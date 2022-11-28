College Quarterback, Bear Bryant's Great-Grandson, Is Reportedly Transferring

College quarterback Paul Tyson © Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

With most college football teams having finished their regular seasons last week, the transfer portal floodgates are about to open.

One player who will be looking for a new team is Arizona State quarterback Paul Tyson.

While that might not resonate as a household name for a lot of college football fans, Tyson's grandfather will. Tyson, who began his college career at Alabama, is the grandson of legendary Crimson Tide coach Paul "Bear" Bryant.

On3 reported Monday that Tyson has entered his name into the transfer portal. The first "transfer window" implemented by the NCAA this year doesn't open until Dec. 5, but Tyson is able to enter the portal sooner because Arizona State fired head coach Herm Edwards earlier this season.

The Sun Devils have found Edwards' replacement. On Sunday, they announced former Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham as their new head coach.

Tyson, rated as a four-star recruit and the No. 12 quarterback prospect in the 2019 class by the 247Sports Composite, did not attempt a pass during his lone season at Arizona State.

He appeared in five games during the 2021 season with Alabama, all in mop-up duty. He completed 10 of 16 passes for 150 yards.

Tyson is one of several noteworthy quarterbacks reported to enter the transfer ranks in recent days, joining former Michigan starter Cade McNamara and Jeff Sims of Georgia Tech.

While college football players are expected to change teams en masse over the coming months, recent history has shown that quarterbacks have been particularly impacted by the transfer portal, with teams constantly shopping for experienced starters and more quarterbacks leaving their current schools if the coaching staff brings a new signal-caller in.

The quarterback carousel should hit warp speed when the portal window opens next week.