Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kslnewsradio.com
Lehi building placed on false lockdown after report of unconcealed gun
LEHI, Utah — A Lehi building was placed on a false lockdown following a report of a man with an unconcealed firearm. According to a Lehi City press release, Lehi Police received a report of a man with an unconcealed gun at 3300 N Triumph Blvd. Following this, officers...
kslnewsradio.com
Fire in West Valley City home contained to one room in basement
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A basement fire inside a West Valley City home Friday was contained to one room, according to West Valley City fire officials. Fire crews from Unified Fire and West Valley City responded to the incident at 3075 Putnam Court. According to West Valley City...
kslnewsradio.com
21-year-old woman killed in Provo hit-and-run
PROVO, Utah — A 21-year-old woman was killed Thursday afternoon after being hit by a car during a run. Provo Police are seeking information on the person driving because they fled the scene. The Provo City Police Department identified 21-year-old Isabelle Parr as the victim in the hit-and-run. Officers...
kslnewsradio.com
18-year-old connected to Orem shooting turns himself in
OREM, Utah — An 18-year-old man is in custody after turning himself in on Wednesday in connection with an Orem shooting in November. Police suspect the man of attempted murder and obstruction of justice after the Orem shooting that injured two men at the Axis Apartments. These apartments, at 800 South and 1370 West provide off-campus student housing to UVU students.
kslnewsradio.com
Salt Lake City Police Department hosts holiday Pay-it-Forward event
SALT LAKE CITY — This morning, Salt Lake City Police Department along with SLC School District paired 50 children with a police officer for a holiday shopping experience. First, the children ate breakfast at the Little America Hotel. Then, they rode in the passenger seat of their paired officers’ police car along with a police escort. The escort was led by the SLCPD SWAT Team, complete with lights and sirens through downtown.
kslnewsradio.com
Suspect in I-15 shooting named, booked into jail
LAYTON, Utah — Layton Police announced Thursday evening that the suspect involved in Wednesday morning’s officer-involved shooting on southbound I-15 near Hill Field Road has been booked into the Davis County Jail. Police say 28-year-old Micheal John Buttel has been booked on several charges related to the incident....
kslnewsradio.com
Project Safe Neighborhoods successfully lowering crime according to Salt Lake leaders
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall and Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown called Project Safe Neighborhoods a success during a community update on Thursday. The project has been active in Salt Lake City for two years and aims to reduce crime in the area.
kslnewsradio.com
Sugar House locals worry 2100 South poses threat to safety and business
SALT LAKE CITY — As Salt Lake City prepares to rebuild 2100 South, local businesses in Sugar House are asking that safety for foot traffic be a top priority. This comes after complaints that the area’s main strip of the road is too dangerous. Salt Lake City is...
kslnewsradio.com
Morning storms impact school schedules
SALT LAKE CITY– Severe weather conditions forcing schools to to adjust schedules Friday morning. Canyons School District announced a remote learning day for Friday due to dangerous road conditions. Summit Academy schools are also on a remote schedule. Salt Lake City, Alpine, Granite, Davis, Murray, Cache and Provo School...
kslnewsradio.com
Utah population update: 60K+ people have moved here since 2021
SALT LAKE CITY — Over the last year, when people made the decision to move to Utah (or move to a different place within Utah) more of them chose to live in Utah County. And Salt Lake County is a close second. That’s according to the Utah Population Committee,...
kslnewsradio.com
Snowball Express arrives at Salt Lake City Airport
SALT LAKE CITY — This morning the Gary Sinise Foundation’s Snowball Express made a pit stop at the new SLC Airport on its way to Orlando Walt Disney World. The foundation’s sponsor American Airlines helped bring over 1,900 family members who have lost loved ones serving in the United States military to Disney World. American Airlines donated 11 charter aircrafts staffed with volunteer crew to transport the families members.
kslnewsradio.com
Opinion: The long and winding road to the championship
SALT LAKE CITY — Who would have thunk it?. After the Utes lost to Oregon 20-17 on November 17th, only we eternal optimists still believed. It’s understandable. The detailed and unlikely things that had to happen, all but one beyond our control, made it a better bet that this would not be our year.
kslnewsradio.com
Ballet West continues longstanding tradition, The Nutcracker
SALT LAKE CITY — The Nutcracker in Salt Lake City is America’s first and longest-running version performed, introduced by Ballet West’s founder Willam Christensen. Christensen first introduced the American version of the performance to SLC in 1955, and since then it’s remained a centerpiece of holiday festivities within the city.
kslnewsradio.com
BYU students win international award for video game
SALT LAKE CITY — Students apart of the animation program at BYU received international recognition from the Rookie Awards for developing and producing a video game. Additionally, the “Highly Commended” also helped BYU earn the global ranking of fifth top video game design school. The interactive computer...
Comments / 0