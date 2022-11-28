Read full article on original website
Oregon pausing new applications for mortgage assistance program
Oregon’s housing agency will pause accepting new applications for its homeowner assistance program. The pause, which starts at 11 a.m. Wednesday, will allow the Housing and Community Services agency to process current applications, complete system maintenance and tally the federal funds available for homeowners. The program helps Oregonians who’ve...
Plow operator shortage means Oregon drivers should prepare for snowed-in roads this winter
The Oregon Department of Transportation says a shortage of snow plow drivers means crews will be slower to clear roads, and that drivers should take extra precautions this winter. ODOT spokesperson Don Hamilton said the agency has 382 vacant maintenance positions statewide. About 130 of those are for jobs that...
Local doctors say flu season is early and packing a punch
LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- According to health officials, flu season has arrived earlier than usual this year and hospitals are seeing an overload of patients. Dr. Patrick Luedtke with Lane County Public Health said the flu has spread quickly across the county, and now Oregon is in the "high to very high" level. Two weeks ago, Oregon was in the "minimal to low" level.
California drug trafficker arrested in Douglas County sentenced to federal prison
EUGENE, Ore. – A California man that authorities say has multiple prior felony drug trafficking convictions over more than two decades was sentenced to seven years in federal prison after being arrested in Douglas County with more than 1,700 grams of methamphetamine. According to court documents, investigators from the...
Local doctors, professors addressing teen mental health.
Eugene, Ore. -- One in five teenagers deal with a mental health issue, according to a recent study. Doctors and academics are working to help them find help. Although mental health was a problem before the COVID-19 pandemic, levels of anxiety and depression spiked during the lockdowns. Many students lost a lot of opportunities for social interaction with their peers. Oregon ranks as one of the worst states in terms of dealing with mental health. Studies show factors such as social media exposure and socioeconomic status also affect one's mental health.
Local advocates explain how you can handle the 'holiday blues'
EUGENE, Ore. -- It's the holiday season, and people are getting ready to spend extra time with family. But for many, it can be a struggle. Handling the holiday blues is something a lot of people deal with every year. For people like Sandra Groen, the holidays can be tough.
