I hope everyone had a happy Thanksgiving! My family and I thank the Lord for His care and blessing on us as a family, a community, a state and a country. We are blessed beyond measure to have the health, prosperity and freedom that many of us enjoy. For all those who are lacking in any one of those our hearts and our prayers are with you that the Lord will meet your needs through your friends, family, community or church.

NORTHLAKE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO