Howe Much Colorado Is Reportedly Offering Deion Sanders
It's no secret that Colorado has interest in Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders. Though a deal hasn't been finalized, it sounds like the program has made a lucrative offer to the Hall of Famer. According to CBS News Colorado, the Buffaloes are offering Sanders a starting salary of more...
Football World Is Saddened By ESPN's Bowl Game Decision
Pour one out for the Frisco Football Classic, which will not be played in 2022. The bowl game, which was created last year in order to accommodate an extra bowl eligible team, is not needed this year, as not enough programs reached bowl eligibility. "There is some sad bowl news...
Deion Sanders leaving Jackson State to take Colorado head coach job
Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders will reportedly leave his current position as the head coach at Jackson State for the University of Colorado. Sanders was reportedly offered the Colorado job last week, and according to a new ESPN report on Friday, he’s been planning his exit and recruiting players to his soon-to-be new stop in recent days. According to ESPN, there’s an internal belief at Colorado that he will arrive on campus over the weekend, though the current regime has yet to be formally informed. “They’re not doing a great job of hiding this,” a staff...
Football World Reacts To National Anthem Before Big 12 Title Game
On Saturday afternoon, the TCU Horned Frogs took the field for a battle against the Kansas State Wildcats. It's unclear if TCU needs to win the game to remain in the College Football Playoff, but a win would secure its spot. While everyone was hyped for the game, it was what happened before the game that had everyone's attention.
Former NFL Quarterback Reportedly Offered Head Coaching Job
Former NFL quarterback G.J. Kinne has a chance to take the next step in his coaching career. According to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, Texas State has offered Kinne its head coaching job. Kinne, 34, is currently in his first year as the head coach of Incarnate Word's football program....
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
Former SEC Starting Quarterback Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal
Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King has entered the NCAA transfer portal, per Sam Khan Jr. of The Athletic. King won the starting quarterback job for the Aggies this season. However, he was benched after just two starts. It wasn't until Oct. 8 that King started again for Texas A&M. He...
Look: Charles Barkley Reacts To Auburn Hiring Hugh Freeze
There were a lot of questions surrounding Hugh Freeze's candidacy for the Auburn head coaching job, largely due to character concerns. But what does Auburn's most famous basketball alum, Charles Barkley, have to say about that?. Speaking to AL.com, Barkley said that the people criticizing Freeze over character concerns should...
Look: ESPN NFL Analyst Under Fire For Offensive Remark
Bart Scott made an insensitive comment about Tua Tagovailoa's recent injuries. During Thursday's Get Up, the ESPN panel discussed which quarterback they'd prefer over the next decade between Tagovailoa, Joe Burrow, and Justin Herbert. When Dan Graziano asked if health concerns factored into nobody picking the Miami Dolphins signal-caller, Scott made an ill-timed joke.
College Football Fans Are Done With Gary Danielson
Gary Danielson has said a handful of outlandish things during his time on CBS, and yet, his latest comments about Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. might take the cake. During this Saturday's SEC Championship between Georgia and LSU, Danielson referred to Anderson as a project for NFL teams. Most draft...
Former NFL Star Michael Vick Lands Prominent Job
Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will be featured in an eight-part documentary series that details the evolution of the Black quarterback in America. Variety broke this exciting news on Wednesday. As part of this docuseries, Vick will speak with celebrities, coaches, quarterbacks, journalists and other cultural figures to get their...
Auburn suffers first decommit of Hugh Freeze era
Auburn Football suffered a hit to its’ 2023 recruiting class on Thursday. Four-star wide receiver Adam Hopkins announced via Twitter that he has de-committed from Auburn, and his recruitment has officially reopened. His de-commitment is reportedly due to Hugh Freeze’s decision to not retain wide receivers coach, Ike Hilliard,...
Deion Sanders Is Rumored To Be Down To 2 Job Offers
Deion Sanders is reportedly close to taking a new college head coaching job. According to CBS Sports' Su'a Cravens, Sanders will leave Jackson State for either Colorado or Cincinnati. The former USC safety said it's "95 percent a done deal" that he goes to Boulder to coach the Buffaloes. Kevin...
Son Of Legendary NFL Star Ray Lewis Is Transferring
Rahsaan Lewis, the son of NFL legend Ray Lewis, has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. This will be Lewis' third transfer of his collegiate career. Lewis began his college football career as a cornerback for UCF before transferring to Lane Kiffin's FAU program after just one season. When Kiffin left for Ole Miss, Lewis made his way over to Lexington. He practiced with the team in 2020 and joined the roster as a junior walk-on in 2021.
Predicting The College Football Playoff Top 4 After TCU's Loss
The final College Football Playoff rankings won't be released until tomorrow, but the chaos has already begun. It all started on Friday night when the Utah Utes took down the USC Trojans for the second time this season. A 47-24 win in the Pac-12 title game effectively eliminated the Trojans from playoff contention.
Top Big 12 Assistant Coach Has Reportedly Been Fired
All of the Big 12 head coaches managed to retain their jobs this year. But the same can't be said for all of the top assistants. According to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, Baylor defensive coordinator Ron Roberts has been dismissed from his position. Rittenberg noted that Roberts was "a longtime mentor" of Bears head coach Dave Aranda.
Jim Harbaugh Is Getting Crushed For Apparent Double Standard
Michigan starting defensive tackle Mazi Smith is facing felony charges for carrying a concealed weapon. The alleged offense took place during a traffic stop in October, but charges weren't filed until Wednesday of this week. Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan football program have elected to let Smith...
College Football World Furious With TCU's Play-Calling In Overtime
Fans across the country cannot believe how TCU's offense handled their overtime sequence. The Horned Frogs came up just inches short in OT and did not put the ball in Heisman hopeful Max Duggan's hands on their final two downs; leading to an eventual loss to Kansas State in the Big-12 Championship.
Look: Football World Is Furious With Jim Harbaugh Today
A Michigan Wolverines senior football player is reportedly facing a felony weapons charge for an incident that allegedly took place in October. Michigan senior Mazi Smith is facing a felony charge. He is reportedly facing felony charges for carrying a concealed weapon. While the incident took place in October, Smith has played in all of Michigan's games.
Ohio State Players React To USC's Loss Last Night
Despite losing to Michigan at home last weekend, Ohio State will most likely make the College Football Playoff this season. That's because USC got crushed by Utah last night in the Pac-12 Championship. The path to the CFP was simple for USC. All the Trojans needed was a win over...
