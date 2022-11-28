Read full article on original website
Blueface’s Reaction to Chrisean Rock on Twitch Streamer’s Kai Cenat’s Live Has People Talking
A clip of Blueface reacting to Chrisean Rock on Kai Cenat's stream is going viral. On Monday night (Nov. 21), popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat went live with hip-hop's most toxic couple Blueface and Chrisean Rock. The stream eventually devolved into chaos with Rock throwing a person into a couch, and then essentially ended after she tossed a chair into a wall.
Cardi B Responds to Criticism of Not Dropping Her New Album or Going on Tour
It's been four years since Cardi B hasn't dropped a new project, and fans are wondering what's taking so long. Recently, the Bronx rapper responded to criticism of not dropping her new album or embarking on a tour. On Friday (Nov. 25), a fan retweeted a critic's video where he...
Blueface and Chrisean Rock Interview With Twitch Streamer Kai Cenat Ends in Chaos After Rock Throws Person Into Couch, Chair Into Wall
Kai Cenat's recent Twitch stream with Blueface and Chrisean Rock became a chaotic scene that included wrestling moves and Rock throwing a chair into a wall. Last night (Nov. 21), popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat aired his latest episode with the recently arrested Blueface and his girlfriend Chrisean Rock. The episode featured multiple wild moments. In one instance, Blueface and Chrisean Rock forcibly remove Kai from his chair so the rapper can sit in it.
Chrisean Rock Shows Photo of Blueface With Two Black Eyes
Chrisean Rock revealed just how toxic her relationship with Blueface has become. While on Instagram Live, Chrisean showed a photo of Blueface with two black eyes. On Friday (Nov. 2), Chrisean Rock and Blueface were on Instagram Live when the "Thotina" rapper told his viewers that his girlfriend is 10-1 when it comes to their abusive fights. He added the reason why his boo isn't undefeated is because she hasn't "taken his belt." But Chrisean disagreed and showed fans on her smartphone a picture of Blueface with two shiners under both of his eyes.
Roddy Ricch Posts Proof He Earned $500,000 for a Festival Performance
Roddy Ricch gets the big bag when it comes to rocking festivals, and he has receipts to prove it. In a blog post by @saycheesetv, published on Friday (Nov. 25), Roddy Ricch hopped onto his Instagram Story and revealed his booking sheet from the management company Creative Artists Agency. The document shows that the California rapper received a guaranteed payment of $500,000 for his performance at New York City's Governors Ball event in June 2022.
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Says He’ll Quit Rapping If Someone Buys His Hard Drive for $100 Million
If you have deep pockets, you could own YoungBoy Never Broke Again's music catalog and help him retire. Recently, the Louisiana rapper announced that he will quit rapping if someone buys his hard drive for $100 million. On Friday (Nov. 23), NBA YoungBoy shared a photo on his Instagram Story...
Video Surfaces of GloRilla Working Drive-Thru at a Fast-Food Restaurant Before Her Rap Career
GloRilla's rise to fame has been meteoric and it wasn't too long ago the budding Memphis rapper was working a normal 9-5. Recently, video has surfaced of the "F.N.F. (Let's Go)" rapper working at the drive-thru at Checkers. On Tuesday (Nov. 29), TikTok user primeape09 shared a throwback video of...
Kate Middleton wears Diana’s emerald choker at Boston’s Earthshot Prize 2022
Kate Middleton is a green queen. The Princess of Wales, 40, wowed royal watchers in a bright green gown and one of Princess Diana’s iconic pieces of jewelry as she arrived with Prince William at the 2022 Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston tonight. Wearing a long-sleeved, off-the-shoulder Solace London “Sabina” dress ($525) borrowed from rental platform Hurr, the royal matched the event’s green carpet as she and her husband arrived to cheers from a huge crowd of fans gathered outside the MGM Music Hall. The royal wore her hair down with soft waves, and added dazzling drop earrings and a familiar piece of...
Country singer Jake Flint dies at age 37 just hours after his wedding. His mourning wife said her 'heart is gone.'
"People aren't meant to feel this much pain," his wife wrote on Facebook after Flint died in his sleep on the night of their ceremony.
Iggy Azalea Sells Masters and Publishing in Eight-Figure Deal – Report
Iggy Azalea has reportedly sold her publishing and masters in a deal that is said to be worth eight-figures. On Monday (Nov. 21), Billboard reported the "Fancy" rapper is cashing out by transacting the rights to her musical catalog to Domain Capital Group. Iggy's body of work includes the LPs The New Classic, In My Defense and The End of an Era. She's also released the EPs Glory, Change Your Life, Survive the Summer and Wicked Lips. In 2019, she started he own label called Bad Dreams. The deal includes the Billboard chart-topping single "Fancy" featuring Charli XCX and other Iggy hits like "Black Widow" featuring Rita Ora and "Problem" featuring Ariana Grande, and has the potential to earn the Aussie MC future revenue.
