The Naples Winter Wine Festival unveiled its lineup of featured sommeliers headlining the 2023 Festival on Feb. 3-5 at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort in North Naples. The sommeliers will share their knowledge of wine vintage, terroir and styles with patrons, enhancing appreciation for the unique and rare wines that will be tasted at Feb. 3’s special pre-Festival Vintage Cellar event, Feb. 4’s night’s Vintner Dinners in private homes and settings throughout Naples and at Feb. 5’s live auction. The line up includes Thatcher Baker-Briggs of Thatcher’s Wine in Hayward, California; Gillian Ballance of Treasury Wine Estates in Napa, California; Fernando Beteta of High Road Wine & Spirits in Chicago, Pablo Braida of Monarch Restaurant in Dallas, Andy Chabot of Blackberry Farm in Walland, Tennessee; Julie Dalton of The Post Oak Hotel at Uptown Houston in Houston, Texas; Erik Elliott of Heitz Cellar in St. Helena, California; Audrey Frick of jebdunnuck.com in New York; Dana Gaiser Domaine & Estates in Brooklyn, New York; Morgan Harris of OMvino in San Francisco, Jennifer Huether of Fresh City Farms in Toronto; Élyse Lambert of Montréal, Canada; George Miliotes of Wine Bar George in Orlando, Chris Miller of Seabold Cellars in Marina, California; Andrew “Rusty” Rastello of SingleThread in Healdsburg, California; Pier-Alexis Soulière of Pasouliere.com in Québec, Canada; Sarah Thomas of Kalamata’s Kitchen in Dover, New Hampshire; and Scott Turnbull of Winebow in Benicia, California.

NAPLES, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO