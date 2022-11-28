The last decade has seen a wide variety of manga series developed into various television series and movies. There have been successes with anime movies such as Demon Slayer Mugen Train and Jujutsu Kaisen 0. Still, this success does not diminish the continued development of various manga series and tv shows. 2023 looks big for anime, so we will cover some upcoming anime you should look out for. Let’s dive in with a big one.

26 DAYS AGO