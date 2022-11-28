Read full article on original website
Ex-Jets coach: No one’s worried about Zach Wilson because Mike White could be the real deal
Zach Wilson watched the his team secure the Week 12 win from the sidelines on Sunday. The New York Jets beat the Chicago Bears, 31-10 , behind quarterback Mike White, who sparked the Jets (7-4) to a season-high 466 yards in the rain, going 22 of 28 for 315 yards while running the offense efficiently and effectively.
'We Should've Won': Seahawks Pete Carroll in Disbelief After OT Loss vs. Raiders
The Seattle Seahawks had multiple chances to win on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders. But behind their own mistakes and some controversial calls, they fell in heartbreaking fashion.
Daily Free Press
‘Truth Hurts’ for critics of the Minnesota Vikings | Minority Report
The Minnesota Vikings are making life hard for sports media’s talking heads. Through 11 games, the Vikings are 14th in points scored and 19th in points allowed. They got blown out 40-3 at home by the Dallas Cowboys. The defense has been shaky, and Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is having his worst season since his 2018 arrival to the Twin Cities.
Robert Griffin III has bold message for Packers
Robert Griffin III delivered a bold message for the Green Bay Packers. Griffin was speaking on ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown” program ahead of the Week 12 Monday Night Football game between Indianapolis and Pittsburgh. RG3 said that he thinks the Packers should hold out the injured Aaron Rodgers in order to give Jordan Love an opportunity.
Bears Snap Count: How Chase Claypool-Trevor Siemian Connection Came Together
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ. -- Chase Claypool's Bears tenure has gotten off to a slow start. The third-year wide receiver, who the Bears acquired from the Pittsburgh Steelers at the trade deadline, saw six targets in his Chicago debut but was less involved in the subsequent two games. At 6-foot-4, 240...
Former Green Bay Packers quarterback John Hadl, part of an infamous 1974 trade, dies at 82
Former Green Bay Packers quarterback John Hadl, who became the unfortunate centerpiece of an epic failed trade in 1974, died Wednesday at age 82, according to his alma mater the University of Kansas. Hadl's career included six Pro Bowl selections, but Green Bay fans remember him as the player Packers coach Dan...
KING-5
'Smart franchises make smart decisions': Paul Silvi on Seahawks' release of Bobby Wagner
SEATTLE — When the Seahawks take the field Sunday in Los Angeles, they'll be facing a former, long-time teammate for the first time since they parted ways in the off-season - much like they did in the season opener against Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. This time around,...
Giants get help before Commanders game: 3 players designated to return from injured reserve
The Giants on Monday designated three players to return from injured reserve — outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari, left guard Ben Bredeson, and safety Tony Jefferson. All three could — emphasis on that word — help the Giants in Sunday’s massively important home game against the Commanders.
Is Kevin O’Connell the Coach of the Year?
The Minnesota Vikings were coming off a bad 2021 NFL season, and it was more than apparent a change from Mike Zimmer was needed. Ultimately it was decided Rick Spielman wouldn’t make that change, and he, too, needed to be shown the door. Now 12 weeks into 2022, Kevin O’Connell looks the part of everything that was necessary.
Former NFL Exec Calls Vikings ‘Frauds’
NFL brains have spent 12 weeks trying to figure out the 2022 Minnesota Vikings, a 9-2 team holding the No. 2 seed in the NFC. Some have accepted the record with Bill Parcells’ slogan, “You are what your record says you are,” while the Vikings success genuinely flummoxes others. One such man is Joe Banner, the general manager of the Philadelphia Eagles from 1995 to 2012.
Broncos Reveal If Russell Wilson Was Dealing With Injury
The Denver Broncos quickly put to rest the Russell Wilson injury rumors that surfaced before Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers. According to head coach Nathanial Hackett, Wilson was not dealing with an injury before the game. Wilson has battled numerous injuries throughout the season, one of which was a...
NFL analyst: Jets’ Zach Wilson ‘does nothing better’ than Giants’ Daniel Jones
Robert Saleh went with quarterback Mike White on Sunday, and he led the Jets to a 31-10 win over the Chicago Bears going 22 of 28 for 315 yards. So what does this mean for Wilson?. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marcus...
Vikings' Patrick Peterson critical of Cardinals QB Kyler Murray in podcast
PHOENIX — Patrick Peterson's war of words against his former team now includes barbs aimed at quarterback Kyler Murray. The Minnesota Vikings cornerback — who played his first 10 seasons with the Arizona Cardinals — said on his “All Things Covered” podcast that “Kyler Murray don't care about nobody but Kyler Murray.”
Broncos Coach Reveals Whether He's Considering Benching Russell Wilson
A disastrous season for the Denver Broncos hit rock bottom on Sunday with a 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers. A Bronco offense led by quarterback Russell Wilson continued to look broken. Wilson mustered just 142 yards through the air on 35 attempts. But the Broncos don't appear to have any plans ...
1 Crazy Stat So Far For Packers’ Rookie WR Christian Watson
There hasn’t been much to get excited about in recent weeks for the Green Bay Packers. After losing their season opener, the Packers rattled off three straight wins but it has been a major struggle since. One thing to be happy about in Green Bay has been the development of rookie wideout Christian Watson.
