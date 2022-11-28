Read full article on original website
Cathie Wood Offloads $8.6M Of Shopify Stock Following Bumper Cyber Monday — Also Trims Stake In This Game Engine Maker
Cathie Wood-led ARK Investment Management sold over 198,000 shares of Shopify Inc SHOP at an estimated valuation of $8.6 million based on Thursday’s closing price. The sale was done through the flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK. Shopify is the sixth largest holding of the ETF with a weight of...
Looking At Sea's Recent Unusual Options Activity
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Sea. Looking at options history for Sea SE we detected 11 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 54% with bearish.
PayPal Holdings Unusual Options Activity
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on PayPal Holdings. Looking at options history for PayPal Holdings PYPL we detected 44 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened...
5 Top Stocks for December
From game-changing products to indisputable growth catalysts, this list of top stocks has something for all.
Amazon Nears Break Of This Consolidation Pattern: Which Way Is The Stock Headed Next?
Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN gapped down about 1% to start Friday’s trading session and after some slight volatility in the morning, the stock settled to trade flat just under the $95 level. Despite the S&P 500 trading higher in an uptrend since Oct. 13, Amazon, which makes up 3.7% of...
Marvell Technology's Shortfall Drivers Are A Concern: 5 Analysts Offer Takes On FQ3 Print
Marvell Technology Inc’s MRVL shares tumbled in after-hours session on Thursday, following the company’s worse-than-feared earnings release. Benchmark Analyst Cody Acree reiterated a Buy rating and a price target of $70. Needham analyst Quinn Bolton maintained a Buy rating, while reducing the price target from $64 to $50.
Antero Resources Unusual Options Activity For December 02
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Antero Resources AR. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
$11.5 Million Bet On This Penny Stock? Check Out These 3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
The Dow Jones closed higher by more than 700 points on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
TUESDAY INVESTOR DEADLINE: Opendoor Technologies Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit - OPEN; OPENW
SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2022 / Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN OPENW))) securities between December 21, 2020 and September 16, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until this Tuesday, December 6, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. The Opendoor class action lawsuit charges defendants with violations of the Securities Act of 1933 and/or Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The first-filed complaint is captioned Alich v Opendoor Technologies Inc., No. 22-cv-01717 (D. Ariz.), and a subsequently filed complaint is captioned Oakland County Voluntary Employees' Beneficiary Association v. Opendoor Technologies Inc., No. 22-cv-01987 (D. Ariz.).
General Electric Board Approves Healthcare Division Spinoff, Likely To Begin Trading On January 4
General Electric Co's GE board approved the previously announced spinoff of its healthcare business, GE Healthcare Holding LLC. Before such a spinoff, GE HealthCare will likely be converted into a corporation and renamed GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. The company will likely begin trading on Nasdaq on January 4, 2023, under...
The Benzinga Moneymaker Series: Top 5 Stocks This Week
Investors are are on the hunt for undervalued, underfollowed and emerging stocks to spot opportunity. The rise of social media and the retail trader gave way to countless methods to uncover new information. For some, this is overwhelming. Benzinga's Moneymaker Index uses a combination of proprietary data and pattern recognition to bring you five stocks each week that are just under the surface and warrant your attention.
8 Zscaler Analysts Offer Their Takes On Q3 Print: Why The Company May 'Need To Tread Carefully Throughout FY23'
Zscaler Inc.’s ZS shares traded higher in the after-hours session on Thursday, following the company’s fiscal first-quarter print. Zscaler reported revenues of $355.55 million and earnings of 29 cents per share, with both matrices topping consensus estimates. Stephens On Zscaler. Analyst Brian Colley reiterated an Overweight and a...
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, And Why Dogecoin Is Showing Resilience Amid FTX Aftershock
A new series on Netflix just broke a record set by the streaming giant's hit series "Stranger Things." Why long-time Tesla bull Ross Gerber says Apple CEO Tim Cook needs to step down. Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look...
Smartsheet, Samsara, Anavex Life Sciences And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday
U.S. stocks traded mostly lower, with the Dow Jones dropping over 200 points on Friday. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s session. XPeng Inc. XPEV shares jumped 27% to $12.66. China Renaissance downgraded XPeng from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $40.5 to $11.3.
The FTX Implosion Serves As A Stark Reminder Of The Technological Promise Of Blockchain
From the ashes of the 2008 financial crisis, a generation skeptical of a rigged system turned to blockchain technology for a new way with the potential to correct the mistakes of the past. At the vanguard was Sam Bankman-Fried (known as SBF), founder of crypto exchange FTX and crypto trading...
Pathward Financial: Dividend Insights
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Pathward Financial CASH. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 5 cents per share. On Wednesday, Pathward Financial will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 5 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Where Lumentum Holdings Stands With Analysts
Over the past 3 months, 11 analysts have published their opinion on Lumentum Holdings LITE stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Farfetch Likely To See Recovery And Upside, Analysts Say Post Delayed Capital Markets Day
KeyBanc analyst Noah Zatzkin reiterated Overweight on Farfetch Limited FTCH with a $13 price target. Zatzkincame away from FTCH's Capital Markets Day feeling the same about the company's long-term opportunity. As expected, FTCH provided additional detail around the economics of FPS vs. marketplace, provided further clarity around FY23 guidance, and...
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Blackstone
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Blackstone. Looking at options history for Blackstone BX we detected 26 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 15% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 84% with bearish.
What Bear Market? The Dow Is Officially In A Bull Market And The S&P 500 May Follow Suit
The Dow Jones Industrial Average index has surged about 20% since Oct. 13 after printing a double bottom pattern near the $28,700 mark and forming a V-shaped reversal. Although the S&P 500 has rebounded 15% since that same date, it hasn’t been able to prove the recent bear market is over, whereas the Dow entered into a confirmed bull cycle on Nov. 10.