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Reveals He Didn’t Want Joint Quando Rondo Project 3860 to Drop
YoungBoy Never Broke Again has released a statement disapproving of his new joint mixtape with Quando Rondo. This morning (Nov. 25), NBA YoungBoy took to his recently resurrected Instagram to share a message where he distances himself from he and Quando Rondo's new joint project 3860 that dropped today. "I...
People Think Kanye West Predicted His Life With ‘Gold Digger’ After Having to Pay Kim Kardashian $200,000 a Month in Child Support
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's divorce and custody settlement is finally complete and fans are comparing the $2.4 million a year Ye has to reportedly pay in child support to lyrics from his 2005 song "Gold Digger" featuring Jamie Foxx. On Tuesday (Nov. 29), TMZ broke the news that the...
Juelz Santana Tells DJ Vlad to Shut Up After Vlad Mentions Jadakiss Snatching Santana’s Bandana During Verzuz
Juelz Santana had to put DJ Vlad in check for trying to instigate a non-existent beef. In an interview with DJ Vlad, which was posted on his YouTube channel on Saturday (Nov. 26), Juelz Santana and Vlad discussed the epic 2021 Verzuz battle between his group Dipset and fellow New York rap group the Lox. At one point during the conversation, Juelz told DJ Vlad to shut up after he mentioned Jadakiss snatching his bandana during their performance.
Nicki Minaj Receives No Nominations at 2023 Grammys After ‘Super Freaky Girl’ Was Removed From Rap Categories
The nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards have been announced and Nicki Minaj is nowhere to be found. On Tuesday (Nov. 15), The Recording Academy revealed the potential winners for next year's award show. The Best Rap Song nominees are Jack Harlow's "Churchill Downs" featuring Drake, DJ Khaled's "God Did" featuring Jay-Z, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend and Fridayy, Kendrick Lamar's "The Heart Part 5," Gunna and Future's "Pushin P" featuring Young Thug and Future's "Wait For U" featuring Drake and Tems.
Chuck D Says Elon Musk Should Ban N-Word on Twitter
Chuck D has issued a request to Elon Musk: Ban the N-word on Twitter. On Friday (Dec. 2), Chuck D jumped on his Twitter account and asked Elon Musk, who acquired Twitter in October, to ban the N-Word on the popular social networking platform. "Yo @elonmusk the next thing twitter...
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Says ‘Who?’ After Drake Is Suggested to Be on NBA’s Level
YoungBoy Never Broke Again isn't trying to hear about anyone else at the top of the game unless it's himself. Not even Drake. On Monday night (Nov. 21), YoungBoy joined an Instagram Live session held by his booking agent, MAC Agency CEO Andrew Lieber. "Bitch, I'm back," the rapper said...
Video Resurfaces of Drake and Ice Spice Together at OVO Fest
Video footage has resurfaced of Drake and Ice Spice together at OVO Fest in Toronto this past summer. On Friday (Nov. 18), a brief video clip of Drake and Ice Spice standing next to each other in the crowd at Drizzy's OVO Fest back in August quickly began to make its rounds across the internet again. The now-viral TikTok video, which was posted by a user who goes by randyw0ng, has raked in nearly 500,000 views in the hours since it was published. The initial video was circulating on social media shortly after Ice Spice appeared on OVO Fest in August.
Video Shows OhGeesy Involved In Brawl, Shots Fired
A shocking video has surfaced showing OhGeesy in a wild brawl when suddenly gunshots rang out during the melee. On Saturday (Nov. 26), Twitter user @NewWestCoastTV1 posted a video featuring OhGeesy involved in an altercation with several people outside of a venue. In the clip, a person is filming the Shoreline Mafia member, dressed in all-white, getting caught up in a wild brawl and stumbles to the ground. Suddenly, gunshots rang out and the camera guy runs away frantically from the scene. Several more shots are fired, and screams from a woman are heard before the video ends.
Kendrick Lamar, Future, Gunna and More Nominated for Best Rap Song at 2023 Grammy Awards
The 2023 Grammy Awards are set for February of next year and now the nominations are in for Best Rap Song. Among this year's nominees are Jack Harlow's "Churchill Downs" featuring Drake, DJ Khaled's "God Did" featuring Jay-Z, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend and Fridayy, Kendrick Lamar's "The Heart Part 5," Gunna and Future's "Pushin P" featuring Young Thug and Future's "Wait For U" featuring Drake and Tems.
Michael Rapaport Calls Out 21 Savage for Saying Nas Is Irrelevant, Says 21 Has ‘Cat in the Hat’ Lyrics
21 Savage's recent comments about Nas have outspoken actor Michael Rapaport going off. On Wednesday (Nov. 16), Michael Rapaport hopped on his soapbox in a TikTok video and weighed in on 21 Savage saying Nas isn't relevant during a recent Clubhouse discussion. "Nas isn't relevant?" a baffled Rapaport questioned. "It...
