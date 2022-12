The Mets now have a two-time Cy Young winner-sized hole in their rotation, but some newfound financial flexibility to try to make up for it. The top priority of the Mets’ offseason went elsewhere Friday night when Jacob deGrom signed a monster, five-year, $185 million contract with the Rangers. But the Mets, whose offer to deGrom was for three years and in the $120 million range, according to The Post’s Joel Sherman, will now look to spend that money to bolster their rotation and address other areas of need, potentially including a reunion with another of their in-house free agents, Brandon...

