Florida State

XXL Mag

Blueface and Chrisean Rock Interview With Twitch Streamer Kai Cenat Ends in Chaos After Rock Throws Person Into Couch, Chair Into Wall

Kai Cenat's recent Twitch stream with Blueface and Chrisean Rock became a chaotic scene that included wrestling moves and Rock throwing a chair into a wall. Last night (Nov. 21), popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat aired his latest episode with the recently arrested Blueface and his girlfriend Chrisean Rock. The episode featured multiple wild moments. In one instance, Blueface and Chrisean Rock forcibly remove Kai from his chair so the rapper can sit in it.
XXL Mag

Chrisean Rock Shows Photo of Blueface With Two Black Eyes

Chrisean Rock revealed just how toxic her relationship with Blueface has become. While on Instagram Live, Chrisean showed a photo of Blueface with two black eyes. On Friday (Nov. 2), Chrisean Rock and Blueface were on Instagram Live when the "Thotina" rapper told his viewers that his girlfriend is 10-1 when it comes to their abusive fights. He added the reason why his boo isn't undefeated is because she hasn't "taken his belt." But Chrisean disagreed and showed fans on her smartphone a picture of Blueface with two shiners under both of his eyes.
XXL Mag

Roddy Ricch Posts Proof He Earned $500,000 for a Festival Performance

Roddy Ricch gets the big bag when it comes to rocking festivals, and he has receipts to prove it. In a blog post by @saycheesetv, published on Friday (Nov. 25), Roddy Ricch hopped onto his Instagram Story and revealed his booking sheet from the management company Creative Artists Agency. The document shows that the California rapper received a guaranteed payment of $500,000 for his performance at New York City's Governors Ball event in June 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Kate Middleton wears Diana’s emerald choker at Boston’s Earthshot Prize 2022

Kate Middleton is a green queen. The Princess of Wales, 40, wowed royal watchers in a bright green gown and one of Princess Diana’s iconic pieces of jewelry as she arrived with Prince William at the 2022 Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston tonight. Wearing a long-sleeved, off-the-shoulder Solace London “Sabina” dress ($525) borrowed from rental platform Hurr, the royal matched the event’s green carpet as she and her husband arrived to cheers from a huge crowd of fans gathered outside the MGM Music Hall. The royal wore her hair down with soft waves, and added dazzling drop earrings and a familiar piece of...
BOSTON, MA
XXL Mag

Iggy Azalea Sells Masters and Publishing in Eight-Figure Deal – Report

Iggy Azalea has reportedly sold her publishing and masters in a deal that is said to be worth eight-figures. On Monday (Nov. 21), Billboard reported the "Fancy" rapper is cashing out by transacting the rights to her musical catalog to Domain Capital Group. Iggy's body of work includes the LPs The New Classic, In My Defense and The End of an Era. She's also released the EPs Glory, Change Your Life, Survive the Summer and Wicked Lips. In 2019, she started he own label called Bad Dreams. The deal includes the Billboard chart-topping single "Fancy" featuring Charli XCX and other Iggy hits like "Black Widow" featuring Rita Ora and "Problem" featuring Ariana Grande, and has the potential to earn the Aussie MC future revenue.
GEORGIA STATE
XXL Mag

Juelz Santana Tells DJ Vlad to Shut Up After Vlad Mentions Jadakiss Snatching Santana’s Bandana During Verzuz

Juelz Santana had to put DJ Vlad in check for trying to instigate a non-existent beef. In an interview with DJ Vlad, which was posted on his YouTube channel on Saturday (Nov. 26), Juelz Santana and Vlad discussed the epic 2021 Verzuz battle between his group Dipset and fellow New York rap group the Lox. At one point during the conversation, Juelz told DJ Vlad to shut up after he mentioned Jadakiss snatching his bandana during their performance.
XXL Mag

Nicki Minaj Receives No Nominations at 2023 Grammys After ‘Super Freaky Girl’ Was Removed From Rap Categories

The nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards have been announced and Nicki Minaj is nowhere to be found. On Tuesday (Nov. 15), The Recording Academy revealed the potential winners for next year's award show. The Best Rap Song nominees are Jack Harlow's "Churchill Downs" featuring Drake, DJ Khaled's "God Did" featuring Jay-Z, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend and Fridayy, Kendrick Lamar's "The Heart Part 5," Gunna and Future's "Pushin P" featuring Young Thug and Future's "Wait For U" featuring Drake and Tems.
XXL Mag

Chuck D Says Elon Musk Should Ban N-Word on Twitter

Chuck D has issued a request to Elon Musk: Ban the N-word on Twitter. On Friday (Dec. 2), Chuck D jumped on his Twitter account and asked Elon Musk, who acquired Twitter in October, to ban the N-Word on the popular social networking platform. "Yo @elonmusk the next thing twitter...
XXL Mag

Video Resurfaces of Drake and Ice Spice Together at OVO Fest

Video footage has resurfaced of Drake and Ice Spice together at OVO Fest in Toronto this past summer. On Friday (Nov. 18), a brief video clip of Drake and Ice Spice standing next to each other in the crowd at Drizzy's OVO Fest back in August quickly began to make its rounds across the internet again. The now-viral TikTok video, which was posted by a user who goes by randyw0ng, has raked in nearly 500,000 views in the hours since it was published. The initial video was circulating on social media shortly after Ice Spice appeared on OVO Fest in August.
XXL Mag

Video Shows OhGeesy Involved In Brawl, Shots Fired

A shocking video has surfaced showing OhGeesy in a wild brawl when suddenly gunshots rang out during the melee. On Saturday (Nov. 26), Twitter user @NewWestCoastTV1 posted a video featuring OhGeesy involved in an altercation with several people outside of a venue. In the clip, a person is filming the Shoreline Mafia member, dressed in all-white, getting caught up in a wild brawl and stumbles to the ground. Suddenly, gunshots rang out and the camera guy runs away frantically from the scene. Several more shots are fired, and screams from a woman are heard before the video ends.
ARIZONA STATE
XXL Mag

Kendrick Lamar, Future, Gunna and More Nominated for Best Rap Song at 2023 Grammy Awards

The 2023 Grammy Awards are set for February of next year and now the nominations are in for Best Rap Song. Among this year's nominees are Jack Harlow's "Churchill Downs" featuring Drake, DJ Khaled's "God Did" featuring Jay-Z, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend and Fridayy, Kendrick Lamar's "The Heart Part 5," Gunna and Future's "Pushin P" featuring Young Thug and Future's "Wait For U" featuring Drake and Tems.
XXL Mag

XXL Mag

