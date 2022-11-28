ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Sports

World Cup 2022 rankings: Who are the favorites?

With the tournament underway and all 32 teams having played at twice, it is time to update and release the latest 2022 World Cup rankings. There are a few favorites to win the trophy in Qatar but some of the giants have been handed tougher group stage draws than others and there have been some big shocks to impact the chances of some powerhouses lifting the famous trophy.
NBC Sports

Two European Powerhouses Knocked Out in Shocking World Cup Day

Belgium bowing out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup during Group play was a shocking enough result for the international soccer community digest early Thursday. Hours later, another European giant fell. This time it was Germany, the four-time tournament champion. The 2014 winners have now missed the knockout stage in...
NBC Sports

Ranking All Round of 16 Games in 2022 World Cup

The beauty of the World Cup is in full effect. Qatar has certainly delivered in the group stage with a plethora of impractical upsets, score lines and drama, but none of that is vanishing anytime soon. Thanks to the chaos the eight groups bestowed, the round of 16 should be...
The Independent

UK ambassador to Senegal hopes England will win but says match will be ‘tight’

The UK ambassador to Senegal has described the amazing atmosphere the upcoming England versus Senegal match has created in the “football mad” country”, as well as the “banter” it has generated between foreign ministers about who will win.Juliette John told the PA news agency that England and Senegal are united through their “passion for football”.“Senegal is about as football mad, if not more, than the UK is, so this is really the top thing on people’s minds here,” Ms John said from Dakar, Senegal.“Everyone has been watching the matches with bated breath here. In fact, some people are so intense...
The Guardian

Canada and China prepare to open Cop15 biodiversity summit despite rifts

More than 10,000 scientists, government officials and activists will gather in Montreal this week for the world’s most important biodiversity conference, eager to hammer out a deal to stem habitat loss around the world and preserve sensitive ecosystems. The UN Cop15 biodiversity summit opens on Tuesday, and will see...

