Jim Leonhard is reportedly providing a big boost to the Wisconsin football program and Luke Fickell’s first coaching staff with the Badgers. According to Jeff Potrykus with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the longtime defensive coordinator of the Badgers is planning to return to Madison as a key piece for Fickell’s initial coaching staff. Leonhard originally joined the program in 2016 and served as the DC from 2017 until he was promoted to interim head coach during 2022.

MADISON, WI ・ 17 HOURS AGO