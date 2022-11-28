Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
14news.com
Afghan refugees open new restaurant in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro’s newly opened “Pamir Afghan Cuisine” restaurant is owned by three refugees who say they hope to create an environment that can bring a taste of home to the Midwest. Edris Akbari is one of the three co-owners of Pamir. The restaurant’s been...
Police get involved after cemetery vandalized in Webster County
PROVIDENCE, Ky. (WEHT) — Police are now getting involved after a cemetery in Webster County was vandalized, and they’re hoping to catch the person or group responsible. The Providence Police Department shared photos of the aftermath, what was ultimately left behind after several headstones were damaged at the Cumberland Cemetery. The police department posted the […]
wevv.com
Man identified after fatal wood chipper incident in Owensboro
Authorities in Daviess County, Kentucky, have identified the man who was killed in a wood chipper incident on Monday. The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says the man was 46-year-old Joseph "Joey" Wesley Manire of Crofton. The sheriff's office says the incident unfolded in the Stonegate subdivision on Monday just before...
wdrb.com
Kentucky authorities capture fugitive wanted on several felonies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities said they captured a man who was wanted for several felonies and led officers on a chase. According to a news release from the Meade County Sheriff's Office, officers from both the Meade County Sheriff's Office and the Breckinridge County Sheriff's Office arrested 33-year-old Randall Greenwell Jr. around 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Evansville Police help blind veteran who lost everything
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)– What began as a disappointment turned into a blessing. Now, a local blind veteran is thanking the Evansville Police Department for going above and beyond. Ron Williams walked to a gas station down the road from where he lives. He came home 20 minutes later to nothing. “Cups, plates, silverware, everything was […]
prrecordgazette.com
Tree trimmer dies in tragic woodchipper accident outside of Christmas light show
A contractor in Kentucky doing tree work died in a horrible wood chipper accident near a Christmas light exhibit, police say. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. The 46-year-old man was trimming trees at a home when he became tangled in a holiday...
Mysterious package delivered to Evansville Police Department
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A package made a long journey across the Midwest and is now in the hands of the Evansville Police Department. Officers say the mysterious package, which was sent from Macomb County Sheriff’s Office in Michigan, isn’t supposed to be opened until December 1. “That’s over 450 miles from here – all […]
Gun drawn during fight in Evansville, deputies say
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A domestic dispute ended with a man behind bars Sunday morning in Evansville. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the 4800 block of Lakeside Drive shortly before 6 o’clock Sunday morning. The caller told police she had gotten into a fight with her boyfriend earlier that morning and […]
14news.com
Remembrance tree placed in Henderson’s ‘Christmas in the Park’ display
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The City of Henderson’s Parks & Recreation Department for the third year has placed a Remembrance Tree in the Christmas in the Park display. According to a release, the Remembrance Tree is located in the gazebo. Citizens are invited to place a small, unbreakable ornament...
whvoradio.com
Crofton Man Killed in Daviess County Wood Chipper Incident
A Crofton man was killed in a wood chipper incident in Daviess County Monday. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says 46-year-old Joseph Manire was doing tree work Monday at a home when he became tangled and fell partially into the wood chipper. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Christmas is Heading to Henderson With a Tree Lighting Ceremony on December 2nd
Christmas in Henderson will officially kick off this weekend!. There is always something so special about Christmas time. Whether you're a big fan of the holiday or not, it is always cool to see homes and public spaces all lit up. Every year one of my favorite things to do is fill up a thermos with hot chocolate or mulled cider (depending on how prepared I am) and hit the road one evening with Christmas music playing, to drive around and see the gorgeous lights. Don't forget to swing by downtown Henderson to see their gorgeous lights too!
Central City fireman with a “servant’s heart” passes away
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — The Central City Fire Department are mourning the loss of one of its members. Firefighters say John David “Monk” Rich of Central City passed away at his home Monday night. The fire department shared its condolences in a social media statement, saying the 63-year-old German born man loved his job […]
Incredibly Cute Dog Invasion Coming to Owensboro, Kentucky
The cutest and most talented puppies are coming to town. Wesley Williams and his adorable pups performed their popular act seen on Season 15 of America's Got Talent. Puppy Pals Live! is bringing its action-packed show to town. A pawsitively great time is planned for young and old alike. Some...
104.1 WIKY
Worker Killed On The Job In Owensboro Identified
Daviess County Deputies were called to the Stonegate neighborhood in Owensboro Monday afternoon. It was for a tree trimming employee with a traumatic injury. The worker had partially fallen into a wood chipper. The man was pronounced dead by the Daviess County Coroner. He has been identified as 46 year...
DCSO identifies man killed in wood chipper accident
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says one person died Monday night in an equipment accident. DCSO says 46-year-old Joseph “Joey” Manire from Crofton, KY was killed in the incident. Deputies say a local tree trimming contractor was working when Manire became tangled and partially fell into a wood chipper. We’re told […]
Train accident leaves one dead in Dubois County
DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Huntingburg Police Department tells us an investigation has been opened after a person was hit by a train. The Dubois County Coroner says they were called to the hospital after the person was struck, and police tell us the incident was fatal. We’re told it happened near Highway 231 […]
14news.com
Memorial set for ‘77 UE plane crash victims
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville is holding a memorial for teh December 13, 1977 plane crash victims. 29 people for the UE community and flight crew died in the crash. To honor the lives lost, the public is invited to attend two services on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
“CLOSED for business”; Kentucky woman arrested for drug trafficking
The Ohio County Sheriff's Office and the Pennyrile Narcotics Force announced on social media that they arrested a woman on Wednesday in the 400 block of West 2nd Street.
WBKO
Leitchfield woman charged with manslaughter after deadly ATV crash
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Leitchfield woman has been charged with manslaughter after a deadly ATV crash in Warren County Friday night. According to court records, police arrived at a crash on Hayes Road in Bowling Green on Friday, Nov. 25. EMS attempted to provide medical care to a...
The Reindeer Farm in Kentucky
Did you know there is a reindeer farm in Kentucky? We recently visited The Reindeer Farm – a small, family farm in Bowling Green Kentucky, about two hours south of Louisville. Yes, there’s a reindeer farm in Kentucky! This is the third year The Reindeer Farm has been open,...
Comments / 0