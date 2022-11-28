Read full article on original website
opb.org
After more than two decades, Oregon removes Highway 20′s ‘safety corridor’ designation
Crash rates along U.S. Highway 20 in Lincoln County have fallen enough that the Oregon Department of Transportation has decided to remove the “safety corridor” designation. In a so-called “safety corridor,” traffic patrols are increased and fines are doubled. It’s a targeted approach to reducing traffic crashes on...
Is it Legal to Pass a Snow Plow in WA and OR? [VIDEO]
Snow plows make the roads safe for us to reach our destinations. Is it legal to pass a snow plow? From the Oregon Department of Transportation:. As a reminder to motorists, passing on the right is illegal when there is no lane available and the driver does not have a clear view ahead (ORS 811.415). Many, if not most plows have retractable wing plows that extend eight feet into the right lane and use of the wing plow severely restricts a driver’s view into the right lane.
KVAL
Valley snow possible with Oregon's latest winter storm
EUGENE, Ore. — Winter weather is taking aim at Western Oregon. Cold air and the chance of wet weather brings a higher chance of snow to the valley floor. Snow elevations are expected to drop early Thursday morning. Valley locations will likely see a few snow flurries early Thursday...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 5 things to know Wednesday: Winter Storm Warning
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Oregon Cascades and parts of Central Oregon until 4:00 p.m. Thursday. Heavy mountain snow is expected and the ski areas will receive anywhere from 2-3 feet of new snow. Winds will be a concern up in the Cascades gusting around 70 miles per hour or stronger up at Mt. Bachelor. The rest of the High Desert can expect strong winds through the morning and into the afternoon. Snow levels start relatively high and will plummet throughout the day. Higher elevations can expect accumulating snow with anywhere from 3-6 inches for parts of southern Deschutes County.
KTVL
Snow levels expected to reach valley floor in the coming days
ROGUE VALLEY, Ore. — With the upcoming storm, snow is expected to reach 3,000 elevation levels and could be close to the valley floor. Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) says it has been preparing for extreme winter since the end of summer. But because the department is short-staffed, it's asking residents to be patient.
Update | Snow, slick roads close I-84 both directions in East Oregon. Winter storm warning
Don’t try to use Highway 204 as a detour.
KLAMATH COUNTY COMPANY EARNS AWARD OF MERIT FOR FIRE PREVENTION LOGGING AND BRUSH CLEARANCE FROM OREGON DEPARTMENT OF FORESTRY
CHILOQUIN, Ore. – Chiloquin Lawn Care based in Klamath County earned an Award of Merit last month from one of three regional advisory committees to the Oregon Board of Forestry. The same committee awarded the Operator of the Year title for Eastern Oregon to La Grande-based forest consultant Chuck Sarrett of Full Circle Consulting. F and B Logging was named Operator of the Year for Northwest Oregon and R and R King Logging secured the Southwest Oregon Operator of the Year honors.
KTVZ
New state law allows all Oregon cities, 2 counties to seek authority to set their own speed limits
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A new state law allows all 241 cities in Oregon, as well as Multnomah and Clackamas counties to apply for the authority to designate speed limits on roadways under their jurisdiction, the Oregon Department of Transportation said Tuesday. Currently, all changes in speed limits go through...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Monday 11/28 – Cases Of Respiratory Viruses Increasing In Southern Oregon, Central Point Police Dept. Announces New Police Chief
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY ISSUED: 9:28 PM NOV. 27, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST...
centraloregondaily.com
$5 off Oregon State Parks 2023 parking permit all December long
SALEM, Oregon— Give the gift of the outdoors and save this season with the Oregon State Parks 12-month parking permit sale through December. The permit hangtag once again features whimsical designs from Portland artist El Tran. Holiday shoppers can buy the annual parking permits for only $25, which is a $5 savings starting Dec. 1 and running through Dec. 31. The pass is good for 12 months starting in the month of purchase.
Post Register
Heavy snow forecast for the mountains
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The last of the series of fronts will move into Western Idaho on Thursday. At first, the temperatures will be chilly, but probably not cold enough to support snow in the Treasure Valley. Therefore, look for a rain/snow mix in the morning. Then, as the...
Madras tops 8,000
Central Oregon growing quickly while Portland area shrinks by 11,000 people Madras has cracked the 8,000 mark for population, Culver is now 1,663 and Metolius is nearing quadruple digits at 987. The Portland State University Population Research Center recently released its estimate for 2022. It noted that Jefferson County's population growth of 372 over the year, 1.48%, made it the seventh-fastest growing county percentage-wise in the state. Jefferson County went from 25,032 people in 2021 to 25,404 in 2022. Gilliam County, with a county seat of Condon, grew 2.76%, with 56 additional residents, from 2,016 in 2021 to...
krcrtv.com
Severe winter storm could impact travel in Southern Oregon, Northern California
SOUTHERN OREGON — The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for most of Southern Oregon and Siskiyou County from Wednesday morning until 4:00 p.m. Thursday. The winter storm watch includes all areas in the South Central Oregon Cascades, Southern Oregon Cascades, and Siskiyous. Parts of Interstate 5,...
KXL
Winter Storm Warnings In Effect In Oregon and Washington
For the South Washington Cascades- including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,. Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley, a winter storm warning remains in effect until 10 AM PST. Expect heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two. inches. Plan on slippery road conditions. If you must...
WWEEK
From Portland to Jersey: Inside the Crime Ring That Shipped Thousands of Oregon’s Stolen Catalytic Converters Across the Country
On a chilly morning last February, in the parking lot of a Beaverton Home Depot, a catalytic converter was harvested from a Ford pickup, one of hundreds stolen each month in Oregon. At black-market prices, the torpedo-shaped hunk of metal was worth upwards of $1,000. Catalytic converter theft is a...
kptv.com
Head-on crash leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash between two cars on Highway 26 left a man dead and a woman injured Tuesday afternoon, according to Oregon State Police. Troopers responded to the crash near milepost 54 at about 3:15 p.m. A 2000 Hyundai Sonata was driving the wrong way on the westbound side of Highway 26 when it crashed into a Toyota Rav4 head-on.
kykn.com
Wind Advisory in Effect from 8:00 PM Tonight until 5:00 Tomorrow Morning
* WHAT...Wind gusts as high as 40 to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia, Greater Portland Metro Area, Central Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley. In Washington, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County and Greater Vancouver Area. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 5 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. For more information from the National Weather Service visit https://weather.gov/portland.
kptv.com
Police dismiss rumors that Idaho student stabbings connected to unsolved Oregon case
MOSCOW, Idaho - Two weeks after a grisly quadruple murder of four college students, detectives have shot down a number of speculations, including rumors that the murders may be tied to unsolved crimes in Oregon and Washington. Since no suspects have been named by the authorities in the stabbing deaths...
81-year-old Idaho pilot ‘miraculously’ survives plane crash, walks several miles for help
MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah — An 81-year-old Idaho pilot walked away from a plane crash unscathed on Sunday. In fact, authorities say he walked around 6 miles to phone for help. According to a Facebook post from the Mountain Green Fire Protection District, the plane crashed in northern Utah’s Morgan County near Durst Mountain. “The pilot miraculously walked away from the crash, then hiked about 6 miles to get cell service...
resourceworld.com
Paramount Gold hits permitting milestone in Oregon
Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (PZG-NYSE American) said Tuesday the Federal Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has accepted the plan of operations for the proposed high-grade underground Grassy Mountain gold mine in eastern Oregon as complete. With completeness, Paramount said the BLM will issue a notice of intent, thereby initiating the...
