Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 rankings: Who are the favorites?
With the tournament underway and all 32 teams having played at twice, it is time to update and release the latest 2022 World Cup rankings. There are a few favorites to win the trophy in Qatar but some of the giants have been handed tougher group stage draws than others and there have been some big shocks to impact the chances of some powerhouses lifting the famous trophy.
NBC Sports
Two European Powerhouses Knocked Out in Shocking World Cup Day
Belgium bowing out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup during Group play was a shocking enough result for the international soccer community digest early Thursday. Hours later, another European giant fell. This time it was Germany, the four-time tournament champion. The 2014 winners have now missed the knockout stage in...
Soccer-Swiss need something special to send Portugal home, Shaqiri says
DOHA, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Xherdan Shaqiri believes Switzerland have all the tools they need to make it to the World Cup quarter-finals, but they will need to work together if they are to beat Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal in the last 16 on Tuesday.
NBC Sports
Ranking All Round of 16 Games in 2022 World Cup
The beauty of the World Cup is in full effect. Qatar has certainly delivered in the group stage with a plethora of impractical upsets, score lines and drama, but none of that is vanishing anytime soon. Thanks to the chaos the eight groups bestowed, the round of 16 should be...
Lionel Messi Marks 1,000th Game Of His Career With World Cup Masterclass
Messi marked the 1,000th game of his senior career by leading Argentina to the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
UK ambassador to Senegal hopes England will win but says match will be ‘tight’
The UK ambassador to Senegal has described the amazing atmosphere the upcoming England versus Senegal match has created in the “football mad” country”, as well as the “banter” it has generated between foreign ministers about who will win.Juliette John told the PA news agency that England and Senegal are united through their “passion for football”.“Senegal is about as football mad, if not more, than the UK is, so this is really the top thing on people’s minds here,” Ms John said from Dakar, Senegal.“Everyone has been watching the matches with bated breath here. In fact, some people are so intense...
Canada and China prepare to open Cop15 biodiversity summit despite rifts
More than 10,000 scientists, government officials and activists will gather in Montreal this week for the world’s most important biodiversity conference, eager to hammer out a deal to stem habitat loss around the world and preserve sensitive ecosystems. The UN Cop15 biodiversity summit opens on Tuesday, and will see...
NBC Sports
Fans Explode With Pride as Argentina Advances to Quarterfinals Following 2-1 Victory Over Australia
Let’s just say Lionel Messi has been prolific. He is part of a well-oiled Argentine football squad. Throughout the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the star forward has scored three goals for Argentina, including one on Saturday, which led the Blue and Whites to dominate Australia and advance to the quarterfinals.
Comments / 0