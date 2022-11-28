ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Scarlet Nation

Dan Lanning visits 5-star Oregon QB commit Dante Moore

The recruiting contact period opened up Friday marking the first day college coaches were allowed to conduct in-home visits and meet with recruits away from campus before the start of the early signing period later this month. Who coaches see first is always an indication of the priority recruits in the class, and for Oregon there is one clear target who the staff wants to have in the mix once pens start going to paper later this month.
EUGENE, OR
Scarlet Nation

Getting to Know Michigan with Maize & Blue Review

It's Big Ten Championship week and Purdue enters as a significant underdog against the Michigan Wolverines. Michigan has had an excellent season to date, as they enter undefeated with a No.2 ranking. Purdue has a tough task ahead of it, so let's learn more from the source. this week I spoke with Josh Henschke of Rivals' Maize N' Blue Review to learn more about the Wolverines.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Scarlet Nation

Blake Corum, Zak Zinter, Rod Moore appear on PFF's All-America Team

Earlier this week, PFF released its All-America Team after an entertaining 2022 regular season in college football. Michigan running back Blake Corum appeared on the first team, and he was joined by right guard Zak Zinter and safety Rod Moore who both appeared as honorable mentions. It's been no secret...
ANN ARBOR, MI

