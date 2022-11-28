Read full article on original website
cbs17
‘Armed and dangerous’ person of interest wanted in Lee County killing, deputies say
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Lee County deputies are looking for a man they say is a person of interest in a Sanford homicide, the sheriff’s office said Wednesday. The killing happened at 4701 Buckhorn Road in Sanford, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies named Joseph Martin Kelly...
cbs17
2 of Fayetteville’s ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ arrested; police seek 8 others
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people on the Fayetteville Police Department’s ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ list have been arrested, according to police. Fayetteville police released the list in early November. Wednesday, officers announced that Jeffery Pomeroy and Monte Daquan Graham have since been arrested. Pomeroy was...
Newly named Darlington police chief was previously fired from sheriff’s office for policy violation, docs show
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — The newly named Darlington police chief was previously fired from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office for a policy violation, according to documents obtained by News13. Mark Campbell was chosen as police chief out of more than 40 applicants, according to the city. Campbell is currently a captain with the Darlington County […]
cbs17
Moore County mother arrested after shooting daughter in shoulder, sheriff says
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — A 29-year-old woman was shot in a home around 1 a.m. on Tuesday in Carthage. The one pulling the trigger, according to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office, was her mother. Cheryl McInnis, 52, was arrested and charged with a single count of assault with...
Asheboro chase with break-in suspect reaches about 120 mph before crash in Guilford County, police say
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A series of break-ins led to a high-speed chase early Wednesday morning, according to police. Troopers say that the chase started around 3 a.m. According to Asheboro Police Department, an officer was patrolling on North Fayetteville Street when they saw two men wearing dark clothing walking in the parking lot of […]
One man arrested after robbery, hit-and-run in Thomasville; Officers seeking second suspect
HIGH POINT, N.C. — One person is in custody, and one is being sought in connection with an armed robbery that happened Monday night. Officers were called to Dollar General on Lexington Avenue in reference to an armed robbery a little after 8 p.m. Employees told police that two...
Fentanyl sends North Carolina baby to hospital; mom charged, deputies say
A mother is facing multiple charges after her 1-year-old boy ingested fentanyl, the Harnett County Sheriff's Office said Monday.
Dead in a ditch: Robeson County sheriff investigating body found in neighborhood
Deputies were called to the 1100 block of Old Red Springs Road where the body was found between two homes around 11:25 p.m.
sandhillssentinel.com
Mother arrested for shooting daughter
A mother was arrested for allegedly shooting her daughter in the early morning hours on Tuesday, said Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields in a news release. The alleged crime took place in the 900 block of Shaw Road in Carthage at 1 a.m. When deputies arrived on scene, they located...
Randolph County deputies search for suspects after monument at historic courthouse vandalized
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Randolph County deputies are searching for two suspects after a Civil War monument at the historic Randolph County Courthouse was vandalized last week. On Nov. 23, 2022, officers with the Asheboro Police Department were the memorial statue had been vandalized and learned the memorial had been spray painted with derogatory […]
richmondobserver
RCSO: Felon with firearm, cannabis refused to stop for Richmond County deputy
ROCKINGHAM — A man convicted earlier this year of a violent assault several counties over was recently caught with weed and a firearm, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. A patrol deputy reportedly saw 21-year-old Juan Carlos DeJesus-Jimenez, of Rockingham, drive a black BMW through a stop...
Robeson County deputies investigating death of 28-year-old Red Springs man
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County authorities are investigating the death of a 28-year-old man late Tuesday night in the Maxton area. Deputies found Joshua R. Hunt, 28, of Red Springs, “along the ditch bank between two residences” after they were called at about 11:25 p.m. to the 1100 block of Old Springs Road, […]
Suspect sought in unprovoked Saturday shooting
LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Police Department is investigating a reports of shots fired at a residence on Blue Drive in the Scotsdale subdivision in Laurinburg. Rev. Michael Edds shared that on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 6:00 a.m., an outdoor camera alerted him that an individual was breaking into his son’s truck.
WMBF
2 injured, deputies investigating shooting in Florence mobile home park
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are investigating a shooting that left two people injured in a Florence mobile home park on Wednesday evening. Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye says the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Southern Pines mobile home park in Florence. Two people were injured, one...
WMBF
1 injured in shooting; Lumberton police searching for suspect
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting left one person injured in Lumberton Monday afternoon. Lumberton police responded to a call around 4 p.m. Monday of a person who had been shot at 2170 California Drive. Officers say the 27-year-old victim was shot in...
Fayetteville woman allegedly caught with meth, gun, pot in East Rockingham traffic stop
ROCKINGHAM — A woman with an outstanding warrant from another county was reportedly found with a gun and cannabis following a traffic stop last week. A patrol deputy with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office saw a vehicle with an expired registration plate in front of him while patrolling on Mill Road Nov. 23, according to a press release.
Warrant issued in Wal Mart shooting
LUMBERTON — The Lumberton Police Department has obtained warrants for Jarod Denzel Lowery in connection to the Walmart shooting on Frida
cbs17
Felon arrested, found with stolen gun during traffic stop, Hoke County deputies say
RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Hoke County deputies said Monday that they arrested a man after finding him with a stolen gun during a traffic stop. On Tuesday afternoon, deputies said they pulled over a car on Wayside Road in Raeford. A search of the car led to deputies finding...
RCSO: East Rockingham traffic stop nets pot, crack, fentanyl bust
ROCKINGHAM — Investigators reportedly found drugs in a car during a traffic stop in East Rockingham earlier this month. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, members of the Community Impact Team stopped a vehicle for having an expired license plate on Nov. 18 while patrolling in East Rockingham.
Convicted felon wanted for NC Walmart Black Friday shooting surrenders to police; bond set at $1 million
Jarod Denzel Lowery, 26, was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm within enclosure to incite fear and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to police.
