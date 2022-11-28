ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southfield, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Southfield police searching for missing 16-year-old boy

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a missing Southfield teen. Jalen Duncan left his Southfield residence voluntarily sometime overnight between Friday, Dec. 2, and Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. He was last seen wearing a red Nike jogging suit. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jalen Duncan should...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police want help finding missing 66-year-old man

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 66-year-old man who went missing in Detroit. Michael Donaldson was last seen on Friday (Dec. 2) at 6:36 p.m. in the 600 block of Glynn Ct. in Detroit. Donaldson left his residence and did not return home. He was last seen...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Man, woman shot, wounded while driving in Southfield

Southfield — A man and a woman were wounded late Thursday after being shot at while in a vehicle traveling on Ten Mile, police said. The shooting happened at about 11:15 p.m. in the area of Ten Mile and Greenfield roads, officials said. According to a preliminary investigation, the two were in a vehicle heading east on Ten Mile when a suspect shot at them.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man critically injured in drive-by shooting near Warren Dollar General

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Warren police are investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition. The shooting happened Saturday on Schoenherr Rd near Ida Street at around 2:25 pm. According to police, the victim was walking in the area with 3 other people when a dark-colored Kia...
WARREN, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit police officer shocked by live wire responding to car crash; 5 injured

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit police officer was shocked by a live wire responding to a car crash where five people were injured on the city's west side. The female officer is expected to recover and is in stable condition, according to a spokesperson with the Detroit Police Department. All five people - including a 12-year-old are also listed in stable.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Man tries to set Detroit store on fire, police say

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are looking for a man who they say lit a garbage dumpster on fire and tried to spread that fire to a nearby store.According to DPD, a man was seen setting fire to the dumpster Tuesday night behind the Wonder Super Food Market on Shoemaker Street. Police said the man then walked to the building and poured a flammable liquid on the store. He tried to set it on fire, but it failed to ignite.Police said the man is between the ages of 55 and 60, and appears to be around 6 feet tall with a medium build. He was wearing a black hat, green coat, and blue jeans at the time.Anyone with information is asked to call DPD's arson unit at 313-628-2900 or call Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Man accused of peeping in child’s bedroom window in western Oakland Co.

A Northville man has been charged as a window peeper after he was observed looking into a child’s bedroom at a Wixom apartment complex, police said. Michael Kenneth Nordstrom, 54, was arraigned before a magistrate of the 52-1 District Court on a misdemeanor charge of disorderly person – window peeper, and a felony charge of resisting and obstructing a police officer. He was taken to the Oakland County Jail.
WIXOM, MI
fox2detroit.com

VIDEO: Man tries to burn Detroit market down

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a man they said tried to set a Detroit market on fire on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving. Police released surveillance video and images that show the man who they said tried to set fire Wonder Super Food Market on the city's east side. The video shows the man lighting some cardboard on fire behind the dumpster of the business, carrying the burning cardboard across the parking, and then pouring gasoline on the building.
DETROIT, MI

