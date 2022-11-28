Read full article on original website
Washington Post Lays off Legendary Pulitzer Prize-Winning WriterNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Plane carrying 2 passengers crashes into power lineCristoval VictorialGaithersburg, MD
Gaithersburg-Washington Grove Volunteer Fire Department shares Santa's routeHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
Oath Keepers Founder From Granbury Found Guilty of Seditious ConspiracyLarry LeaseGranbury, TX
Maryland Gun Store Looted on Black Friday, Thieves Allegedly Took “Long Guns”creteRockville, MD
Here Are 28 Ways to Celebrate the Holidays Around D.C.
CHEESEMAS: This year, Stable (the fondue restaurant) is hosting their “Little Stable” pop-up at the Budweiser Brewhouse inside Enchant DC at Nationals Park. Please note that seating is on a first-come first-serve basis and entry into Enchant DC is required. (Little Stable at Budweiser Brewhouse, Nationals Park; $30 per person)
Catch These Jazz And International Acts Playing Around D.C. In December
As the days shorten and temperatures drop, holiday performances start taking over the music calendar. For those who want to feel the spirit, we tried to choose shows that balance seasonal cheer with high quality music. There are also plenty of shows for those seeking a break from the saccharine consumerism the holidays bring. Here are our jazz and international music picks this month as the year draws to a close — including a few options for ringing in 2023.
D.C.’s Legendary Carter Barron Amphitheatre Is Falling Apart. This Group Wants To Bring It Back To Life
On the east side of Rock Creek Park, nestled between Beach Drive and 16th Street NW, lies a swath of recreational heaven with outdoor jungle gyms and picnic areas. There’s a hardcourt tennis stadium, which draws thousands of fans each summer for the Citi Open. And just a few hundred yards away lies a deteriorating, 4,200-seat music venue hidden beneath a tree canopy.
Overheard In D.C.: Owning A Gas Guzzler
Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
13 Virtual And IRL Things To Do Around D.C. This Weekend
MERRI MARKET: The folks at Merriweather District are wishing you Merri Christmas this December with their annual Merri and & Bright Holiday Market. Taking place on Friday (5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.), Saturday (1 p.m.-8 p.m.) and Sunday (1 p.m.-5 p.m.), the market brings hot cocoa, an outdoor wine chalet, carolers and a wide selection of holiday shopping to Maryland. (Color Burst Park; Friday-Sunday; FREE)
14 Places To Ice Skate Around The D.C. Area This Winter
Let’s hope the only thing falling at D.C.’s ice-skating rinks this year is the snow. That almost definitely won’t be the case, but still, as far as winter activities go, it’s hard to top gliding around while surrounded by glowing lights. Here’s a guide to where to hit the ice this year.
D.C. Street Vendors Stage Pop-Up Vending Zone To Push For Council Vote On Decriminalization Bills
Alfredo Castro of the musical group Son La Lucha performs during the street vending pop-up at the Wilson Building. Reyna Sosa has been street vending in the heart of Columbia Heights for about a decade. Almost every day, she sells antojitos – snacks in the form of pieces of mango and watermelon, taquitos, yuca with chicharron, and many flavors of the warm cornmeal drink, atole. She’s become a regular along the sidewalk at 14th and Irving Street NW, where other vendors sell their goods to pedestrians.
D.C. Council Wants To Make Metrobus Fares Free In The District, Expand Service Overnight
The D.C. Council wants to make WMATA bus service fare-free in the District next year. If approved, D.C. would become one of the largest and most prominent cities in the country to make the bus free at the fare box. Metro for D.C. bill creator and Ward 6 Councilmember Charles...
First Look: Doro Soul Food Combines Ethiopian Flavors With Southern Comfort Food
Chef Elias Taddesse has trained in France and worked in several Michelin-starred kitchens in Manhattan. But when it comes to his own restaurants, including the newly opened Doro Soul Food in Shaw, the chef — who grew up in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and Minneapolis — likes to explore the intersection of Ethiopian and American cuisines.
