected from a car and killed in a rollover crash overnight in Roseville, police said. The crash happened around 1 a.m. Thursday (Dec. 1) on westbound I-696 near Gratiot Avenue. Michigan State Police said the driver of a 2008 Ford...
Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County offers $2,500 reward in unsolved Flint homicide
FLINT, MI – Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in an unsolved homicide from earlier this year. Jaymes “Saint” Wright was killed late Saturday, Nov. 5, and his homicide remains unsolved, according to Crime...
