Report: Potential Landing Spot Emerges For Michigan Transfer Quarterback Cade McNamara

Former Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara

On the Monday following Michigan's 45-23 beatdown of Ohio State, the Wolverines' 2021 starting quarterback Cade McNamara has reportedly entered the transfer portal.

McNamara, who started all 14 games for the Wolverines last season, was benched just a few games into 2022 in favor of current Michigan starter J.J. McCarthy.

With McCarthy's win over the Buckeyes on Saturday likely cementing his starting role for the future, the former Wolverine starter turned backup is now looking for a change of scenery.

Per a tweet by The Athletic's Bruce Feldman this morning, the Iowa Hawkeyes are a school to "keep an eye on" for McNamara's next destination.

"Iowa is a school to keep an eye on for former Michigan starting QB Cade McNamara. Will be interesting to see his next move," Feldman said Monday.

The Wolverines held a clear, but criticized, quarterback competition between McCarthy and McNamara to start this season.

After McNamara led Michigan to the program's first win over Ohio State since 2011 last season, many fans were hesitant to move away from the known commodity at quarterback.

Regardless, McNamara got the start in Michigan's season-opening game against Colorado State. After putting up a measly 136 yards passing on 9 of 18 attempts, J.J. McCarthy got the nod at starter for the team's next game against Hawaii.

In that game, McCarthy completed 11 of 12 passes and threw three touchdown passes, ultimately granting him the starting gig for the rest of the season.

If McNamara chooses Iowa as his graduate transfer destination, the Hawkeyes will be receiving a major boost at the quarterback position. Current Iowa starter Spencer Petras has been ineffective this season, completing just over 55% of passes and throwing as many touchdowns (5) as interceptions.

McNamara, in his only full season as a starter, completed 64% of his passing attempts and tossed 15 touchdowns compared to just 6 interceptions.

As the 2022 college football season winds down over the coming weeks, watch out for Iowa as a team to land Cade McNamara.