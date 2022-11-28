ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Suspect wanted for stealing pipes from apartment complex in Detroit

By Ryan Herbst
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RRfDS_0jQ9GxBN00

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit Police are looking for a person accused of stealing pipes from an apartment complex in the East Grand Boulevard Historic District.

According to police, the pipes were stolen Nov. 13 from the apartment at 445 Field Street. That's less than a block away from the corner of Grand Boulevard and Jefferson, near the MacArthur Bridge.

Surveillance images from the area show a man wearing brown and blue pants with a black coat and hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-598-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNEM

$2500 cash reward available for unsolved homicide

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Flint man was found dead in a residence, and police need help with this unsolved murder. Jaymes “Saint” Wright, 30, was found shot to death in a residence in the 300 block of W. 4th Avenue in Flint on Nov. 5 at 10 p.m.
FLINT, MI
CBS Detroit

Police: Parking lot altercation leads to deadly assault with vehicle

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., (CBS DETROIT) - Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a deadly assault in Madison Heights. Authorities responded to a reported incident in the parking lot of T-Mobile near 14 Mile and I-75 on Friday, November 25, around 6:30 p.m. According to Madison Heights police, a 50-year-old man was struck by a vehicle after getting out of his car, reportedly there was some sort of altercation just before the assault. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived. The victim was transported to the hospital and later succumbed to his injuries. The suspect vehicle is described as a black Jeep Gladiator with tinted windows. The Madison Heights Police Department is currently investigating all leads. If anyone has information on this incident or can help identify the suspect, please contact Detective Sergeant Hartunian at 248-837-2737 or The Madison Heights Police Department at 248-585-2100.    
MADISON HEIGHTS, MI
CBS Detroit

Man wanted in connection in deadly elevator shooting in Greektown

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are looking for a man suspected of deadly shooting on an elevator in Greektown.The shooting happened at 400 Monroe Street at around 2 a.m. on Sunday. According to Detroit Police Chief James White, an argument began when a person refused to hold an elevator on the 8th floor. That led to the shooting death of a 29-year-old man."Absolutely ridiculous," Detroit Police Chief James White said in a press conference Monday. "Someone wouldn't hold an elevator door and ultimately was shot."The Detroit Police Department released images of a person of interest in connection to the shooting.Anyone with information is asked to call 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Porch pirate strikes Detroit home, police searching for suspect

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are looking for a person accused of stealing a package from the front porch of a home.Police say the package was stolen Friday from a home in the 15000 block of Strathmoor Street. Surveillance video shows the suspect riding a bicycle near the home before stopping to look back at the porch. The suspect then walks toward the porch, takes the package, then walks back to his bike and rides away.Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-5240 or call 1-800-Speak-Up.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Police: Parking lot altercation in Madison Heights leads to fatal hit-and-run

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a deadly assault in Madison Heights. Authorities responded to a reported incident in the parking lot of T-Mobile at about 6:30 p.m. Friday near 14 Mile Road and Interstate 75.According to Madison Heights police, a 50-year-old man was struck by a vehicle after getting out of his car. Police say an alleged altercation occurred prior to the assault. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived. The victim was transported to the hospital and later succumbed to his injuries. The suspect vehicle is described as a black Jeep Gladiator with tinted windows. Madison Heights police are investigating all leads. Anyone with information on the incident or who can help identify the suspect can contact Detective Sgt. Hartunian at 248-837-2737 or the Madison Heights Police Department at 248-585-2100.    
MADISON HEIGHTS, MI
CBS Detroit

Man arraigned in police chase that started in Chick-fil-a drive-thru

MT. CLEMENS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) -  A 36-year-old Pontiac man has been arraigned in connection with a high-speed chase that started at a fast food drive-thru.According to the office of the Macomb County Prosecuting Attorney, Wellington Inoa is charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, possession of methamphetamine, fleeing police in the third degree, carrying a concealed weapon, retail fraud in the first degree and assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer. The incident happened Friday, when Inoa allegedly pushed a shopping cart filled with merchandise out of a Marshall's/HomeGoods store in Shelby Township without...
PONTIAC, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man charged after Thanksgiving fight with girlfriend's family leads to shooting in Warren

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Clinton Township man is accused of shooting someone after an argument with his girlfriend's family on Thanksgiving in Warren. According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, a brother and sister were arguing after the sister was disrespectful to their mother. This led to the sister’s boyfriend, Michael Kamal Sinnawi, threatening the brother.
WARREN, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit 2-year-old found after police say she was kidnapped by dad

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a father after they said he kidnapped his 2-year-old daughter from her home in Detroit on Sunday. According to police, 35-year-old Najja Macon broke into a home on Dale Street, just northeast of Telegraph and I-96 on the city's west side.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

30-year-old driver found dead inside semi-truck on I-75

(CBS DETROIT) - A 30-year-old driver was found dead in a truck on Interstate 75 near Schaefer Highway Tuesday evening. In a tweet, Michigan State Police Second District said the Detroit Regional Communications Center received multiple calls of a semi-truck blocking the left lane of I-75. When troopers arrived on the scene, they discovered a driver with no pulse detected.Police said Narcan, a prescription used when an opioid overdose is suspected, was used, and EMS was requested. Narcan was not effective, and CPR was started.According to police, an AED was also administered and was not effective. CPR continued until EMS arrived and took over. Life-saving measures did not work, and the driver from Taylor was pronounced dead on the scene. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death. Family notification is pending.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Police investigating death of truck driver found in his semi in Detroit

Michigan State Police are investigating the death of a truck driver whose body was found in his vehicle on Interstate 75 near Schaefer Highway in southwest Detroit, officials said. Troopers were called at about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday to a location on I-75 near Schaefer for a report of a semi-truck...
DETROIT, MI
WTOL 11

64-year-old Toledo man carjacked by three men carrying guns

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 64-year-old man was carjacked early Sunday morning when police say multiple suspects approached him with weapons. Toledo police responded to the 400 block of Spring Grove Avenue in east Toledo about 3:30 a.m. The victim told officers three males with rifles robbed him after he parked his truck outside his home.
TOLEDO, OH
The Oakland Press

Mother of 9 accused of stabbing teen and others pleads to 4 felonies

A Pontiac mother of nine has pleaded guilty to felony charges for stabbing four people, including a teenager, last summer. On Nov. 29, Candis Wright-McDonald, 40, entered her plea before Judge Victoria Valentine of Oakland County Circuit Court to four counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm for the June 25 incident on Newman Lane in Pontiac.
PONTIAC, MI
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
40K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy