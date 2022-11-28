Read full article on original website
My Dress-up Darling Chapter 84: Release Date, Raw Scans, Countdown, Spoilers, Read Online
My Dress-up Darling Chapter 83 will release on November 4, 2022, at 12:00 AM according to Japanese Standard Time. The raw scans will be available a day before and English translations will release on November 5, 2022. Fans are eagerly waiting for the next chapter, so here is everything else you need to know.
Jujutsu Kaisen 204 Spoilers, Reddit Leaks, Raw Scans and Chapter Release Date
Hey there! Today we will update you on Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 204 where we will tell you everything you need to know about the upcoming chapter such as its release date, spoilers, raw scans, and the sources through where you can read the new chapter. Jujutsu Kaisen (JJK in short)...
dexerto.com
Avengers Secret Wars: Release date, cast, plot & more
Here’s everything we know about Avengers: Secret Wars, from its release date and trailer, cast, and plot details. It’s been more than three years since the biggest event in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Avengers Endgame, the epic conclusion to the Infinity Saga and one of the highest-grossing movies of all time.
dexerto.com
The Witcher Season 3: Release date window, cast, plot, more
Here’s everything we know about The Witcher Season 3, the show’s final season with Henry Cavill, from release date and trailer details to cast, plot, and more. Season 2 of The Witcher ended with the shocking revelation that the general White Flame is actually Duny, Ciri’s father.
ComicBook
Marvel's Avengers Reveals Winter Soldier Trailer, Livestream Details
James Buchanan Barnes is coming to Marvel's Avengers later this month, and Crystal Dynamics is starting to reveal a lot more information about the game's take on the Winter Soldier. Today, the developer dropped an all-new lore trailer offering details about Bucky's history from the comics, as well as how he'll fit into the narrative of the game. It seems the Winter Soldier's history will closely follow what we've seen from the comics by Ed Brubaker and Steve Epting, but the trailer also reveals the impact that the A-Day disaster had on Bucky.
ComicBook
Fairy Tail Cliffhanger Introduces Erza's First Child
Fairy Tail is going on strong right now, and creator Hiro Mashima is doing whatever he wants in its action-packed sequel. While work on its anime continues behind the scenes, the team is working on Fairy Tail: 100 Year Quest as usual for print. This month, all eyes were on the series as it put fans on edge about Erza's family, and Fairy Tail took everyone by surprise by introducing the woman's first child out of nowhere.
ComicBook
Ghost Rider Rides a SHIELD Helicarrier In Marvel's New Avengers Preview
Jason Aaron's years-long run on Avengers will soon come to an end, and the writer is pulling out all the stops for his finale. In Marvel's latest preview for Avengers Forever #11, the writer has Robbie Reyes possess an interdimensional SHIELD Helicarrier, in one of the Spirit of Vengeance's most tremendous feats yet.
The Eminence in Shadow (Kage no Jitsuryokusha ni Naritakute) Chapter 47: Release Date, Raw Scans, Spoilers, Read Online
The Eminence in Shadow which is also known as ‘Kage no Jitsuryokusha ni Naritakute‘ in Japanese is a popular comedy-action series. It follows Cid Kagenou who is Chuuni, which is a character trait just like tsundere used in Japanese media used to describe early teens who have delusions of grandeur and have convinced themselves they have hidden knowledge or secret powers. The term was popularised by Chunibyo & Other Delusions anime series and one of its recent popular examples is the character Fischl from the Genshin Impact Gacha game.
startattle.com
DC’s Stargirl (Season 3 Episode 12) trailer, release date
As the team devise a plan to deal with their latest threat, Sylvester takes matters into his own hands and leaves Courtney, Pat and the JSA fearing for what comes next. Startattle.com – DC’s Stargirl | The CW. Network: The CW. Release date: November 30, 2022 at 8pm...
(UPDATED) Blue Lock Chapter 195: Release Date, Leaks, Spoilers and Raw Scans Out
Hey there! Today we will update you on Blue Lock Chapter 195 where we will tell you everything you need to know about the upcoming chapter such as its release date, spoilers, raw scans, and through where you can read the new chapter. Blue is one of the most-read ongoing...
