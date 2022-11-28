Read full article on original website
Intel's Debt Overview
Shares of Intel Inc. INTC decreased by 4.12% in the past three months. When understanding a companies price change over a time period like 3 months, it could be helpful to look at its financials. One key aspect of a companies financials is its debt, but before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Intel has.
The Benzinga Moneymaker Series: Top 5 Stocks This Week
Investors are are on the hunt for undervalued, underfollowed and emerging stocks to spot opportunity. The rise of social media and the retail trader gave way to countless methods to uncover new information. For some, this is overwhelming. Benzinga's Moneymaker Index uses a combination of proprietary data and pattern recognition to bring you five stocks each week that are just under the surface and warrant your attention.
What is a Stock Buyback?
A stock buyback is a way a company returns cash to investors. An alternative approach is by paying dividends.
Graco Hikes Dividend By 11.9%
Graco Inc GGG Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.235 per common share. The proposed dividend represents an 11.9% increase from the prior quarterly dividend of $0.21 per common share. The dividend is payable on February 1, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of...
$11.5 Million Bet On This Penny Stock? Check Out These 3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
The Dow Jones closed higher by more than 700 points on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Cathie Wood Offloads $8.6M Of Shopify Stock Following Bumper Cyber Monday — Also Trims Stake In This Game Engine Maker
Cathie Wood-led ARK Investment Management sold over 198,000 shares of Shopify Inc SHOP at an estimated valuation of $8.6 million based on Thursday’s closing price. The sale was done through the flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK. Shopify is the sixth largest holding of the ETF with a weight of...
What's Next For Stocks After Fed Chair Powell Says Smaller Interest Rate Hikes Could Start In December?
Analysts are projecting S&P 500 earnings will decline 2.1% year-over-year in the fourth quarter. The University of Michigan releases its Consumer Sentiment Index reading on Friday. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY rallied this week following dovish commentary from the Federal Reserve chair, but the November jobs report revealed...
The IRS reminds Americans earning over $600 on PayPal, Venmo, or Cash App transactions to report their earnings
If you use third-party payment platforms, like PayPal, Venmo or Cash App, to collect payments for your side gig or business, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) wants to remind you to report payments of at least $600. This rule is aimed at individuals who run a side hustle, small business...
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, And Why Dogecoin Is Showing Resilience Amid FTX Aftershock
A new series on Netflix just broke a record set by the streaming giant's hit series "Stranger Things." Why long-time Tesla bull Ross Gerber says Apple CEO Tim Cook needs to step down. Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look...
'I Won't Pay If You Don't Pay First': Angry BlockFi Customers Refuse To Settle Their Credit Card Debt After Bankrupt Firm Freezes Their Funds
BlockFi froze user withdrawals after going bankrupt, including millions part of a credit card rewards program. Credit card users are refusing payment until they gain back access to their funds. Some 87,000 credit card customers were locked out of their cryptocurrency assets after crypto firm BlockFi filed for bankruptcy in...
Looking At Shopify's Recent Unusual Options Activity
Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 11 options trades for Shopify SHOP summing a total amount of $499,813. At the same time, our algo caught 2 for a total amount of 167,040. What's The Price Target?. Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that...
Pathward Financial: Dividend Insights
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Pathward Financial CASH. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 5 cents per share. On Wednesday, Pathward Financial will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 5 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
A Look Into Consumer Defensive Sector Value Stocks
A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
Looking Into American Vanguard's Return On Invested Capital
According to Benzinga Pro data American Vanguard AVD posted a 1.3% decrease in earnings from Q2. Sales, however, increased by 2.72% over the previous quarter to $152.12 million. Despite the increase in sales this quarter, the decrease in earnings may suggest American Vanguard is not utilizing their capital as effectively as possible. American Vanguard reached earnings of $6.83 million and sales of $148.08 million in Q2.
Where Bright Horizons Family Stands With Analysts
Within the last quarter, Bright Horizons Family BFAM has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Bright Horizons Family. The company has an average price target of $80.14 with a high of $108.00 and a low of $57.00.
Why These PagerDuty Analysts Are Impressed By Q3 Execution
Following the quarterly release, PagerDuty Inc.’s PD shares continued to gain on Friday. Analyst Matthew Hedberg reiterated an Outperform and a price target of $32. “PagerDuty delivered a strong quarter with revenue and billings outperformance while achieving non-GAAP profitability a quarter ahead of guidance,” Hedberg said in a note.
Dollar General Earnings Perspective: Return On Invested Capital
Pulled from Benzinga Pro data, Dollar General DG showed a loss in earnings since Q2, totaling $526.17 million. Sales, on the other hand, increased by 0.41% to $9.46 billion during Q3. Dollar General reached earnings of $678.03 million and sales of $9.43 billion in Q2. What Is Return On Invested...
Social Security update: Boosted direct $914 Supplemental Security Income check to be sent out this month
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their second December payment by the end of the month, with the final payment of the year to be slightly higher than the rest.
MDU Resources Gr: Dividend Insights
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from MDU Resources Gr MDU. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 22.25 cents per share. On Wednesday, MDU Resources Gr will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 22.25 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Texas Pacific Land: Dividend Insights
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Texas Pacific Land TPL. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $3.0 per share. On Wednesday, Texas Pacific Land will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $3.0 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
