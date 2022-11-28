ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Comments / 5

Alicia
4d ago

Omg 🤣 that was funny and scary at the same moment . thank God he got the ring back 🙏 ❤️ and congratulations this a moment yall never forget

Daily Mail

'It was exciting for sure': Deputy's cool-headed reaction after he single-handedly captures a massive 75lb 10-foot-long boa constrictor in Florida

A Florida sheriff captured a huge 10-foot-long 75-pound boa constrictor in a residential neighborhood. Deputy Clay Mangrum responded to a 911 call that a large snake was seen in the Tall Pines neighborhood of St. Lucie county, Florida, on October 28. Deputies received a call from a family reporting that...
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
Still Unsolved

Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch

Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Good News Network

Guy Finds $40,000 Diamond Ring Buried on Florida Beach and Tracks Down the Owner Who Broke into Tears

A man was overjoyed when he discovered a diamond ring worth $40,000 on a beach in Florida last month, and soon became a metal detector angel. Joseph Cook found the ring buried in the sand at Hammock Beach in St Augustine and immediately posted a video he shot while digging it up to his social media channels searching for people who may have lost rings.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
Daily Mail

Father-of-two who chugged two beers in 30 seconds at Disney food and wine festival is arrested after nearly falling off Skyliner ride and causing a disturbance

A father-of-two was arrested at Disneyland's food and wine festival after chugging two beers and nearly falling off the Skyliner ride. Chase Holderby, 30, of Merritt Island, Florida, was enjoying the festival at Epcot when he reportedly decided to down two beers in a matter of 30 seconds near the American Adventure Pavilion, witnesses claimed in September.
MERRITT ISLAND, FL
natureworldnews.com

Dead Great White Shark Washed Ashore Into California Beach Killed During Fishing Activity

A dead great white shark washed ashore in a California beach and was killed during a fishing activity, according to local authorities. The great white carcass measure 8 feet long was classified by the authorities as a juvenile shark. Although having a track record of predation, great whites are still protected under US waters and are still suffering from historic population decline around the world.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AccuWeather

Historic ‘body-size’ trunk washes up on Florida beach after November hurricane

Hoping to capture a few shots of the wildlife or sunrise in one park, a photographer was shocked when he stumbled upon a “suspicious package” that washed ashore. During a morning stroll on the beach along Florida's east coast, one photographer stumbled upon a shocking discovery when he spotted a "body-sized" steamer trunk washed up on the beach. The weathered look and rusted metal on the trunk not only made the photographer curious about its origin but also piqued the interest of people who saw the image on social media.
FLORIDA STATE
C. Heslop

Infants Were Alligator Bait In Florida

Documentaries show another unusual side of history. Many historical series recorded alligator bait practices in North and Central Florida. The reports said people used babies to lure alligators ashore. They believed the babies' dark skin color and cries attracted the creatures. Sometimes infants got taken from their parents. What happened in the past? Florida had over 28 powerful firms supplying alligator meat and leather.
FLORIDA STATE
RadarOnline

Tiffany's Jewelry Tycoon Dies After Falling From Cruise Ship Under Mysterious Circumstances

A tycoon of Tiffany's jewelry has died after falling from a cruise ship under mysterious circumstances on October 26, RadarOnline.com has learned. Dilek Ertek, 71, was the distributor of Tiffany's jewelry in Turkey for over two decades. After falling from the Norwegian Spirit cruise ship, her family has raised questions surrounding the circumstances — including missing jewelry from her cabin — of her mysterious death. Ertek's son, Gokce Atuk, claims jewelry went missing from his mother's safe in her cabin aboard the cruise ship prior to her unexpected death. The Turkish newspaper, Sabah, has reported that Ertek's family has urged...
HAWAII STATE

