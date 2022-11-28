ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Quarterback, Bear Bryant's Great-Grandson, Is Reportedly Transferring

By Mitchell Forde
 5 days ago

College quarterback Paul Tyson

With most college football teams having finished their regular seasons last week, the transfer portal floodgates are about to open.

One player who will be looking for a new team is Arizona State quarterback Paul Tyson.

While that might not resonate as a household name for a lot of college football fans, Tyson's grandfather will. Tyson, who began his college career at Alabama, is the grandson of legendary Crimson Tide coach Paul "Bear" Bryant.

On3 reported Monday that Tyson has entered his name into the transfer portal. The first "transfer window" implemented by the NCAA this year doesn't open until Dec. 5, but Tyson is able to enter the portal sooner because Arizona State fired head coach Herm Edwards earlier this season.

The Sun Devils have found Edwards' replacement. On Sunday, they announced former Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham as their new head coach.

Tyson, rated as a four-star recruit and the No. 12 quarterback prospect in the 2019 class by the 247Sports Composite, did not attempt a pass during his lone season at Arizona State.

He appeared in five games during the 2021 season with Alabama, all in mop-up duty. He completed 10 of 16 passes for 150 yards.

Tyson is one of several noteworthy quarterbacks reported to enter the transfer ranks in recent days, joining former Michigan starter Cade McNamara and Jeff Sims of Georgia Tech.

While college football players are expected to change teams en masse over the coming months, recent history has shown that quarterbacks have been particularly impacted by the transfer portal, with teams constantly shopping for experienced starters and more quarterbacks leaving their current schools if the coaching staff brings a new signal-caller in.

The quarterback carousel should hit warp speed when the portal window opens next week.

Comments

LaTyRoneus McFelonius Jawwwnsinnnn
5d ago

damn his name found him a home in Alabama originally then he couldn't compete so he lost that spot and and went to Arizona then his name found him a spot again and he couldn't compete so he lost that spot again smh seeing a pattern here yes or no?

8
Mark East
5d ago

You should not be able to transfer no more than one time. He sounds like a spoiled brat that gets his feelings hurt because he don't get to play. Just because the Bear was great does not mean you are. You are related and that's it.

6
Juan Jose
4d ago

Having famous Relatives for the most means you are not that good. Many Well Offs don't have the Eye of the Tiger to succeed. I'll take a poor hungry kids to run my offense over a famous kid from a famous family anyday.

