Seraph of the End Chapter 121: Release Date, Raw Scans, Spoilers, Read Online
The Seraph of the end manga continues to amaze everyone through its phenomenal storytelling and art. The manga has finally reached crossed 100 chapters benchmark which is a big achievement for any manga especially if it’s monthly. In the previous chapter of Seraph of the End titled “The Price...
Black Clover Chapter 344 Delayed: New Release Date, Spoilers, Raw Scans & Leaks
Hey there! Today we will update you on Black Clover Chapter 344 where we will tell you everything you need to know about the upcoming chapter such as its release date, spoilers, raw scans, and the sources through where you can read the new chapter. Black Clover is undeniably one...
Call of the night Chapter 150: Release Date, Time, Spoilers, Raw Scans, Countdown
Hey there! Today we will update you on Call of the Night chapter 150 where we will tell you everything you need to know about the upcoming chapter such as its release date, spoilers, raw scans, and where you can read the new chapter. Call of the Night which is...
Omniscient Reader Viewpoint Chapter 134: Release Date, Countdown, Spoilers, Where to read online
Omniscient Reader Viewpoint Chapter 134 will release on December 2, 2022, at 12:00 am Korean Standard Time. The raw scans will be available a day before and English translations will release on Friday. That’s for the summary, now let’s talk about everything in detail. This article will cover,...
(UPDATED) Blue Lock Chapter 195: Release Date, Leaks, Spoilers and Raw Scans Out
Hey there! Today we will update you on Blue Lock Chapter 195 where we will tell you everything you need to know about the upcoming chapter such as its release date, spoilers, raw scans, and through where you can read the new chapter. Blue is one of the most-read ongoing...
Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 9: Release Date, Countdown, Where To Watch Online, English Dub
Spy x Family has finally returned with the core/ season 2 and episode 8 just dropped everyone is excited about what this season has to offer. Moreover, fans are already waiting for the next episode. This article will discuss everything you need to know about Spy x Family Core/Season 2 Episode 9 like the release date, spoilers, and English dub.
Raven of the Inner Palace Release Date, Number of Episodes, Release Schedule and Streaming Details
If you are a fan of romance anime and is in search of something fresh and interesting in the genre, then the upcoming anime “Raven of the Inner Palace” is perfect for you. Raven of the Inner Palace also known as “Kokyu no Karasu” is fantasy-romance anime with a Historical Chinese setting which follows the mysterious Consort Shouxue and the Emperor Gaojun.
I’ve Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills Episode 1-12 Release Date, Episode Release Schedule, Where to watch, English Dub
I’ve Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills is an upcoming anime series based on the same name’s light novel written by Shobonnu and illustrated by Sogawa. The anime was first announced on February 26, 2022, and many people are waiting for this anime to air. Finally, this anime is around the corner after a few months of waiting.
Upcoming Anime To Look Out For In 2023
The last decade has seen a wide variety of manga series developed into various television series and movies. There have been successes with anime movies such as Demon Slayer Mugen Train and Jujutsu Kaisen 0. Still, this success does not diminish the continued development of various manga series and tv shows. 2023 looks big for anime, so we will cover some upcoming anime you should look out for. Let’s dive in with a big one.
