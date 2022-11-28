Read full article on original website
eastidahonews.com
Rexburg hopes upcoming community Christmas concert will be the first of many
REXBURG — Traditions are important to a community, and the Rexburg Cultural Arts Department is hoping their inaugural community Christmas concert will be the start of what will, one day, be a cherished community tradition. “Joy to the World: A Community Christmas Concert” will be presented Monday, Dec. 5,...
eastidahonews.com
Bannock County Historical Museum holds 100-year anniversary celebration
POCATELLO — The Bannock County Historical Museum is celebrating “a century of saving the past.”. The museum has tributes celebrating a variety of things — from the indigenous people who have roamed this region for centuries to Pocatello’s oldest firefighter, John Farnsworth, who retired in 1976 at the age of 93. The museum has displays featuring a horse carriage, Targee the Cigar Store mascot and equipment from the region’s first doctor’s office.
eastidahonews.com
Belted kingfishers still active on warm springs this winter
Living the Wild Life is brought to you by The Healing Sanctuary. While watching Trumpeter swans and Mallard ducks feeding along the Texas Slough in the Burton area, west of Rexburg, two flashes of powder-blue caught my attention. The raucous rattling sound indicated a pair of belted kingfishers were chasing each other along warm seeps where minnows were trapped in pockets of water.
eastidahonews.com
Adassa, star in Disney’s ‘Encanto,’ surprises local kids at school for Feel Good Friday
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. Adassa, the voice of Dolores Madrigal in the smash Disney film ‘Encanto,’ was in eastern Idaho this week for a performance...
eastidahonews.com
REO Speedwagon to perform at Mountain America Center
IDAHO FALLS — REO Speedwagon is coming to the Hero Arena inside Mountain America Center on Saturday, Aug. 5. Tickets start at $39.50 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. Tickets are available at the Mountain America Center Box office and ticketmaster.com. Formed...
eastidahonews.com
Bingham County law enforcement help fill Christmas lists for local families
BLACKFOOT — Fifty local kids got the ride of lifetime on Saturday morning. Each December, the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, Blackfoot Police Department and other regional agencies hold a “Santa’s Helper” event. The holiday shop-a-thon aims to help low income families in the region put presents under the tree.
FAR OUT: Fudge shop opens its doors in downtown Pocatello
Far Out Fudge on North Main Street in Pocatello offers sweet treats with the perfect balance of richness and flavor in every square. Send your taste buds on a vacation with flavors like coconut cream pie, caramel peanut, chocolate raspberry, orange cream and many more fun creations. The atmosphere inside Jeremy Breen’s fudge shop lives up to its name with tie-dye tapestries hung on the walls, lava lamps and an overall groovy aesthetic that provides a fun sweet-treat stop for the family. Although running a...
byuiscroll.org
Shirley Weekes: Perfection without the pressure
On Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 11:30 a.m., Shirley Weekes, the student accounts coordinator, will give her devotional address in the BYU-Idaho Center. She will focus her message on the significance of striving for perfection, but not letting the pressure of it get the best of you. “A lot of us...
December ‘Empty the Shelter’ event returns
Good news for animal lovers. The post December ‘Empty the Shelter’ event returns appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
East Idaho Eats: A Street Soup Market is a great winter stop for warm soup and delicious sandwiches
IDAHO FALLS — A local restaurant in downtown Idaho Falls is buzzing during this cold time of year, with people coming through the doors to warm up with delicious and unique soup flavors. A Street Soup Market offers a wide variety of soups and sandwiches during lunch and is...
Idaho State Journal
East Fork Mink Creek Nordic Center opens for 2022-2023 season
The East Fork Mink Creek Nordic Center is officially open for the 2022-2023 season. Due to the amount of snow in November and December, the center was able to open earlier than in previous years, and 100 percent of the center is ready for cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, sledding and fat biking on designated trails.
Chubbuck Olive Garden nearing completion, expected to open in January
CHUBBUCK — Endless breadsticks and as much shaved parmesan as your heart desires will be on the menu for Gate City area residents in about seven weeks time. Construction work on the new Olive Garden restaurant at 4105 Yellowstone Ave. in Chubbuck is nearing completion and the eatery is expected to be open to the public on Jan. 23, 2023, says Logan Underwood, the superintendent of the company constructing the new building, Constructions Solutions Co. ...
eastidahonews.com
Darris Olsen
Darris Jack Olsen, 90, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 1, 2022, on his 90th birthday. Darris was born December 1, 1932, in Franklin, Idaho, to John Wilkinson Olsen and Ester Leona Petterborg Olsen. He grew up and attended schools in Franklin, Idaho, and graduated from Preston High School. He served in the United States Army in Panama during the Korean Conflict.
eastidahonews.com
Family near St. Anthony loses home, belongings, and pet in fire
ST. ANTHONY — It’s been over a week since a family lost their home, belongings and a well-loved family pet in a fire. The fire happened 10 miles away from St. Anthony in the Chester area on Nov. 22. According to David Fausett, the assistant fire chief with the South Fremont Fire Department, firefighters were paged out at 1:30 p.m. to a structure fire where black smoke was coming from a trailer home.
School closures for Friday, Dec. 2
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The following school districts have canceled or delayed classes today due to weather conditions. Fremont School District 215 Teton School District 401 Ririe School District 252 The post School closures for Friday, Dec. 2 appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Gladys Audrey Owen Roper
Gladys Audrey Owen Roper, 93, of Idaho Falls, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at her home. She was under the care of Hands of Hope Hospice. Funeral arrangements are pending under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Pocatello woman gathering lights, winter clothing for Ukrainian refugees
KPVI continues to follow the story of a Pocatello woman from Ukraine who is continuously working to help refugees in the war-torn country. Lena Contor is once again preparing to go back to Europe - and is again collecting donations to take with her. This time, Contor is collecting winter...
Idaho8.com
More snow into Sunday
As the overnight storm moves out, cold air and SW winds 10-20 mph lock down the temperatures with single digit and below zero wind chills. Highs today with some sun pushing through will be in the low to mid 20's in the valley. Everything that has flown and blown will freeze with ease, and real estate shrinks due to local icebergs. Slick roads, black ice, hazardous roundabouts and wipeout zones along roadsides and on secondaries remain problems for the region.
2 snowplows struck in Soda Springs with Thursday night’s winter storm
Not one, but two snowplows are damaged after being involved in separate accidents. The post 2 snowplows struck in Soda Springs with Thursday night’s winter storm appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Darwin Kinghorn
Darwin J Kinghorn, 83, formerly of Idaho Falls, passed away November 24, 2022, at Legacy House of Spanish Fork in Utah. Darwin was born April 14, 1939, in Lewisville, Idaho, to William Campbell Kinghorn and Alta Deloris Sermon Kinghorn. He attended school in Rigby and graduated from Rigby High School in 1957 (Wasn’t that about the time electricity was invented?)
