Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Identify Tanner Horner as the Murderer of 7-Year-Old Athena StrandLarry LeaseLake Worth, TX
Visit the Largest Christmas Light Maze in TexasTravel MavenDallas, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Popular BBQ restaurant opens second Dallas locationAsh JurbergDallas, TX
$3 billion site "The Mix" featuring a 9-acre central park is coming to FriscoJalyn SmootFrisco, TX
Related
Flower Mound, Lewisville, Denton among top U.S. ‘boomtowns’
A new study ranks several Denton County cities among some of the country’s top “boomtowns,” some of the fastest growing places in the U.S. In a new study, SmartAsset — a personal finance website — analyzed data for 494 of the largest cities across topics measuring growth of the population, income, GDP, businesses, housing and changes in unemployment, according to the website.
GOOD Thoughts — December 2022
December Twenty-Two … PostNet is here for YOU …. As we wrap-up the year, we think through that which we accomplished and look forward to a future full of promise. Sadly, as always it seems, the news is chockful of negativity. But… most everyone I encounter in Texas, Arizona,...
Senior Talk DFW — December 2022
WOW! We’re here! It’s December and so many holidays coming up; Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa. Which do you celebrate?. It’s a time of year to be thankful, thoughtful, reflective, maybe sad for those we’ve lost, a time of remembrance. It’s a time for giving to those who have less, enjoying and appreciating what you have, and sharing with others.
AgriLife: Uncover the mysteries underground
Is the soil in your garden healthy? There is only one way to tell for sure. Have it tested by the experts and get recommendations on how you can improve soil fertility. Good tasting vegetables, good looking flowers, and more depend on healthy soil. The soil is the source of all the nutrients the plants need to grow while providing improved efficient water use.
Moisture made a big comeback in November
November’s weather broke from the pattern of warm, dry conditions plaguing Denton County this year. Temperatures were cooler, and rainfall was well above normal. The average high temperature was just 65 degrees, (8 degrees below normal) while the average low was 43, (1 degree below normal). The warmest temperature at Denton Enterprise Airport was 82 on November 9th.
Daniel Arthur Nebrig
Daniel Arthur Nebrig, aeronautical engineer, and former Associate Director at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, passed away November 30, 2022 at his home in Flower Mound. He was 88 years old. Mr. Nebrig is survived by his wife, Ann (Van Arsdale) Nebrig; four children: Steven Mark Nebrig, David...
News from Double Oak Town Hall — December 2022
I want to begin by thanking everyone for what you have done to help your town of Double Oak over the year. There have been accomplishments, challenges, good times and sadness. This town pulls together in the toughest of times. I love to see our small town community work together. I appreciate the effort and work of the citizens, council members, employees, First Responders and community partners as they handle the business of the town together.
Northlake Notes — December 2022
I hope everyone had a happy Thanksgiving! My family and I thank the Lord for His care and blessing on us as a family, a community, a state and a country. We are blessed beyond measure to have the health, prosperity and freedom that many of us enjoy. For all those who are lacking in any one of those our hearts and our prayers are with you that the Lord will meet your needs through your friends, family, community or church.
Blood drives to be held in Flower Mound
The Carter BloodCare Bus will conduct blood drives in Flower Mound on Sunday and on Dec. 7. This holiday season, residents are invited to give a gift that makes a lifesaving difference for neighbors in need, says a statement from Carter BloodCare. Donating blood helps local patients in urgent need of transfusions because of surgeries, severe trauma, cancer treatments, organ transplants, difficulties during childbirth and age-related health issues. The need for blood is nonstop, even during the holidays. As special thanks for giving in December, each Carter BloodCare donor will receive a colorful fleece blanket, available while supplies last, according to a news release.
FM 1171 to be shut down Saturday in west Flower Mound
Both directions of FM 1171 will be shut down all day Saturday in west Flower Mound for more railroad-associated construction work. Union Pacific Railroad’s contractor will repave the approaches to the railroad crossing on FM 1171, just west of Hwy 377, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. In early November, the contractor completed asphalt work in an attempt to improve the road condition at the crossing, but the asphalt is failing, so the town asked UPRR to correct the issue.
Flower Mound’s Planning Division earns state award
The town of Flower Mound’s Planning Division was recently awarded the 2022 Certificate of Achievement from the Texas Chapter of the American Planning Association’s Planning Excellence Program. This is the third year in a row the town has received this honor. Flower Mound is one of only 44...
Missing Denton County man died in Thanksgiving crash, authorities say
The body of a Denton County man who had been reported missing has been found among the wreckage of a single-vehicle crash. Around 9 p.m. on Thanksgiving, a vehicle headed south on FM 2931, southeast of Aubrey, left the roadway as it entered a curve. It was raining and the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed, causing it to roll over, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Local car dealership holding first responder toy drop
Local families are invited to see Santa Claus and local first responders at the second annual First Responder Toy Drop at Five Star Ford Lewisville, 1144 North Stemmons Freeway. The dealership is accepting toy donations now through the event, scheduled for Dec. 8 form 3-7 p.m., according to a news...
Northlake invites community to first ‘Christmas at the Commons’
The town of Northlake will hold its first Christmas event next week, a free family-friendly festival featuring live music, the Polar Express train ride and a visit from the big man himself. The town’s “Christmas at the Commons Celebration” is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. on Monday at Northlake Commons, where...
Mitchell: A season of gratitude
In this season of gratitude, I would like to take this opportunity to thank the many organizations and volunteers who have dedicated their time and effort to ensuring all Denton County residents have access to the food they need for their families. We sometimes take it for granted when we...
‘Christmas on the River Walk’ event to feature live reindeer, snow and more
The River Walk in Flower Mound is starting a new holiday tradition with its first “Christmas on the River Walk” event this weekend. The free event will run from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday and will feature live music by Holiday Cheer, free hot cocoa and a snow play area. Families can get photos with Santa Claus and meet live reindeer and other Christmas characters, according to a news release from the River Walk’s new management company, River Walk F&B. Kids will also be able to make ornaments and decorations and take them home.
Cross Timbers Water: All benefit from conserving water
Submitted by Cross Timbers Water Supply Corporation. The CTWSC is a 501(c)12 non-profit member-owned water company, providing 500 million gallons annually, primarily to Bartonville, Copper Canyon and Double Oak. The CCN (the area serviced) is supplied by six deep water wells and subsidized by water purchased from the Upper Trinity Regional Water District.
Officials identify driver who died in Flower Mound crash
The identity of the driver who died last week in a single-vehicle crash in west Flower Mound has been released. About 1:15 a.m. Friday, officers responded to the single-vehicle crash in the 8600 block of Cross Timbers Road, according to a Flower Mound police spokesperson. The vehicle, traveling westbound, left the roadway and crashed into the wood area on the north side of the road.
Brief lockdown lifted at Argyle High School
Argyle High School was locked down for about 10 minutes late Thursday morning due to two separate student behavior incidents. All students are safe, and the campus has resumed its regular schedule, according to a news release from Argyle ISD. One incident resulted in an injury to an administrator, who...
Biz Buzz
Monthly roundup of openings, closings, and business updates in southern Denton County as published in our November 2022 print issue. Irvine, CA-based Home Franchise Concepts is moving its headquarters to Flower Mound in phases, starting with a 32,000 square-foot lease at the Lakeside International Office Center on FM 2499. The move is expected to create 50 new jobs, with more expected over time.
The Cross Timbers Gazette
Flower Mound, TX
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana, Northlake and Robson Ranch.https://www.crosstimbersgazette.com/
Comments / 0