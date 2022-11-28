Read full article on original website
Related
Benzinga
TUESDAY INVESTOR DEADLINE: Opendoor Technologies Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit - OPEN; OPENW
SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2022 / Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN OPENW))) securities between December 21, 2020 and September 16, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until this Tuesday, December 6, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. The Opendoor class action lawsuit charges defendants with violations of the Securities Act of 1933 and/or Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The first-filed complaint is captioned Alich v Opendoor Technologies Inc., No. 22-cv-01717 (D. Ariz.), and a subsequently filed complaint is captioned Oakland County Voluntary Employees' Beneficiary Association v. Opendoor Technologies Inc., No. 22-cv-01987 (D. Ariz.).
Marvell Technology's Shortfall Drivers Are A Concern: 5 Analysts Offer Takes On FQ3 Print
Marvell Technology Inc’s MRVL shares tumbled in after-hours session on Thursday, following the company’s worse-than-feared earnings release. Benchmark Analyst Cody Acree reiterated a Buy rating and a price target of $70. Needham analyst Quinn Bolton maintained a Buy rating, while reducing the price target from $64 to $50.
Tesla Has Been The Most Profitable Stock For Short Sellers 2 Months In A Row
Tesla Inc TSLA shares have rallied 7.2% in the last five days, but Tesla continues to be one of the most profitable stocks in the market for short sellers. ORTEX Analytics released its monthly Short Interest Insights report this week and said Tesla was the most profitable stock in the market for short sellers for the second straight month in November.
General Electric Board Approves Healthcare Division Spinoff, Likely To Begin Trading On January 4
General Electric Co's GE board approved the previously announced spinoff of its healthcare business, GE Healthcare Holding LLC. Before such a spinoff, GE HealthCare will likely be converted into a corporation and renamed GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. The company will likely begin trading on Nasdaq on January 4, 2023, under...
$11.5 Million Bet On This Penny Stock? Check Out These 3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
The Dow Jones closed higher by more than 700 points on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Amazon Nears Break Of This Consolidation Pattern: Which Way Is The Stock Headed Next?
Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN gapped down about 1% to start Friday’s trading session and after some slight volatility in the morning, the stock settled to trade flat just under the $95 level. Despite the S&P 500 trading higher in an uptrend since Oct. 13, Amazon, which makes up 3.7% of...
Benzinga
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, And Why Dogecoin Is Showing Resilience Amid FTX Aftershock
A new series on Netflix just broke a record set by the streaming giant's hit series "Stranger Things." Why long-time Tesla bull Ross Gerber says Apple CEO Tim Cook needs to step down. Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look...
5 Top Stocks for December
From game-changing products to indisputable growth catalysts, this list of top stocks has something for all.
The Benzinga Moneymaker Series: Top 5 Stocks This Week
Investors are are on the hunt for undervalued, underfollowed and emerging stocks to spot opportunity. The rise of social media and the retail trader gave way to countless methods to uncover new information. For some, this is overwhelming. Benzinga's Moneymaker Index uses a combination of proprietary data and pattern recognition to bring you five stocks each week that are just under the surface and warrant your attention.
Marvell Technology Gets Price Targets Cut By Analysts After Downbeat Q3 Results, Shares Drop
Marvell Technology, Inc. MRVL reported weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter and issued weak forecast for the current quarter. Marvell said third-quarter revenue grew by 27% year-over-year to $1.537 billion. The number missed average analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. The company reported third-quarter earnings of 57 cents per share, which also missed estimates.
Short Volatility Alert: Cuentas Inc
On Thursday, shares of Cuentas Inc CUEN experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went down -0.21% to $0.2912. The overall sentiment for CUEN has been Bearish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bearish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Strong Sell. The volatility alert was...
8 Zscaler Analysts Offer Their Takes On Q3 Print: Why The Company May 'Need To Tread Carefully Throughout FY23'
Zscaler Inc.’s ZS shares traded higher in the after-hours session on Thursday, following the company’s fiscal first-quarter print. Zscaler reported revenues of $355.55 million and earnings of 29 cents per share, with both matrices topping consensus estimates. Stephens On Zscaler. Analyst Brian Colley reiterated an Overweight and a...
Benzinga
Where Lumentum Holdings Stands With Analysts
Over the past 3 months, 11 analysts have published their opinion on Lumentum Holdings LITE stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Benzinga
Where Bright Horizons Family Stands With Analysts
Within the last quarter, Bright Horizons Family BFAM has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Bright Horizons Family. The company has an average price target of $80.14 with a high of $108.00 and a low of $57.00.
Benzinga
Intel's Debt Overview
Shares of Intel Inc. INTC decreased by 4.12% in the past three months. When understanding a companies price change over a time period like 3 months, it could be helpful to look at its financials. One key aspect of a companies financials is its debt, but before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Intel has.
Benzinga
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Thomson Reuters
Within the last quarter, Thomson Reuters TRI has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Thomson Reuters has an average price target of $115.25 with a high of $125.00 and a low of $108.00.
Benzinga
Cryptocurrency Terra Luna Classic's Price Increased More Than 10% Within 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, Terra Luna Classic's LUNC/USD price rose 10.1% to $0.00018. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 12.0% gain, moving from $0.00016 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $119.18. The chart...
Benzinga
Pathward Financial: Dividend Insights
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Pathward Financial CASH. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 5 cents per share. On Wednesday, Pathward Financial will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 5 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Benzinga
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Basic Materials Sector
ICL Group ICL - P/E: 5.07. Chemours saw a decrease in earnings per share from 1.89 in Q2 to $1.24 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 3.46%, which has increased by 0.52% from 2.94% in the previous quarter. Koppers Hldgs saw an increase in earnings per share from...
Benzinga
Looking At Sea's Recent Unusual Options Activity
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Sea. Looking at options history for Sea SE we detected 11 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 54% with bearish.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
107K+
Followers
187K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0