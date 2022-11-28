Helena Bonham Carter Says Johnny Depp Has Been 'Completely Vindicated,' Addresses J.K. Rowling Controversy

Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Beast
Lily-Rose Depp Finally Speaks Out on Johnny v. Amber Trial: ‘I’m Not Here to Answer for Anybody’
Actress Lily-Rose Depp is defending her silence on the infamous trial between her father, Johnny Depp, and his ex-wife Amber Heard. In the most recent issue of Elle, Lily-Rose, 23, explained why she steered clear of the drama, which provided never-ending tabloid fodder for almost two months this past spring.
Evan Rachel Wood Didn't Know How to Tell Son, 9, His Mom 'Makes Out with Harry Potter' in New Film
"You can't watch mom make out with Harry Potter," she joked during her appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers Evan Rachel Wood is sharing the hilarious reason she didn't let her son visit her on the set of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the actress, 35, shared that her 9-year-old son was excited to learn she was working with Harry Potter alum Daniel Radcliffe on the film. "We watched all the Harry Potter films together and I told him I was working with Daniel Radcliffe and...
Emma Thompson Felt ‘Half Alive’ After Learning of Ex-Husband Kenneth Branagh’s Affair With Helena Bonham Carter
Reflecting on a dark time. Emma Thompson opened up about her split from ex-husband Kenneth Branagh, who had an affair with Helena Bonham Carter during their marriage. “I was utterly, utterly blind to the fact that he had relationships with other women on set,” the Oscar winner, 63, told The New Yorker in a profile published earlier this month. “What I learned was how easy it is to be blinded by your own desire to deceive yourself.”
Voices: Rihanna, what were you thinking when you picked Johnny Depp for your Savage X Fenty fashion show?
I have always liked Rihanna. Well, as much as you can like someone you have never actually met. But as many of us know all too well, your greatest strength is often your greatest flaw – and the thing that initially attracted you to someone later becomes the thing that repels you.I have always admired Rihanna for how effortlessly she exudes that timeless I don’t give a f*** category of cool that never goes out of fashion. But upon learning she is going to feature Johnny Depp in the November fashion show for her Savage X Fenty lingerie brand,...
Dwayne Johnson reveals why he’ll never be like Johnny Depp, Will Smith, fit Hollywood’s standards: ‘F--- this’
Behind Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson’s tough exterior is a more vulnerable side that he’s sharing with fans. The "Black Adam" star gets candid in his new interview with Men's Health for its December cover story. Johnson is opening up about his fears, in addition to why he’ll never compare to celebrities such as George Clooney, Johnny Depp and Will Smith.
‘Harry Potter’: Daniel Radcliffe’s Parents Asked Him ‘Every Year’ if He Still Wanted to Do the Movies
Daniel Radcliffe recalls how his parents approached his participation in the 'Harry Potter' franchise.
Camilla Parker Bowles Left ‘Crushed and Unwanted’ by Husband Andrew, Leading to Affair With King Charles III Claims Royal Insider
Camilla Parker Bowles was left 'crushed and unwanted' by her husband Andrew, leading to a long affair with King Charles III claims a royal insider.
Another 'Harry Potter' Star Has Passed Away
Leslie Phillips was an English actor, author, and voice artist. He enjoyed an amazing career in show business which spanned several decades. Throughout his time in entertainment, Leslie was mostly known for playing smooth and upper-class comic roles utilizing his "hello" and "ding dong" catchphrases. He warmed his way into the hearts of many fans with his immense talents, and they stayed loyal to him until the end.
Meghan Markle Is Desperate to ‘Cling’ to Her Duchess Title Now After Conversations With Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Royal Expert Says
According to a royal commentator , Meghan Markle now realizes the importance of her duchess title and really wants to hold onto it after talks with Beatrice and Eugenie.
Salma Hayek Once Tried and Failed to Avoid Kissing Kevin James in Their Comedy Film
Although they were great friends, Salma Hayek admitted that she was reluctant about making out with co-star Kevin James on the big screen.
Keanu Reeves taken aback by Matthew Perry’s insults in memoir: report
Apparently, even Keanu Reeves was taken aback by Matthew Perry asking why he “walks among us.”. “Keanu thought the comments came out of left field,” a source told Us Weekly Friday about the multiple mentions of the “Matrix” star in Perry’s new memoir. “It’s kind...
Princess Diana’s Biographer Accuses Prince Harry of Being Prince William’s ‘Hitman’ Rather Than His ‘Wingman’
The author who wrote Princess Diana's explosive biography is speaking out ahead of Prince Harry's memoir and insisting that Diana never thought Harry would become William's "hitman."
Commentator Says Jewelry Queen Elizabeth Gave Kate Compared to What She Gave Meghan Proves Duchess Never Made It to the ‘Royal Bling Ring’
Here's what a royal expert has noticed about the jewelry Queen Elizabeth II gave the Princess of Wales and how that compares the pieces she gifted the Duchess of Sussex.
Royal Expert Claims Meghan Markle ‘Brought Out the Most Evil Side’ of Prince Harry: ‘It’s Shameful’
While discussing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle receiving the Ripple of Hope Award, a royal biographer shared her thoughts about how Meghan 'brought out the very worst' in Harry.
ETOnline.com
Jennifer Garner Makes Rare Public Appearance With Lookalike Daughter Violet at White House Dinner
One stylish mother-daughter duo! Jennifer Garner brought her lookalike daughter Violet as her plus-one to a White House state dinner on Thursday, for a rare public appearance together. The event -- which was held in honor of French President Emmanuel Macron -- marked Violet's first state dinner event, and served...
James Cameron Says Leonardo DiCaprio Nearly Lost Titanic Role Over His Attitude in Audition
James Cameron says he dismissed Leonardo DiCaprio after the actor initially refused to read for the part of Jack, assuming a meeting would suffice to be cast Leonardo DiCaprio came close to never playing his arguably most famous and iconic character when he somewhat butted heads with James Cameron during the audition process for Titanic. In a video career retrospective for GQ published Tuesday, the Oscar-winning filmmaker spent a good portion of time talking about his 1997 historical drama epic, which for a span of years was...
John Malkovich’s Affair With ‘Dangerous Liasons’ Co-Star Michelle Pfeiffer Led to His Divorce
John Malkovich is normally fairly private, but he has spoken about his relationship with 'Dangerous Liasons' co-star Michelle Pfeiffer.
King Charles Had 4 Words to Describe Meghan Markle After Prince Harry Introduced Them
According to Christopher Andersen's 2022 book, 'The King: The Life of Charles III,' the monarch described Meghan Markle as 'charming' and 'delightful' after Prince Harry made introductions.
Did Prince Philip Really Have an Affair With a Russian Ballerina Like ‘The Crown’ Alludes?
In season 2 of the Netflix hit ‘The Crown,’ the show alluded that Prince Philip had an affair with a Russian ballerina — did it really happen?
Queen Elizabeth II’s Top Aide Issued 3-Word Warning About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Marriage, Biographer Claims
According to a royal biographer, Queen Elizabeth's lady-in-waiting, who is also Prince William's godmother, previously commented on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with a three-word warning.
