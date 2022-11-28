ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56

Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Former NFL Star Michael Vick Lands Prominent Job

Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will be featured in an eight-part documentary series that details the evolution of the Black quarterback in America. Variety broke this exciting news on Wednesday. As part of this docuseries, Vick will speak with celebrities, coaches, quarterbacks, journalists and other cultural figures to get their...
MyNorthwest.com

Bump’s Breakdown: 3 things Seahawks must do to get on track

The four-game win streak that put the Seattle Seahawks atop the NFC West for a few weeks now feels like a distant memory. After two straight losses where the Hawks struggled in the battle at the line of scrimmage, they’ve fallen to a 6-5 record, leaving them a game behind the San Francisco 49ers for the division lead.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Huard: What Seahawks are getting in new safety Johnathan Abram

The Seahawks have a new and intriguing name on their 53-man roster in safety Johnathan Abram, a 2019 first-round pick who is now on his third team in less than a month. Abram, 26, was the 27th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Las Vegas Raiders under then-head coach Jon Gruden and then-general manager Mike Mayock, but he failed to live up to that draft status and when the Raiders got a new front office and coaching staff, they didn’t pick up Abram’s fifth-year option last offseason, making him a free agent after this season.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Wyman & Bob react to Mariners trading Winker and Toro for Wong

The Mariners have made their third notable trade of the offseason, this time acquiring two-time Gold Glove second baseman Kolten Wong from the Milwaukee Brewers. Going from Seattle to the NL Central are outfielder Jesse Winker and infielder Abraham Toro. Wong comes to Seattle on the last year of his...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Enter to win Seahawks vs Jets Tickets from Seattle’s Morning News

KIRO Newsradio has your chance to win tickets to see the Seahawks host the New York Jets on January 1st at Lumen Field!. On Monday, December 5th, be sure to listen to Seattle’s Morning News (6 a.m. – 9 a.m.) on KIRO Newsradio when a special Seahawks code word will be announced. Then, take that code word and complete the registration form below, and you are entered to win. This code word will be active until 11:59 p.m. on Monday, December 5th.
SEATTLE, WA

