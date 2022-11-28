ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

DCist

Here Are 28 Ways to Celebrate the Holidays Around D.C.

CHEESEMAS: This year, Stable (the fondue restaurant) is hosting their “Little Stable” pop-up at the Budweiser Brewhouse inside Enchant DC at Nationals Park. Please note that seating is on a first-come first-serve basis and entry into Enchant DC is required. (Little Stable at Budweiser Brewhouse, Nationals Park; $30 per person)
DCist

Catch These Jazz And International Acts Playing Around D.C. In December

As the days shorten and temperatures drop, holiday performances start taking over the music calendar. For those who want to feel the spirit, we tried to choose shows that balance seasonal cheer with high quality music. There are also plenty of shows for those seeking a break from the saccharine consumerism the holidays bring. Here are our jazz and international music picks this month as the year draws to a close — including a few options for ringing in 2023.
DCist

D.C.’s Legendary Carter Barron Amphitheatre Is Falling Apart. This Group Wants To Bring It Back To Life

On the east side of Rock Creek Park, nestled between Beach Drive and 16th Street NW, lies a swath of recreational heaven with outdoor jungle gyms and picnic areas. There’s a hardcourt tennis stadium, which draws thousands of fans each summer for the Citi Open. And just a few hundred yards away lies a deteriorating, 4,200-seat music venue hidden beneath a tree canopy.
DCist

Overheard In D.C.: Owning A Gas Guzzler

Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
DCist

13 Virtual And IRL Things To Do Around D.C. This Weekend

MERRI MARKET: The folks at Merriweather District are wishing you Merri Christmas this December with their annual Merri and & Bright Holiday Market. Taking place on Friday (5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.), Saturday (1 p.m.-8 p.m.) and Sunday (1 p.m.-5 p.m.), the market brings hot cocoa, an outdoor wine chalet, carolers and a wide selection of holiday shopping to Maryland. (Color Burst Park; Friday-Sunday; FREE)
DCist

14 Places To Ice Skate Around The D.C. Area This Winter

Let’s hope the only thing falling at D.C.’s ice-skating rinks this year is the snow. That almost definitely won’t be the case, but still, as far as winter activities go, it’s hard to top gliding around while surrounded by glowing lights. Here’s a guide to where to hit the ice this year.
DCist

D.C. Street Vendors Stage Pop-Up Vending Zone To Push For Council Vote On Decriminalization Bills

Alfredo Castro of the musical group Son La Lucha performs during the street vending pop-up at the Wilson Building. Reyna Sosa has been street vending in the heart of Columbia Heights for about a decade. Almost every day, she sells antojitos – snacks in the form of pieces of mango and watermelon, taquitos, yuca with chicharron, and many flavors of the warm cornmeal drink, atole. She’s become a regular along the sidewalk at 14th and Irving Street NW, where other vendors sell their goods to pedestrians.
DCist

East Potomac Park Is Getting Bike Lanes In December

A popular recreation area in D.C. is getting a new traffic configuration. The National Park Service and District Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that it will replace one of the two car lanes on Ohio Drive in East Potomac Park with a two-way bike and pedestrian lane. It will be a painted lane only with no bollards or concrete barrier protection, though the Park Service says there is room to add them in the future if needed.
DCist

Where You Can Shop Locally This Small Business Saturday

You can sit out the Black Friday madness and still get ahead on your holiday shopping by checking out Small Business Saturday events around the area. Here are some pop-up markets and specials events happening around the D.C. region this year. Various locations. You can browse the more than 65...
DCist

Bread For The City Ended Its Annual ‘Holiday Helpings’ Early Due To Unprecedented Demand

Bread for the City unexpectedly announced it would end its annual Holiday Helpings program early. The decades-old event assists D.C. residents who need extra support during the pricey holiday season with a free turkey and a $50 gift card. It typically kicks off at the start of the month and runs through Wednesday, Nov. 23. But Bread for the City ended several days early on Friday, Nov. 18 because they couldn’t keep pace with the unprecedented demand.
DCist

Stephen Starr, Nancy Silverton To Open Italian Restaurant In Georgetown’s Old Dean & DeLuca Spot

Stephen Starr, the restaurateur behind D.C.’s Le Diplomate and St. Anselm, is officially partnering with Los Angeles-based chef Nancy Silverton to bring an Italian market and restaurant to the former Dean & DeLuca location, part of the Georgetown Park development. The 20,000-square-foot restaurant and market is slated to open in late 2023, according to a press release.
DCist

DCist

DCist is the unofficial homepage of the District. We cover what matters to Washingtonians, whether that's the latest piece of legislation before the D.C. Council or the best thing to order at the new restaurant around the corner.

 https://dcist.com/

