Suspect wanted for stealing pipes from apartment complex in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit Police are looking for a person accused of stealing pipes from an apartment complex in the East Grand Boulevard Historic District.

According to police, the pipes were stolen Nov. 13 from the apartment at 445 Field Street. That's less than a block away from the corner of Grand Boulevard and Jefferson, near the MacArthur Bridge.

Surveillance images from the area show a man wearing brown and blue pants with a black coat and hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-598-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up