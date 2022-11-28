Read full article on original website
Alicia
4d ago
Omg 🤣 that was funny and scary at the same moment . thank God he got the ring back 🙏 ❤️ and congratulations this a moment yall never forget
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hidden History: Gas Plant DistrictModern GlobeSaint Petersburg, FL
To His Mom, He’s a Medical MasterpieceH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
Circling Central Plaza on the Shopper DropperH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
Red tide continues to wreak havoc on Suncoast beaches and towns, resulting in fish deaths.EddyEvonAnonymousManatee County, FL
Sheriff: A man from St. Pete was shot after making threats and brandishing a pistol at an officer.EddyEvonAnonymousSaint Petersburg, FL
Related
Watch: Large and mysterious object unearthed on Florida beach
Officials in a Florida county are trying to identify a mysterious, long-buried wooden object partially unearthed by erosion.
'It was exciting for sure': Deputy's cool-headed reaction after he single-handedly captures a massive 75lb 10-foot-long boa constrictor in Florida
A Florida sheriff captured a huge 10-foot-long 75-pound boa constrictor in a residential neighborhood. Deputy Clay Mangrum responded to a 911 call that a large snake was seen in the Tall Pines neighborhood of St. Lucie county, Florida, on October 28. Deputies received a call from a family reporting that...
Florida Woman Discovers Mystery Fish That Looks Like It Crawled Out Of The Pits Of Hell
Yep, I’ll be contemplating the next time I step foot into the water. It truly is wild to think about what sits below the surface of the water, whether it’s freshwater or saltwater, and could be swimming around your leg at any moment without realizing it. And after...
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch
Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
Good News Network
Guy Finds $40,000 Diamond Ring Buried on Florida Beach and Tracks Down the Owner Who Broke into Tears
A man was overjoyed when he discovered a diamond ring worth $40,000 on a beach in Florida last month, and soon became a metal detector angel. Joseph Cook found the ring buried in the sand at Hammock Beach in St Augustine and immediately posted a video he shot while digging it up to his social media channels searching for people who may have lost rings.
Father-of-two who chugged two beers in 30 seconds at Disney food and wine festival is arrested after nearly falling off Skyliner ride and causing a disturbance
A father-of-two was arrested at Disneyland's food and wine festival after chugging two beers and nearly falling off the Skyliner ride. Chase Holderby, 30, of Merritt Island, Florida, was enjoying the festival at Epcot when he reportedly decided to down two beers in a matter of 30 seconds near the American Adventure Pavilion, witnesses claimed in September.
Narcity
A Florida Man Won $5M From A Cheap Scratch Off & Here's How Much He Actually Keeps
A man in Florida can rest easy for holiday spending, as he's officially a big lottery winner. On November 23, Jerry Norasing claimed the money from a scratch-off game after winning $5 million dollars. The ticket was GOLD RUSH LIMITED, which is only $20 to purchase. He got it at...
What just washed up on the Florida sand? Could it be a giant eye? A piano? A bathtub?
What’s that on the sand up ahead?
natureworldnews.com
Dead Great White Shark Washed Ashore Into California Beach Killed During Fishing Activity
A dead great white shark washed ashore in a California beach and was killed during a fishing activity, according to local authorities. The great white carcass measure 8 feet long was classified by the authorities as a juvenile shark. Although having a track record of predation, great whites are still protected under US waters and are still suffering from historic population decline around the world.
Two teens were speeding on a Florida road late at night. Then came the curve, cops say
Two teens were killed in a crash after their car went airborne in Southwest Florida on Wednesday night.
Historic ‘body-size’ trunk washes up on Florida beach after November hurricane
Hoping to capture a few shots of the wildlife or sunrise in one park, a photographer was shocked when he stumbled upon a “suspicious package” that washed ashore. During a morning stroll on the beach along Florida's east coast, one photographer stumbled upon a shocking discovery when he spotted a "body-sized" steamer trunk washed up on the beach. The weathered look and rusted metal on the trunk not only made the photographer curious about its origin but also piqued the interest of people who saw the image on social media.
Good News Network
Three Mermaids Save a Scuba Diver From Drowning: ‘Not Just Pretty Tails And Smiles’
A fairytale rescue saved an experienced diver from drowning when a trio of mermaids suddenly showed up off Catalina Island in California. Pablo Avila lost consciousness while scuba diving with his son and a friend on Oct. 23, which coincided with the second day of a mermaid training course nearby.
Infants Were Alligator Bait In Florida
Documentaries show another unusual side of history. Many historical series recorded alligator bait practices in North and Central Florida. The reports said people used babies to lure alligators ashore. They believed the babies' dark skin color and cries attracted the creatures. Sometimes infants got taken from their parents. What happened in the past? Florida had over 28 powerful firms supplying alligator meat and leather.
Deal of a lifetime: own a Florida beach house for $10,000
The three-story home, valued at $10 million, is going to be auctioned off this weekend without reserve to the highest bidder – even if the highest bid is only $10,000.
Were Sharks In Florida Street After Hurricane Nicole? New Video Emerges
During Hurricane Ian, a man videoed what appeared to be a shark flopping around in his neighbor's backyard in Fort Myers amid severe storm surge.
Florida Teens On Video Brutally Attacking Alligator With Machete, FWC Investigating
Brutal footage emerged showing a teenager hitting and killing a juvenile alligator with a machete. According to NBC News, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said they’ve launched a criminal investigation into the horror at Bonita Springs, southwest Florida. Experts say it not only constitutes harassing an alligator but
Tiffany's Jewelry Tycoon Dies After Falling From Cruise Ship Under Mysterious Circumstances
A tycoon of Tiffany's jewelry has died after falling from a cruise ship under mysterious circumstances on October 26, RadarOnline.com has learned. Dilek Ertek, 71, was the distributor of Tiffany's jewelry in Turkey for over two decades. After falling from the Norwegian Spirit cruise ship, her family has raised questions surrounding the circumstances — including missing jewelry from her cabin — of her mysterious death. Ertek's son, Gokce Atuk, claims jewelry went missing from his mother's safe in her cabin aboard the cruise ship prior to her unexpected death. The Turkish newspaper, Sabah, has reported that Ertek's family has urged...
Meanwhile In Florida: Instant Karma Finds Woman After Dog Does Business
To paraphrase an old saying: Poop stinks. It stinks even worse when it comes from someone else’s dog and it’s all over your yard. Your neighbor’s lawn is not your dog’s bathroom, regardless of the design. The nitrogen content in the urine could damage her
Comments / 5