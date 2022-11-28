As the days shorten and temperatures drop, holiday performances start taking over the music calendar. For those who want to feel the spirit, we tried to choose shows that balance seasonal cheer with high quality music. There are also plenty of shows for those seeking a break from the saccharine consumerism the holidays bring. Here are our jazz and international music picks this month as the year draws to a close — including a few options for ringing in 2023.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO