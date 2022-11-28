ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Cleveland.com

Guardians miss out on first baseman Jose Abreu; offered three-year deal

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Free agent Jose Abreu would have been a good fit for the Guardians, but the power-hitting first baseman won’t be wearing a Cleveland uniform in 2023. Despite the Guardians offering Abreu a three-year deal, the former Chicago White Sox first baseman-DH has agreed to a three-year contract with the world champion Houston Astros, pending his physical. Abreu’s deal is reportedly worth an estimated $60 million.
HOUSTON, TX
WINKNEWS.com

Southwest Florida artist chosen for Gulfshore Life’s Men of the Year

Many can relate to losing something priceless during Hurricane Ian. Maybe a family heirloom or pictures. But think about artists and their life’s work swept up in water in minutes. Hurricane Ian devastated Chad Jensen’s gallery Method and Concept. Jensen is one of the few people who can...
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Naples among best cities for remote workers

Naples ranked 19th among the most desirable cities for remote workers in the U.S., according to a study from RentCafe of 150 cities. The city is home to the country’s highest share of remote workers, with 22.3%. In addition, Naples sports an average internet connection of 116.4 megabits per second and plenty of shared workspaces with 1,599 remote workers per coworking space. Apartments in the area average 1,031 square feet, providing room for home offices. Greenville, South Carolina, was the top-ranked location for remote workers, followed by Raleigh, North Carolina; West Palm Beach and Tampa.
NAPLES, FL
luxury-houses.net

Absolutely Breathtaking Contemporary Home with Wide Open Southern Bay Views in Marco Island, Florida Listed for $11.5 Million

1641 Collingswood Court Home in Marco Island, Florida for Sale. 1641 Collingswood Court, Marco Island, Florida is a jaw dropping home with wide open Southern Bay views in Estates Area has left no expenses spared and nothing left out. This Home in Marco Island offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 6,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1641 Collingswood Court, please contact Cathy Rogers (Phone: 239-821-7926) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Naples Winter Wine Festival releases featured sommeliers lineup

The Naples Winter Wine Festival unveiled its lineup of featured sommeliers headlining the 2023 Festival on Feb. 3-5 at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort in North Naples. The sommeliers will share their knowledge of wine vintage, terroir and styles with patrons, enhancing appreciation for the unique and rare wines that will be tasted at Feb. 3’s special pre-Festival Vintage Cellar event, Feb. 4’s night’s Vintner Dinners in private homes and settings throughout Naples and at Feb. 5’s live auction. The line up includes Thatcher Baker-Briggs of Thatcher’s Wine in Hayward, California; Gillian Ballance of Treasury Wine Estates in Napa, California; Fernando Beteta of High Road Wine & Spirits in Chicago, Pablo Braida of Monarch Restaurant in Dallas, Andy Chabot of Blackberry Farm in Walland, Tennessee; Julie Dalton of The Post Oak Hotel at Uptown Houston in Houston, Texas; Erik Elliott of Heitz Cellar in St. Helena, California; Audrey Frick of jebdunnuck.com in New York; Dana Gaiser Domaine & Estates in Brooklyn, New York; Morgan Harris of OMvino in San Francisco, Jennifer Huether of Fresh City Farms in Toronto; Élyse Lambert of Montréal, Canada; George Miliotes of Wine Bar George in Orlando, Chris Miller of Seabold Cellars in Marina, California; Andrew “Rusty” Rastello of SingleThread in Healdsburg, California; Pier-Alexis Soulière of Pasouliere.com in Québec, Canada; Sarah Thomas of Kalamata’s Kitchen in Dover, New Hampshire; and Scott Turnbull of Winebow in Benicia, California.
NAPLES, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Wisconsin developer builds Cape Coral apartment complex

Construction has begun on a 304-unit apartment complex in Cape Coral. The complex will be called the Springs a Coral Shores and will be on the north side of Pine Island Road next to the Coral Shores Shopping Center. According to the Wisconsin developer Continental Properties, the garden-style apartments will...
CAPE CORAL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Port Charlotte warehouse sells for $24.5M

ESS-BGO Sub Port Charlotte purchased a 185,130-square-foot warehouse at 19553 Kenilworth Blvd. in Port Charlotte from Port Charlotte SS Associates LLC for $24.5 million. The property sold as a vacant lot in 2020 for $800,000.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
Limitless Production Group LLC

