ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Kellyanne Conway meets with Jan. 6 panel: reports

By Rebecca Beitsch
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fOlTA_0jQ9GXQb00

Former Trump White House counselor Kellyanne Conway met Monday with investigators from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, according to multiple reports.

Conway was seen entering the O’Neill House Office Building, where the panel conducts its depositions and interviews.

Conway was not publicly subpoenaed by the committee and, according to NBC News , told reporters that “I’m here voluntarily” when leaving the room during a break.

She was not in the Trump administration on Jan. 6, but, according to reporting from The Washington Post , Conway called an aide to the former president and urged him to call off his supporters who were storming the Capitol and noted that she had received a call from the Washington, D.C., mayor’s office seeking help in securing assistance from the National Guard.

Conway’s attorney and the Jan. 6 committee did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The interview was conducted as the panel races to complete its final report in December before the committee sunsets at the end of this Congress.

Conway, often one of Trump’s staunchest defenders, wrote that he lost his 2020 reelection bid in her recent memoir.

“Despite the mountains of money Trump had raised, his team simply failed to get the job done. A job that was doable and had a clear path, if followed,” she wrote in the book released in May.

“Rather than accepting responsibility for the loss, they played along and lent full-throated encouragement (privately, not on TV) when Trump kept insisting he won,” she wrote.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHNT News 19

House panel gets access to Trump tax returns

The House Ways and Committee has been given access to former President Trump’s tax returns, ending Democrats’ multiyear legal battle to obtain the documents. A Treasury Department spokesperson said Wednesday the department complied with the Supreme Court’s order last week rejecting Trump’s emergency appeal to stop the handover, which effectively capped his yearslong opposition to the effort. […]
WHNT News 19

The eight most vulnerable Senate Democrats in 2024

Senate Democrats are gearing up for what’s expected to be a challenging reelection environment in 2024 even as they await the results of a Senate runoff in Georgia between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) and Republican Herschel Walker next month. About two dozen Democrats or those who caucus with the party will be up for reelection, […]
GEORGIA STATE
WHNT News 19

Congress on track to blow past Dec. 16 funding deadline

Hopes are dimming of Congress meeting a critical government funding deadline next month, as congressional negotiators struggle to cinch a bipartisan deal on spending during the tight lame-duck session. Just more than two weeks separate Congress and a Dec. 16 deadline to finalize new funding levels for fiscal 2023, which began in October. But appropriators […]
WASHINGTON STATE
WHNT News 19

Netanyahu on Trump dining with Ye, Nick Fuentes: ‘Wrong and misplaced’

Benjamin Netanyahu, who is expected to return soon as Israel’s prime minister, condemned former President Trump’s recent dinner with white supremacist Nick Fuentes in an interview with the Common Sense Substack newsletter. Netanyahu praised Trump’s contributions to Israel in the interview with Bari Weiss, a former New York Times columnist, but he called last week’s […]
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

47K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy