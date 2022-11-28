The Seahawks have a new and intriguing name on their 53-man roster in safety Johnathan Abram, a 2019 first-round pick who is now on his third team in less than a month. Abram, 26, was the 27th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Las Vegas Raiders under then-head coach Jon Gruden and then-general manager Mike Mayock, but he failed to live up to that draft status and when the Raiders got a new front office and coaching staff, they didn’t pick up Abram’s fifth-year option last offseason, making him a free agent after this season.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 13 HOURS AGO