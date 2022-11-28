ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WSAW

Transitional housing program coming to Wisconsin Rapids in 2023

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Mary’s Place is expanding its supportive transitional housing program to Wisconsin Rapids which has been made possible through a grant from the Legacy Foundation of Central Wisconsin. With the funding, Mary’s Place has purchased a vacant apartment building at 520 8th Ave. South. Altmann...
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries November 30, 2022

Vernon J. Bahr, age 89, of Wausau passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 under the care of Aspirus Hospice. Vernon was born on July 11, 1933 to Arthur and Hilda (Zastrow) Bahr. He grew up in the Town of Stettin on his family’s dairy farm. Vernon graduated from Wausau Senior High School and went on to take farming courses from NTC. Vernon was united in marriage to Marlene M. Schuett on October 5, 1957, at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in the Town of Maine, where they remain active members.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Merrill High School goes into “soft hold” Friday morning

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Merrill High School went into a soft hold Friday morning. According to an email sent to parents, a soft hold is conducted when school administration needs to limit student movement in the building. This can be done for a variety of reasons. Once a soft hold is announced, teachers shut and lock their doors and continue normal instruction.
MERRILL, WI
WSAW

Landmark law, UW-Stevens Point lab hail 50 years of efforts

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Fifty years ago, the Clean Water Act was passed to protect and restore national waterways, which are vital to our health, ecosystems, and economy. Since 1972, it has helped prevent, reduce, and eliminate pollution and create water that is drinkable, fishable, and swimmable. That same...
STEVENS POINT, WI
WSAW

Artist is longtime supporter of Empty Bowls campaign

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Neighbors Place is holding its 15th annual empty bowls event to help with food insecurity in the Wausau area. Artist Ron Hay has been participating since the start of the event and once again is offering his artwork for the cause. Hay views himself as...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Simmy Foundation helps veterans in need

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Veterans Services Commission, the Simmy Foundation, and the Community Foundation of Central Wisconsin have announced an initiative to help Portage County-area vets in crisis. The money will be used to help veterans with issues like housing. The foundation recognizes the increased need...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Authorities Warn Wisconsin Rapids Residents of Vandalism

Authorities in Wisconsin Rapids are warning car owners after reports of vandalism in the city. One resident of Pine Creek Apartments found his daughter’s car covered in eggs and three tires slashed. The Wood County Sheriff’s Department reminds residents that these types of incidents increase this time of year.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
WSAW

Bridges Virtual Academy earns top virtual charter school in state

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Bridges Virtual Academy, a K4-12 Virtual Charter School of the Merrill Area Public Schools, earned a School Report Card rating of 81.4, which “exceeds expectations” by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. This is the fifth consecutive report card where BVA has scored the...
MERRILL, WI
WSAW

Christmas in July receives $10k donation supporting Marshfield Children’s Hospital

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - With support from the community, Axis Insurance Agency has officially awarded a $10,000 donation to Christmas in July. The donation will help Christmas in July renovate the Child Life Getaway Space, a room in the Marshfield Children’s Hospital dedicated to welcoming patients, families, and caretakers and helping them socialize and support one another.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WausauPilot

Marshfield woman killed while walking on Marathon County highway

Police say a 31-year-old Marshfield woman was killed while walking on a county highway Monday night. Joy Danielle Moravec was walking on County Hwy. J near the intersection with County Hwy. Z in the town of Easton when she was struck by a passing motorist. The driver, a 33-year-old Wausau man, was traveling south just before 6 p.m. Monday when the crash happened.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WSAW

Merrill hosts tour of lights holiday decorating contest

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The City of Merrill and the Merrill Area Chamber of Commerce is partnering to present Merrill’s first Holiday Decorating Contest for Merrill residents and businesses. Prizes will be awarded from first to third place and participants must enter the contest by Dec. 12. The judges...
MERRILL, WI
WSAW

Aspirus MedEvac adds new advanced helicopter to its fleet

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The need for air medical transport is critical for many patients facing life-threatening medical situations. To assure ongoing service at the highest level, a new advanced aircraft is joining the Aspirus MedEvac fleet. The twin-engine Airbus H135 helicopter arrived at the MedEvac hangar at Central Wisconsin...
WAUSAU, WI

