Dad Happens to Capture the First Time Non-Verbal Son with Autism Says “I Love You”

We can only imagine how much this meant to him.

When you're a parent and your kids are healthy, it's easy to take so much for granted. Just the fact that they're developing normally, that they hit their milestones, and that they can actually communicate their feelings to you means so much. When you're the parent of an autistic child, particularly a non-verbal autistic child, there's so much you can only hope and pray will happen.

This video from @soulr101 shows a moment between a father and an autistic son that's nothing short of miraculous. They'd been told his son was non-verbal, but suddenly, here he is on camera telling his dad that he loves him. It's enough to give you chills.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Can you even imagine?! It would be like your entire world coming together in one magical moment. It's just pure love. And it's an important reminder, too, to never give up hope. This dad was told his son was non-verbal, and look at what happened! It's just so inspiring. "They said he was non verbal but look at him thriving," wrote the dad.

Commenters couldn't get over how beautiful this moment was between father and son.

"This is the most beautiful thing in the world."

"Me crying over here. So beautiful"

"I’ll never forget this feeling!"

"The look on your face says it all just how much you love that baby"

"And u got it on camera!!!! How wonderful!!! Im so so so happy for you…get ready because this is just the beginning!!!!! Blessings"

"my nonverbal brother said mama at age 11, we all sat there crying happy tears it's the most amazing moment I'm so happy for you and your family"

"He must hear that a lot good job dad and sweet boy!"

Some things in life are just pure goodness. And this is one of them.