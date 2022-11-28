Read full article on original website
MyNorthwest.com
Bump’s Breakdown: 3 things Seahawks must do to get on track
The four-game win streak that put the Seattle Seahawks atop the NFC West for a few weeks now feels like a distant memory. After two straight losses where the Hawks struggled in the battle at the line of scrimmage, they’ve fallen to a 6-5 record, leaving them a game behind the San Francisco 49ers for the division lead.
MyNorthwest.com
Huard: What Seahawks are getting in new safety Johnathan Abram
The Seahawks have a new and intriguing name on their 53-man roster in safety Johnathan Abram, a 2019 first-round pick who is now on his third team in less than a month. Abram, 26, was the 27th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Las Vegas Raiders under then-head coach Jon Gruden and then-general manager Mike Mayock, but he failed to live up to that draft status and when the Raiders got a new front office and coaching staff, they didn’t pick up Abram’s fifth-year option last offseason, making him a free agent after this season.
MyNorthwest.com
Wyman & Bob react to Mariners trading Winker and Toro for Wong
The Mariners have made their third notable trade of the offseason, this time acquiring two-time Gold Glove second baseman Kolten Wong from the Milwaukee Brewers. Going from Seattle to the NL Central are outfielder Jesse Winker and infielder Abraham Toro. Wong comes to Seattle on the last year of his...
MyNorthwest.com
Jordan Eberle: Kraken ‘gelling,’ why Seattle is so tough to play against
After a disappointing inaugural season, it stands to reason that expectations for the Seattle Kraken would be low entering Year 2. But boy, that hasn’t been the case at all for this team this season. The Kraken have been one of the hottest teams in the NHL over the...
MyNorthwest.com
Enter to win Seahawks vs Jets Tickets from Seattle’s Morning News
KIRO Newsradio has your chance to win tickets to see the Seahawks host the New York Jets on January 1st at Lumen Field!. On Monday, December 5th, be sure to listen to Seattle’s Morning News (6 a.m. – 9 a.m.) on KIRO Newsradio when a special Seahawks code word will be announced. Then, take that code word and complete the registration form below, and you are entered to win. This code word will be active until 11:59 p.m. on Monday, December 5th.
