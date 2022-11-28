ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

KREM2

Gallery: Snowfall around the Inland Northwest

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Inland Northwest woke up with heavy snowfall. Several inches of snow have fallen through Spokane and North Idaho, with some areas likely to get more than a foot of snow throughout the day. More snow is on the way through Wednesday night and Thursday...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Officially a record snow-day in Spokane, snow still falling for some through Thursday

SPOKANE, Wash. - The major winter storm we've been tracking for the last couple of days, is now officially a record breaker!. Just after 4PM on Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Spokane confirmed 7.5" of snow had fallen at Spokane International Airport since midnight, breaking the previous daily snowfall record of 6.1" set back in 1975. And this isn't finalized yet...If we could a few more snow showers before midnight, this number could still go up.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

School closures, delays for Dec. 1

INLAND NORTHWEST – The snow has made it’s way into the region, here’s a list of school closures and delays for Dec. 1. Last Updated: Nov. 30 at 4:30 p.m. West Bonner County School District #83: ClosedSpokane Falls Community College and Spokane Falls Community College: Closed. FOX28...
SPOKANE, WA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Spokane, WA

Spokane is the economic and cultural center of the Spokane metropolitan area, located in Spokane County, Washington. This vibrant and bustling city offers a great atmosphere to enjoy and relax at the same time. You’ll see natural sights and thriving entertainment districts you won’t find anywhere else. If...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Car crashed into WSDOT plow

SPOKANE, Wash: At about 4:45 a.m. a driver crashed into a Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) plow on the North Spokane Corridor. The driver tried to pass the plow on the right before losing control and running into the front of the vehicle. The plow has minimal damage and...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Winter storm to cancel Riverfront Market

SPOKANE, Wash.– If you had plans to go shopping on Riverfront this Wednesday evening, there may be an unfortunate update. Spokane’s Riverfront Market event on Nov. 30 is cancelled because of the winter storm on the way. In a Facebook post, Spokane Riverfront Park said, “Due to the...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

RV fire breaks out at Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. — An RV caught on fire at Camp Hope. Smoke was coming from the homeless camp earlier on Tuesday. Firefighters from the Spokane Fire Department are on the scene trying to put out the fire. Two people were able to escape from the fire. Firefighters also found a puppy under a pile of blankets. The puppy is unharmed....
SPOKANE, WA

