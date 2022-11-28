Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSAW
Transitional housing program coming to Wisconsin Rapids in 2023
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Mary’s Place is expanding its supportive transitional housing program to Wisconsin Rapids which has been made possible through a grant from the Legacy Foundation of Central Wisconsin. With the funding, Mary’s Place has purchased a vacant apartment building at 520 8th Ave. South. Altmann...
WSAW
Warm winter accessories to be placed in downtown Wausau Friday evening for the taking
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - What initially started as a way to fuel a knitting hobby has now grown into a mission to distribute winter accessories to those who need them. For the last seven years, Sarah and Kip Kreager and a team of volunteers have placed homemade scarves, hats and mittens along the Wausau Holiday Parade route.
Wausau area obituaries November 30, 2022
Vernon J. Bahr, age 89, of Wausau passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 under the care of Aspirus Hospice. Vernon was born on July 11, 1933 to Arthur and Hilda (Zastrow) Bahr. He grew up in the Town of Stettin on his family’s dairy farm. Vernon graduated from Wausau Senior High School and went on to take farming courses from NTC. Vernon was united in marriage to Marlene M. Schuett on October 5, 1957, at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in the Town of Maine, where they remain active members.
WSAW
WSAW-TV meteorologist Chad Franzen to join ‘Route 51′ for guest segment
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Meteorologist Chad Franzen will join Wisconsin Public Radio’s ‘Route 51′ on Friday for a discussion about winter weather. The show is live at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. “Route 51″ is hosted Shereen Siewert. Franzen will explain the physical processes...
WSAW
Merrill High School goes into “soft hold” Friday morning
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Merrill High School went into a soft hold Friday morning. According to an email sent to parents, a soft hold is conducted when school administration needs to limit student movement in the building. This can be done for a variety of reasons. Once a soft hold is announced, teachers shut and lock their doors and continue normal instruction.
WSAW
Landmark law, UW-Stevens Point lab hail 50 years of efforts
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Fifty years ago, the Clean Water Act was passed to protect and restore national waterways, which are vital to our health, ecosystems, and economy. Since 1972, it has helped prevent, reduce, and eliminate pollution and create water that is drinkable, fishable, and swimmable. That same...
WSAW
Artist is longtime supporter of Empty Bowls campaign
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Neighbors Place is holding its 15th annual empty bowls event to help with food insecurity in the Wausau area. Artist Ron Hay has been participating since the start of the event and once again is offering his artwork for the cause. Hay views himself as...
WSAW
Simmy Foundation helps veterans in need
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Veterans Services Commission, the Simmy Foundation, and the Community Foundation of Central Wisconsin have announced an initiative to help Portage County-area vets in crisis. The money will be used to help veterans with issues like housing. The foundation recognizes the increased need...
Skull Found In Montana Wilderness Nearly 50 Years Ago Identified As Belonging To Wisconsin Hitchhiker Who Vanished In 1976
DNA technology helped identify the skeletal remains of Rogers “Roger” Lee Ellis, who was just 18 when he disappeared from Wisconsin Rapids. The skeletal remains of a Wisconsin man, which turned up in Montana in 2004, were identified through genetic genealogy, nearly a half century after he vanished.
cwbradio.com
Authorities Warn Wisconsin Rapids Residents of Vandalism
Authorities in Wisconsin Rapids are warning car owners after reports of vandalism in the city. One resident of Pine Creek Apartments found his daughter’s car covered in eggs and three tires slashed. The Wood County Sheriff’s Department reminds residents that these types of incidents increase this time of year.
WSAW
Bridges Virtual Academy earns top virtual charter school in state
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Bridges Virtual Academy, a K4-12 Virtual Charter School of the Merrill Area Public Schools, earned a School Report Card rating of 81.4, which “exceeds expectations” by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. This is the fifth consecutive report card where BVA has scored the...
wearegreenbay.com
Two Wisconsin men charged with meth trafficking, face 10+ years in federal prison
WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – Two men from central Wisconsin were arrested and charged with possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute and face a minimum of 10 years in federal prison. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), a federal grand jury returned an indictment on Wednesday that charges...
WSAW
Christmas in July receives $10k donation supporting Marshfield Children’s Hospital
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - With support from the community, Axis Insurance Agency has officially awarded a $10,000 donation to Christmas in July. The donation will help Christmas in July renovate the Child Life Getaway Space, a room in the Marshfield Children’s Hospital dedicated to welcoming patients, families, and caretakers and helping them socialize and support one another.
wearegreenbay.com
Police find Menards fraud suspect hiding in Ashwaubenon drainage pipe, accused of incidents across Wisconsin
(WFRV) – A man from Texas was taken into custody after allegedly using worthless checks at stores across Wisconsin and driving on the train tracks to flee from police in West De Pere. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 41-year-old Nathaniel Rogers is facing seven charges...
Marshfield woman killed while walking on Marathon County highway
Police say a 31-year-old Marshfield woman was killed while walking on a county highway Monday night. Joy Danielle Moravec was walking on County Hwy. J near the intersection with County Hwy. Z in the town of Easton when she was struck by a passing motorist. The driver, a 33-year-old Wausau man, was traveling south just before 6 p.m. Monday when the crash happened.
Man missing from Wisconsin Rapids since 1976 identified as murder victim in Montana
A man missing since 1976 has been identified through forensic DNA profiling as a murder victim whose remains were discovered by a hiker in Montana 18 years ago, according to police. A multi-jurisdictional cold case murder investigation is now underway into the death of Rogers “Roger” Lee Ellis, who vanished...
WSAW
Name of victim in Marathon County fatal pedestrian crash released
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 31-year-old woman who was struck and killed while walking on a rural highway Monday evening has been identified as Joy Moravec. Investigators said the Marshfield woman was walking on County Road J near Country Road Z when she was hit by a car. Moravec died of her injuries.
WSAW
Merrill hosts tour of lights holiday decorating contest
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The City of Merrill and the Merrill Area Chamber of Commerce is partnering to present Merrill’s first Holiday Decorating Contest for Merrill residents and businesses. Prizes will be awarded from first to third place and participants must enter the contest by Dec. 12. The judges...
WSAW
Aspirus MedEvac adds new advanced helicopter to its fleet
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The need for air medical transport is critical for many patients facing life-threatening medical situations. To assure ongoing service at the highest level, a new advanced aircraft is joining the Aspirus MedEvac fleet. The twin-engine Airbus H135 helicopter arrived at the MedEvac hangar at Central Wisconsin...
WSAW
Marshfield Clinic facing financial difficulties, as pandemic ripples impact health care industry
Weekday Sunrise 7 morning show recording. Registration open for domestic and international travel trips at The Landing. Registration open for domestic and international travel trips at The Landing. First Alert Weather Forecast - Suntabulous start to November !!!. Updated: Oct. 31, 2022 at 12:17 PM CDT. Suntabulous weather continues for...
Comments / 0