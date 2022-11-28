ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raven of the Inner Palace Release Date, Number of Episodes, Release Schedule and Streaming Details

If you are a fan of romance anime and is in search of something fresh and interesting in the genre, then the upcoming anime “Raven of the Inner Palace” is perfect for you. Raven of the Inner Palace also known as “Kokyu no Karasu” is fantasy-romance anime with a Historical Chinese setting which follows the mysterious Consort Shouxue and the Emperor Gaojun.
I’ve Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills Episode 1-12 Release Date, Episode Release Schedule, Where to watch, English Dub

I’ve Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills is an upcoming anime series based on the same name’s light novel written by Shobonnu and illustrated by Sogawa. The anime was first announced on February 26, 2022, and many people are waiting for this anime to air. Finally, this anime is around the corner after a few months of waiting.
Upcoming Anime To Look Out For In 2023

The last decade has seen a wide variety of manga series developed into various television series and movies. There have been successes with anime movies such as Demon Slayer Mugen Train and Jujutsu Kaisen 0. Still, this success does not diminish the continued development of various manga series and tv shows. 2023 looks big for anime, so we will cover some upcoming anime you should look out for. Let’s dive in with a big one.
