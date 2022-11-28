My Hero Academia has sparked a new stage of the final war between the heroes and villains in the manga, and the newest chapter of the series is getting Dabi ready for his truly final fight! The final war between the two sides got off with the heroes getting a major advantage and spreading out the villains' forces before they could react. This led to Shoto Todoroki and Dabi having a final confrontation with one another, and although Dabi had pushed his body to the brink, it ultimately ended with Shoto nabbing the win in the fight between the two brothers.

