Officials ID FedEx driver killed when Amtrak hit truck in west Georgia

A FedEx driver died when his truck collided with an Amtrak train Monday morning in west Georgia, according to officials.

The driver, later identified as 22-year-old Tyree Patton, was traveling south on J. Davis Road in Haralson County around 11 a.m. when he came to a stop sign for the railroad tracks and failed to yield, the Georgia State Patrol said. A witness told troopers the box truck continued onto the tracks and into the path of the train.

The train struck the driver’s side of the truck, pushing it about a half-mile before it came to a stop, the state patrol said.

Patton was pronounced dead at the scene. He was from Anniston, Alabama, and local police notified his family there, the GSP said.

In a statement, FedEx said, “We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the individual involved in this accident. Safety is our highest priority and we are cooperating fully with the investigating authorities at this time.”

No other injuries were reported, law enforcement and Amtrak officials said.

The train was headed to New Orleans from New York with 55 passengers on board, Amtrak confirmed.

