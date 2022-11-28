Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
Want a Steam Deck? Valve might give you one for free if you watch The Game Awards
Valve is giving away one Steam Deck every minute during The Game Awards 2022. To win one you just have to register for its competition and watch along. And we’re not just talking about the base model. People who tune into the show on 4.30pm PT / 7:30pm ET on December 8 / 12:30am GMT on December 9 have a chance to win the top-end Steam Deck model, which normally costs $649 / £569 and comes with 512GB of SSD storage.
Nintendo Switch Pro Controller vs 8BitDo Ultimate: which pad should you buy?
The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller and the 8BitDo Ultimate are the two best controllers available for the Nintendo Switch console. One is Nintendo’s official option, while the other is a high-quality third-party pad from a manufacturer with a proven track record. The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller could easily be...
How to use File Explorer's new tabs in Windows 11's new update
Tabs have been part of web browsers for quite some time now, making it easier to have multiple sites open at the same time. In its first major update, Windows 11 gained the ability to have tabs in File Explorer, released in October 2022, to the relief of many. Managing...
Gaming Chairs vs Office Chairs: which seat is right for your setup
Gaming chairs and office chairs might look similar, but there are some important differences. Choosing the right chair is an important way to make sure that you’re both comfortable while working or gaming and that you don’t damage yourself while you do it. Sitting with the correct posture is vital, but not all chairs are created equal and some are better at making you sit properly than others.
Time for VPNs to go? Why zero trust is the way forward
Workplace policies continue to trend towards more flexible work, with over 58% of Americans (opens in new tab) reporting in a Spring 2022 survey that they had the opportunity to work from home at least one day per week. While this is excellent news for employee freedom, it also poses increased security challenges for companies.
Pro-Ject's super-stylish white turntable takes me back to days of the classic iPod
Having seemingly taken reference from Jony Ive’s design look book, Pro-Ject has unveiled an all-white limited-edition version of its mid-range Debut PRO turntable. The Austrian company’s original version of the Debut Pro was released last year as a successor to their audiophile-friendly Pro-ject Debut Carbon Evo. As with...
The Rings of Power season 2 drops a big name star as key character is recast
The Rings of Power season 2 will see a new actor portray Adar after Joseph Mawle surprisingly departed the project. Announced in a press release, Amazon Studios confirmed that Mawle has been replaced by Sam Hazeldine (Peaky Blinders) in the second season of its hugely popular Prime Video show. No...
These are the file types most likely to be hiding malware
For the first time in three years, Microsoft Office files are no longer the most common file type for malware distribution. That's according to HP Wolf Security's latest Threat Insights Report (opens in new tab) for Q3 2022. Analyzing data from “millions of endpoints” running its cybersecurity solution, HP concluded...
Google picks the best Android apps and games of 2022 – download them now
Google has followed Apple in announcing its apps and games of the year – and if you're looking for something new to install on your Android phone then these Play Store picks are well worth checking out. These picks were made (opens in new tab) by the Google Play...
IKEA confirms it was hit in significant cyberattack
Swedish furniture powerhouse Ikea has confirmed some of its shops in North Africa and the Middle East fell victim to a ransomware attack by the ransomware gang Vice Society. "IKEA Morocco and Kuwait faced a cyber attack, causing disruptions on some operating systems. The attack is being investigated in collaboration with the competent authorities as well as our cybersecurity partners," the company said in a Twitter post reported by Cybernews (opens in new tab).
Rockstar will stop you from trading crypto and NFTs in updated GTA Online server guidelines
Whether you’re a crypto enthusiast or prefer to keep bitcoin and the like at a safe, wary distance, it has a wide area of appeal. Some gamers have been making use of it, too, by either playing games that reward you in cryptocurrencies or trading them through online portals.
How to gain more visitors with a solid website foundation
One of the critical components of any soon-to-be-booming online business is a beautifully built website. However, this beauty mustn’t be only skin deep, but also rely on its rock-solid foundation - namely, the place where it resides. If you’re running a brick-and-mortar store, expanding it online is an excellent...
4K vs 2K monitor: which monitor is right for your needs
As a rule of thumb, everyone needs a monitor. It’s the thing that you look at when you use your computer and choosing the right one is important — especially if you spend eight (or more) hours a day staring at it. But which one is best for you?
New supercharged AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs could be imminent
AMD is set to unleash a trio of Ryzen 7000 processors with 3D V-Cache tech including a mighty 16-core spin, and these chips are just around the corner according to a new rumor. In fact, new 8-core, 12-core and 16-core 3D V-Cache CPUs will be launched at CES, according to...
Get over 80 games and help charity with the Yogcast's Jingle Jam Christmas bundle
As nights get darker and your heating bills soar, you might be thinking about those less fortunate than you this holiday season. If you want to give back to a particularly worthy cause, Yogscast’s Jingle Jam 2022 has everything a generous gamer needs to do some good this winter whilst also reaping the benefits of some cool new games.
Company of Heroes 3 is a WW2 action movie masking as a strategy game
Nobody is moving but a lot is going on. The enemy has hunkered down in the Italian town square. My riflemen are healing, my Sherman tank has driven into position, and several infantry squads have come up to provide reinforcements. Then everything stops. I’ve engaged Company of Heroes 3’s new...
Samsung HW-Q700B review: the best budget Dolby Atmos soundbar
The Samsung HW-Q700B is an aggressively-priced Dolby Atmos soundbar that’ll (literally) elevate your movie sound. It’s a particularly attractive proposition if you have a Samsung TV that’s compatible with Q-Symphony technology, but is a great value still if not, and comes highly recommended. Samsung HW-Q700B: one-minute review.
Need For Speed Unbound innovates by almost becoming a roguelite
Need for Speed Unbound’s flamboyant effects and cel-shaded characters immediately set it apart from the last few years of stagnance. Left behind are the bland, uninspired design of entries like Heat, having been traded up for what looks like a confident return to the days of Underground and Most Wanted.
Forget cameras, I just want a cheaper Samsung Galaxy S23
Recent news suggests that Samsung will launch its next flagship Galaxy S23 in February, just like last year. In keeping with history, I expect more of everything. Samsung equates increases with improvements, so expect every spec to get a bump, and with that an extremely high price. Instead, here’s a drastic suggestion. Just give me a Galaxy S23 that gets back to basics, is good and cheap and reminds us of what makes the best Samsung phones.
The cloud networking market is broken – Netmaker is trying to fix it
From businesses to individual users, everybody seems to be using the cloud. And, with organizations migrating more and more towards a remote or hybrid work model, cloud computing is simply going to get bigger and bigger. The market's overall value exceeded $368 billion (opens in new tab) in 2021, and...
