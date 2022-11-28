ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Daily Free Press

‘Truth Hurts’ for critics of the Minnesota Vikings | Minority Report

The Minnesota Vikings are making life hard for sports media’s talking heads. Through 11 games, the Vikings are 14th in points scored and 19th in points allowed. They got blown out 40-3 at home by the Dallas Cowboys. The defense has been shaky, and Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is having his worst season since his 2018 arrival to the Twin Cities.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry Brown Sports

Robert Griffin III has bold message for Packers

Robert Griffin III delivered a bold message for the Green Bay Packers. Griffin was speaking on ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown” program ahead of the Week 12 Monday Night Football game between Indianapolis and Pittsburgh. RG3 said that he thinks the Packers should hold out the injured Aaron Rodgers in order to give Jordan Love an opportunity.
GREEN BAY, WI
VikingsTerritory

Is Kevin O’Connell the Coach of the Year?

The Minnesota Vikings were coming off a bad 2021 NFL season, and it was more than apparent a change from Mike Zimmer was needed. Ultimately it was decided Rick Spielman wouldn’t make that change, and he, too, needed to be shown the door. Now 12 weeks into 2022, Kevin O’Connell looks the part of everything that was necessary.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Former NFL Exec Calls Vikings ‘Frauds’

NFL brains have spent 12 weeks trying to figure out the 2022 Minnesota Vikings, a 9-2 team holding the No. 2 seed in the NFC. Some have accepted the record with Bill Parcells’ slogan, “You are what your record says you are,” while the Vikings success genuinely flummoxes others. One such man is Joe Banner, the general manager of the Philadelphia Eagles from 1995 to 2012.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Broncos Reveal If Russell Wilson Was Dealing With Injury

The Denver Broncos quickly put to rest the Russell Wilson injury rumors that surfaced before Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers. According to head coach Nathanial Hackett, Wilson was not dealing with an injury before the game. Wilson has battled numerous injuries throughout the season, one of which was a...
DENVER, CO

