Tampa, FL

First look: New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers odds and lines

By Skip Snow
 2 days ago
The New Orleans Saints (4-8) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6) meet Sunday in Tampa. The Week 13 Monday night game at Raymond James Stadium is slated for an 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN) kickoff. Below, we look at Saints vs. Buccaneers odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.

New Orleans was shut out Sunday in San Francisco and has lost 3 of its last 4 games. The Saints were on the wrong side of a 13-0 tussle Sunday; they averaged 12.5 points per game in going 1-3 in November. Now the Saints will look to muster some offense against a Tampa Bay defense that held them to 308 total yards in a 20-10 Bucs win Sept. 18.

The Buccaneers dropped an overtime game at Cleveland Sunday. Tampa Bay led the Browns 17-10 with 1 minute remaining in the 4th, but the Browns rallied as 3-point underdogs. The Bucs had 229 passing yards, their fewest in a single game since Oct. 16 (229).

Saints at Buccaneers odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Monday at 1:40 p.m. ET.

  • Moneyline: Saints +160 (bet $100 to win $160) | Buccaneers -210 (bet $210 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Saints +3.5 (-109) | Buccaneers -3.5 (-111)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 40 (O: -111 | U: -109)

2022 betting stats

  • ML: Saints 4-8 | Buccaneers 5-6
  • ATS: Saints 4-8 | Buccaneers 3-7-1
  • O/U: Saints 6-6 | Buccaneers 2-9

Saints vs. Buccaneers head-to-head

New Orleans and Tampa Bay 1st met on the gridiron in 1977. Across 62 all-time meetings, the Saints lead 39-23. The Saints are 7-2 in the last 9 games, and they have won 4 in a row at Tampa Bay.

The Buccaneers downed the Saints 20-10 Sept. 18, covering a 2.5-point spread. But the ATS win marked just Tampa’s 2nd in the last 9 series games. The Under hit in that September meeting and is 4-1 across the last 5 contests.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

