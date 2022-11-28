Apparently Alien Creatures Might Be Living in Sewer Tunnels

Did we DNA test it, though?

Sanitation workers in Raleigh, North Carolina sent a remote controlled camera down a sewer line to find what was clogging it and found a horrific creature instead of the simple debris they were expecting. A fleshy, pulsing blob was attached to the walls of the sewer tunnels, unlike anything the workers had ever seen before. What’s worse is that further exploration of the tunnel revealed several more of these tumorous-like growths extruding from the sewage.

After weeks of confusion and speculation, a marine biologist stepped forward to identify the throbbing masses of growths as tubifex worms, thousands of them that had bonded together in these strange lumpy masses. He says this phenomenon is seen when the worms can’t find soil on which to feed, and when one worm moves it sets of a chain reaction of all the worms in the clump to contract at once, creating a creepy heartbeat-like effect.

Another sewer creature video, this time out of Oregon, shows what appears to be a more typical “Grey alien” after a man hearing noises from the tunnel goes in to investigate. Skeptics pose doubts as to the veracity of this video, pointing to the poor use of the man’s flashlight which he seems to turn off as soon as he spots the monstrous creature, despite him not running away immediately.

Tales of sewer monsters originated around 1935 with the urban legend of alligators living in the sewers of New York City . This folk tale traces back to one incident of an escaped alligator that made its way into the underground system and became trapped. This concept was further developed and continued in the 1980s by the unexpected comic book success of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles which parodied monsters living in the sewers along with several superhero tropes emerging at the time.