Fort Myers residents are frustrated with how long it is taking to have the debris removed following Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA - Residents of the Forest Island Park neighborhood in Fort Myers, Florida are frustrated with how long it is taking the county to remove the piles of debris lining the streets of their neighborhoods from Hurricane Ian. One local resident reports “it has been 8-weeks since Hurricane Ian…the air is toxic” from all the piles of trash sitting along the sides of the road. To the point that even some of their pets are becoming ill, they say, likely connected to the piles of moldy, rotting debris. Neighbors in the area report that they have had one trash clean-up following Hurricane Ian, and that was back on October 18th, over a month. Hurricane Ian made landfall on September 28, 2022.
FORT MYERS, FL
luxury-houses.net

Listed at $5.5 Million, This Breathtaking Home in Naples Florida comes with Elegance and Overwhelming Beauty

3855 Isla Del Sol Way Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 3855 Isla Del Sol Way, Naples, Florida is an impressive in the award-winning community of Fiddler’s Creek with a breathtaking view of the pool, lake, and golf course. This Home in Naples offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3855 Isla Del Sol Way, please contact Michelle Thomas (Phone: 239-860-7176) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
NAPLES, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Despite fight from residents, Dolphins Resort on Matlacha will close for good

MATLACHA, Fla. — The damage to the Dolphins Resort from Hurricane Ian is too much for the owner to build back from, the owner said. The 55+ community on Matlacha is closed for good, according to the owner of the resort, Hugh Reid. He didn’t want to speak on camera or do a formal interview with NBC2, but Reid provided information about the future of the property that has been the center of a fight to keep it open.
MATLACHA, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Man wanted for murder in front of Fort Myers Restaurant

LEE COUNTY, Fla.– Hector Edgardo Perdomo, a hispanic male, is wanted by the Fort Myers Police Department for second degree murder. The Fort Myers Police Department said Perdomo shot and killed Alfredo Arvea in the parking lot of the El Patron Mexican Restaurant and Bar on Palm Beach Boulevard on Nov. 13. Perdomo shot at a second victim, who survived.
FORT MYERS, FL
wiproud.com

Fort Myers, Sanibel Island recover after Hurricane Ian

(NewsNation) — Most days it’s hard for Fort Myers Beach Mayor Dan Allers to even stomach what his community is going through. “To say I’m proud would be a gross understatement,” Allers said,” “The estimates they’re saying for Fort Myers Beach alone are 2.5 million cubic yards of debris.” It’s been months, and still there’s a lot of work that needs to be done.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Fort Myers Beach restaurant sells for $2.2M

VK11410 LLC purchased a 6,216-square-foot restaurant at 11410 Summerlin Square Drive on Fort Myers Beach from RibKib LLC for $2,265,000. The property last sold in 2018 for $1.8 million. Copyright 2022 Gulfshore Life Media, LLC All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Battista Farms in Fort Myers sells for $8.5M

Juniper Landscaping, Bregal Partners and Liberty 44 LLC purchased 19490 S. Tamiami Trail in Fort Myers from Battista Farms for $5.3 million. Lonely Lake LLC purchased 220 acres at 2650 State Road 31 in Punta Gorda from Battista Farms for $3.25 million. Darius L. Cochran with RE/MAX represented Battista Farms and Juniper Landscaping.
FORT MYERS, FL
Florida Weekly

THE DISH: Highlights from local menus

The Place: La Trattoria Café Napoli, 12377 S. Cleveland Ave., Fort Myers; 239- 931-0050 or latrattoriacafenapoli.com. The Details: I could have ordered anything from the menu at La Trattoria Café Napoli, but I knew that with any great Italian restaurant, the secret was in the sauce. Chef/owner Gloria...
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Birds and fish severely impacted by red tide blooms in Naples

NAPLES, Fla. — Along Naples’ beaches on Tuesday morning, dead fish washed up in pockets, and you could begin to feel the respiratory effects of the Red Tide. “As the red tide comes in, it’s going to continue to deplete oxygen, and so then our water is more unhealthy, more bacteria … it just creates a worse situation,” said Shelley McKernan, who represents the Collier County Waterkeeper – a nonprofit dedicated to water cleanliness and advocacy.
NAPLES, FL

