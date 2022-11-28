ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Looking At Sea's Recent Unusual Options Activity

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Sea. Looking at options history for Sea SE we detected 11 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 54% with bearish.
PayPal Holdings Unusual Options Activity

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on PayPal Holdings. Looking at options history for PayPal Holdings PYPL we detected 44 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened...
Antero Resources Unusual Options Activity For December 02

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Antero Resources AR. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
$11.5 Million Bet On This Penny Stock? Check Out These 3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

The Dow Jones closed higher by more than 700 points on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
TUESDAY INVESTOR DEADLINE: Opendoor Technologies Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit - OPEN; OPENW

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2022 / Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN OPENW))) securities between December 21, 2020 and September 16, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until this Tuesday, December 6, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. The Opendoor class action lawsuit charges defendants with violations of the Securities Act of 1933 and/or Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The first-filed complaint is captioned Alich v Opendoor Technologies Inc., No. 22-cv-01717 (D. Ariz.), and a subsequently filed complaint is captioned Oakland County Voluntary Employees' Beneficiary Association v. Opendoor Technologies Inc., No. 22-cv-01987 (D. Ariz.).
The Benzinga Moneymaker Series: Top 5 Stocks This Week

Investors are are on the hunt for undervalued, underfollowed and emerging stocks to spot opportunity. The rise of social media and the retail trader gave way to countless methods to uncover new information. For some, this is overwhelming. Benzinga's Moneymaker Index uses a combination of proprietary data and pattern recognition to bring you five stocks each week that are just under the surface and warrant your attention.
Pathward Financial: Dividend Insights

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Pathward Financial CASH. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 5 cents per share. On Wednesday, Pathward Financial will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 5 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Where Lumentum Holdings Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 11 analysts have published their opinion on Lumentum Holdings LITE stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Blackstone

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Blackstone. Looking at options history for Blackstone BX we detected 26 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 15% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 84% with bearish.
