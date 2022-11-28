Read full article on original website
WCSO: Man dead after allegedly shooting at officers
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is investigating after a male suspect allegedly fired shots at officers during a foot pursuit. According to a release from Sheriff Keith Sexton, police responded to the Cash Hollow Road area in Washington County, Tennessee in reference to a man wanted on felony […]
JCPD: Man threatened Capone’s worker with knife, hid in dumpster
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police arrested a man staking out in a dumpster after he allegedly threatened a worker at a downtown bar Wednesday afternoon. A news release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) reports that Vaughn Anderton, Johnson City, allegedly threatened a Capone’s worker with a knife. When officers arrived in the […]
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Carter County (Carter County, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Carter County on Thursday. The accident happened at around 7 p.m. John Henson, who was working as a constable, allegedly made a U-turn in the middle of Highway 19E and into the path of an approaching car.
993thex.com
Elizabethton Police Identify Shooting Victim That Was Found In Crashed Vehicle
Elizabethton Police say 31 year old Phillip M. Glass of Elizabethton is identified as the victim of a shooting that took place just before midnight Thursday at the intersection of Milligan Highway and Oakmont Drive following a noise complaint call. Upon arrival police discovered to vehicles that had crashed. Inside one of the vehicles was the body of Glass, who was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound. Investigators are now looking for 20 year old Kimberly Nicole Thomas and 23 year old Cody Allan Miller who are both considered persons of interest in the shooting. The TBI is assisting Elizabethton and Carter County authorities with the investigation.
supertalk929.com
WCTN Sheriff’s Authorities Arrest Jonesborough Man on Eight Felonies
A Jonesborough man is scheduled to appear in court on eight felony charges including conspiracy, auto burglary, aggravated burglary, forgery as well as identity theft in connection to a burglary call on November first. 45 year old Spencer Yates was found at the scene of that call by Washington County Tennessee Sheriff’s officers in a stolen truck. Following an investigation, authorities arrested Yates on December first and retrieved brass knuckles, a bank card, two check books belonging to the victim along with drug paraphernalia. Investigators say Yates wrote a check to himself in the amount of 850 dollars and cashed it. Yates is additionally charged with another count of auto theft after authorities recovered a stolen vehicle at his residence on November fourth.
Police: Burglary suspects hid in Gate City attic, standoff ensued
GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) — Police have arrested three men following a breaking and entering call in Gate City, Virginia on Thursday morning. According to a release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), officers responded to a breaking and entering in progress around 8:40 a.m. in the 200 block of Bartlett Street in the […]
Johnson City Press
Johnson City man faces assault charges
The Johnson City Police Department arrested Vaughn Anderton of Johnson City on Wednesday and charged him with aggravated assault, aggravated assault against a first responder and resisting arrest. Officers were dispatched to Capone’s in reference to a man threatening one of the employees with a knife, according to the press...
wcyb.com
Deputy accused of 'catfish' murders "kept to himself" after purchasing Saltville home
SALTVILLE, Va. (WCYB) — The quiet town of Saltville, Virginia -- shocked after one of its newest residents is accused of killing three members of a California family, and 'catfishing' a teenager online. Austin Lee Edwards was ultimately shot and killed by police on Friday, Nov. 25, in Riverside,...
wcyb.com
Kingsport Police Department searching for woman not heard from since September
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Kingsport Police Department is asking for help with finding a woman who has not been heard from since September. Katherine Carrico, 50, was reported missing by a family member in October. Carrico is about 5-foot-6 and weighs around 115 pounds. She has brown hair...
SCSO deputy honored for helping teen seriously injured in crash
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Sullivan County deputy was pumping gas at Pit Row Market on Oct. 1 when he heard a crash and jumped into action. According to the sheriff’s office, Deputy Brandon Trivett found the wreck near an intersection of Highway 394 and Kaluna Avenue. Inside the vehicle was 16-year-old Ella Parsons, […]
wymt.com
Task force recovers more than $50,000 worth of drugs in major bust
DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - A Southwest Virginia law enforcement agency recently participated in a “buy/bust” operation. The Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office worked with the 29th Circuit Narcotics Task Force. Police said the task force includes the Virginia State Police (VSP) Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Wytheville Field...
wcyb.com
Former Carter County sheriff recovering from serious crash
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A former Carter County sheriff who currently an elected constable is recovering from a serious car crash. Authorities said the crash happened at around 7 p.m. Thursday. According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, John Henson was working as a constable and made a U-turn in...
q95fm.net
Drug Bust Leads Dickenson County Law Enforcement to Recover $50,000 Worth of Drugs
Dickenson County, Virginia law enforcement collaborated with the 29th Circuit Narcotics Task Force to conduct a “buy/bust” operation, in order to crack down on drug trafficking in the area. According to Police, the Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal...
Elizabethton Police Chief: 2 in custody following fatal shooting
UPDATE 8:16 A.M.: According to Elizabethton Police Chief Jason Shaw both Kimberly Nicole Thomas and Cody Alan Miller are in custody. ———————————————————————————————————- UPDATE 8:21 P.M.: The Elizabethton Police Department has identified the deceased male found at the scene of the fatal shooting that occurred early Thursday. The EPD identified the deceased male as Phillip M. […]
supertalk929.com
One Person Dead, Following Overnight Shooting In Elizabethton
One person is dead in Elizabethton after a shooting early Thursday morning. Authorities say a person was found with a gunshot wound on Oakmont Drive and was pronounced dead on the scene. According to reports police and fire officials were at the scene of what appears to be a two vehicle crash just after midnight. We have reached out to the Elizabethton Police Department for additional information on this developing story.
JCPD lawsuit: Still at large ‘Voe’ called 911 with officers outside his door holding warrant
Editor’s Note: News Channel 11 has obtained three 911 calls from May 5, 2021 placed by “Robert Voe” (pseudonym) as Johnson City Police stood outside his locked apartment door attempting to arrest him on a sealed federal warrant. That unsuccessful arrest attempt is one key to a federal lawsuit former U.S. Attorney Kateri “Kat” Dahl […]
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Elizabethton (Elizabethton, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash on Saturday. The head-on-collision happened in Elizabethton at around 4 p.m. He struck a marked 2020 Ford Explorer owned by the Tennessee Highway Patrol after turning from Cedar Avenue onto South Watauga Avenue.
supertalk929.com
Non-custodial father jailed after taking child from local hospital parking lot
A Whitesburg, Tennessee man was arrested on Wednesday after he reportedly took his child from a relative without permission. According to a report from Johnson City Police, Jesse Seals is the non-custodial father of the child, and he allegedly showed up to the Niswonger Children’s Hospital parking lot as the child and grandmother were leaving a doctor’s appointment.
Man jailed for fatal 2016 pursuit crashes into THP trooper on Tuesday: police
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man jailed in Washington County for killing a passenger during a 2016 police pursuit was involved in another high-speed chase Tuesday that injured one. Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) officials identified the suspect as 25-year-old Anthony L. Hammonds II in a preliminary report that detailed the Nov. 29 incident. Troopers had […]
