Georgia State

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill

Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
GEORGIA STATE
Kari Lake's Lawyers Lose Election Suit, Win Sanctions. Well Played, Dersh!

This afternoon a federal judge sanctioned lawyers for failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who sued to force the state to use paper ballots in the November election. In point of fact, the state does use paper ballots, something which could have been determined by the plaintiff and her lawyers had they bothered to conduct “the factual and legal pre-filing inquiry that the circumstances of this case reasonably permitted and required.”
ARIZONA STATE
Opinion: Kim Reynolds can be an even bigger player on the national stage

One of the most overlooked winners from the off-year elections was Iowa’s own Kim Reynolds, a winner not only in the Hawkeye State but across the nation in GOP circles. Her stunning sweep of the election in Iowa is almost certain to attract vice presidential speculation and forecasts a prominent role for her over the next two years. This was a candidate for re-election who did not try to appeal to the muddling middle circles of the...
IOWA STATE