East Potomac Park Is Getting Bike Lanes In December
A popular recreation area in D.C. is getting a new traffic configuration. The National Park Service and District Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that it will replace one of the two car lanes on Ohio Drive in East Potomac Park with a two-way bike and pedestrian lane. It will be a painted lane only with no bollards or concrete barrier protection, though the Park Service says there is room to add them in the future if needed.
Bowser Defends Nominee To Head Troubled D.C. 911 Agency Ahead Of Uncertain Confirmation Vote
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser on Friday stridently defended her nominee to head D.C.’s troubled 911 agency, Karima Holmes. Holmes is facing an uncertain confirmation vote in the D.C. Council on Tuesday, where a key lawmaker says he plans to vote against the mayor’s nominee over longstanding concerns with how the D.C. Office of Communications handles 911 calls.
Whitman-Walker Health Quietly Drops Mask Requirement, Unsettling Some Patients
Whitman-Walker Health, the D.C. provider that focuses on caring for members of the LGTBQ+ community, no longer requires visitors and staff to wear masks — a move that unsettled some patients who say the new policy endangers at-risk populations the health center is meant to serve. “Long COVID is...
Where You Can Shop Locally This Small Business Saturday
You can sit out the Black Friday madness and still get ahead on your holiday shopping by checking out Small Business Saturday events around the area. Here are some pop-up markets and specials events happening around the D.C. region this year. Various locations. You can browse the more than 65...
D.C. Police Are Increasing Patrols Around LGBTQ+ Establishments. Not Everyone Feels Safer
As You Are co-founders Jo McDaniel and Rach Pike at their cafe and lounge in D.C. In the wake of the shooting Saturday evening that killed five people and injured 18 others at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colorado, reverberations of the violence and its effect on the LGBTQ+ community were felt across the country — including here in the District.
Bread For The City Ended Its Annual ‘Holiday Helpings’ Early Due To Unprecedented Demand
Bread for the City unexpectedly announced it would end its annual Holiday Helpings program early. The decades-old event assists D.C. residents who need extra support during the pricey holiday season with a free turkey and a $50 gift card. It typically kicks off at the start of the month and runs through Wednesday, Nov. 23. But Bread for the City ended several days early on Friday, Nov. 18 because they couldn’t keep pace with the unprecedented demand.
Stephen Starr, Nancy Silverton To Open Italian Restaurant In Georgetown’s Old Dean & DeLuca Spot
Stephen Starr, the restaurateur behind D.C.’s Le Diplomate and St. Anselm, is officially partnering with Los Angeles-based chef Nancy Silverton to bring an Italian market and restaurant to the former Dean & DeLuca location, part of the Georgetown Park development. The 20,000-square-foot restaurant and market is slated to open in late 2023, according to a press release.
New Mental Health Clinic For Uninsured Patients Opens In Loudoun County
A new behavioral health clinic for uninsured, underinsured, and Medicaid patients opened in Loudoun County this month with the hopes of expanding mental health benefits to some of the thousands of Virginians currently falling through the cracks of the state’s struggling mental health system. The rate of adults in...
See Or Skip: Two Shows We Saw At D.C. Theaters In Early November
We’re in the busy theater season, so the following is the first installment of reviews of November shows at D.C.-area theaters. Want to know what else is playing? Check out our monthly theater preview. The Playboy of the Western World. Review by Nathan Pugh. When J.M. Synge’s The Playboy...
D.C. Attorney General Alleges Casa Ruby Founder Underpaid Staff, Stole Wages And Other Funds
D.C.’s Attorney General Karl Racine is making additional allegations against the nonprofit Casa Ruby and its founder Ruby Corado, including that she stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from the organization and owes several thousands dollars to employees, landlords, and vendors. In an amended complaint filed in D.C. Superior...
All Curative COVID Testing Sites To Close In D.C. Area By End Of December
For much of the pandemic, Curative testing sites in D.C., Md. and Va. have been go-to locations for many residents to get quick COVID results on PCR tests. Now the company is shutting down all locations not just in the D.C. area, but nationwide. Arlington County announced earlier this month...