Below Deck season 10: release date, cast, trailer and everything we know
Below Deck season 10 sets sail in November, with Captain Lee returning with a bigger boat and a new crew. Here's everything we know about the new season.
I’ve Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills Episode 1-12 Release Date, Episode Release Schedule, Where to watch, English Dub
I’ve Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills is an upcoming anime series based on the same name’s light novel written by Shobonnu and illustrated by Sogawa. The anime was first announced on February 26, 2022, and many people are waiting for this anime to air. Finally, this anime is around the corner after a few months of waiting.
Marvel’s Midnight Suns release date and unlock time
Marvel’s Midnight Suns is arriving on December 2, but you can pre-download the game now on Xbox Series X and PS5
Raven of the Inner Palace Release Date, Number of Episodes, Release Schedule and Streaming Details
If you are a fan of romance anime and is in search of something fresh and interesting in the genre, then the upcoming anime “Raven of the Inner Palace” is perfect for you. Raven of the Inner Palace also known as “Kokyu no Karasu” is fantasy-romance anime with a Historical Chinese setting which follows the mysterious Consort Shouxue and the Emperor Gaojun.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Teases Dabi's Final Fire Fight
My Hero Academia has sparked a new stage of the final war between the heroes and villains in the manga, and the newest chapter of the series is getting Dabi ready for his truly final fight! The final war between the two sides got off with the heroes getting a major advantage and spreading out the villains' forces before they could react. This led to Shoto Todoroki and Dabi having a final confrontation with one another, and although Dabi had pushed his body to the brink, it ultimately ended with Shoto nabbing the win in the fight between the two brothers.
thedigitalfix.com
Five years ago today Marvel released the best MCU movie trailer
It feels strange now to think of a time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe before we knew of two momentous words – “snap” and “blip.” For those of us who were less comics-aware, and basing most of our knowledge on the movies, Thanos’ actions in Avengers: Infinity War (2018) were truly jaw-dropping. No one could believe it as we watched first Bucky, then T’Challa, then Groot, then Wanda, then Sam, then Mantis, then Drax, then Quill, then Steven Strange, and worst of all – Spider-Man – disappear before our very eyes.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Revisits SPOILER In Wild New Cliffhanger
The final arc of My Hero Academia is playing out in the pages of its manga, as the anime adaptation sees the heroes and villains clash in the precursor to this battle to end them all. While the heroes have been able to gain an upper-hand during the fight thanks to some key victories, the tables might have turned thanks in part to a surprising villain's return as Endeavor and Hawks appear on the frontlines and might not make it out of this fight alive.
ComicBook
Marvel's Avengers Next DLC After Winter Soldier Character Reportedly Delayed
Marvel's Avengers is set to add the Winter Soldier later this week, but developer Crystal Dynamics has yet to reveal which hero will appear after. Rumors have persisted for nearly a year that She-Hulk will be joining the game, and the character was seemingly confirmed during a livestream back in July. However, there has been no official news about the character, leaving some to wonder if her appearance had been canceled. However, in a recent appearance on The Lunch Table podcast, reliable Marvel's Avengers leaker "Miller" stated that the character is still coming, and was likely pushed back in favor of Jane Foster.
otakuusamagazine.com
Acro Trip Anime Adaptation Set for 2024
Acro Trip is a shojo comedy manga by Yone Sawata that follows Chizuko Date, an otaku living in Niigata Prefecture who is obsessed with the city’s magical girl protector, Berry Blossom. Unfortunately, since antagonist Chroma is so incompetent, no one really cares about Berry Blossom’s battles anymore, so Chizuko takes it upon herself to shine a light on her exploits once more. Now this charming series is getting ready to make the leap to a TV anime adaptation, and the adaptation has been confirmed for a 2024 debut.
ComicBook
Leaked Super Mario Movie Poster Reveals Unannounced Character
A new trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie is set to release tomorrow, and a new image has seemingly leaked online ahead of time. The image in question appears to be a new poster, and it features Mario and Luigi standing alongside one another in the streets of Brooklyn. The first teaser for the movie showed Mario waking up in the Mushroom Kingdom, but the poster appears to give us our first look at the heroes in their natural habitat! In the poster, the brothers can be seen holding up a wrench and plunger while standing in front of a work truck with their company logo.
