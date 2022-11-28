2022 World Cup: Ecuador vs. Senegal odds, picks and predictions

In Group A action, Ecuador (1 win, 0 losses, 1 draw) battles Senegal (1-1-0) Tuesday. Kickoff from Khalifa International Stadium is set for 10 a.m. ET (FS1). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Ecuador vs. Senegal odds, and make our best World Cup bets, picks and predictions.

Wrapping up its Group Stage action, this game will decide which team goes through to the knockout stage. A win for neither side would push it through, and a draw would result in Ecuador getting the nomination.

The difference between these teams was the draw that Ecuador was able to get against the Netherlands. That said, Senegal still has a 31.75% implied chance of winning the match.

Senegal lost 2-0 to the Netherlands in its World Cup opener and then took down Qatar 3-1 on Friday. However, it did have just 3 more total shots and 2 more shots on target in the victory.

Ecuador wasn’t that much more dominant in their win over Qatar, beating them 2-0 with 1 more total shot and 3 more shots on target. It did dominate the Netherlands though, ending with 13 more total shots and 3 more on target.

Ecuador vs. Senegal odds

Moneyline: Ecuador +145 (bet $100 to win $145) | Senegal +215 (bet $100 to win $215) | Draw +220

Ecuador +145 (bet $100 to win $145) | Senegal +215 (bet $100 to win $215) | Draw +220 Over/Under: 2.5 (O: +155 | U: -180)

Prediction

Senegal 2, Ecuador 1

LEAN SENEGAL (+215).

I wouldn’t make a full-unit bet here, but I do prefer Senegal to come out on top and advance.

Its team has more high-level EPL talent on it than Ecuador, and it played Netherlands to a draw through 84 minutes before it conceded 2 late. It found even more rhythm against Qatar.

The diversity in the scoring is another reason I would back Senegal. F Enner Valencia has all 3 of Ecuador’s goals, and he may not be 100% after being carried off Friday. For Senegal, a different player scored each time against Qatar.

Senegal ranks 18th in the Men’s FIFA rankings while Ecuador is 44th in the world. Considering that and the value here, I would back SENEGAL (+215) to advance.

LEAN OVER 2.5 (+155).

Both teams struggled against Netherlands as they trailed in possession. However, when they were the dominant team, against Qatar, they combined for 5 goals against the group’s weakest side.

Valencia, who appears to be set to play, and then the duo of F Bamba Dieng and F Boulaye Dia, both of which play for solid clubs in France and Italy, should produce Tuesday.

Both teams also had 10 or more shots against Netherlands and should be capable of pressing and getting opportunities.

