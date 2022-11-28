Read full article on original website
Antero Resources Unusual Options Activity For December 02
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Antero Resources AR. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Looking At Sea's Recent Unusual Options Activity
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Sea. Looking at options history for Sea SE we detected 11 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 54% with bearish.
Amazon Nears Break Of This Consolidation Pattern: Which Way Is The Stock Headed Next?
Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN gapped down about 1% to start Friday’s trading session and after some slight volatility in the morning, the stock settled to trade flat just under the $95 level. Despite the S&P 500 trading higher in an uptrend since Oct. 13, Amazon, which makes up 3.7% of...
5 Top Stocks for December
From game-changing products to indisputable growth catalysts, this list of top stocks has something for all.
What's Next For Stocks After Fed Chair Powell Says Smaller Interest Rate Hikes Could Start In December?
Analysts are projecting S&P 500 earnings will decline 2.1% year-over-year in the fourth quarter. The University of Michigan releases its Consumer Sentiment Index reading on Friday. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY rallied this week following dovish commentary from the Federal Reserve chair, but the November jobs report revealed...
Crypto Bros Are Dumping Lambos, But Lamborghini Says Cars Are Flying Out Of Showrooms
If you thought demand for sports cars has completely diminished with Bitcoin below $20,000 and higher federal interest rates, think again. Lamborghini CEO Stephen Winkelmann told Yahoo Finance that the company is selling more cars than it's able to produce and struggling to keep up with demand, despite increasing production twice within the last year.
TUESDAY INVESTOR DEADLINE: Opendoor Technologies Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit - OPEN; OPENW
SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2022 / Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN OPENW))) securities between December 21, 2020 and September 16, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until this Tuesday, December 6, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. The Opendoor class action lawsuit charges defendants with violations of the Securities Act of 1933 and/or Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The first-filed complaint is captioned Alich v Opendoor Technologies Inc., No. 22-cv-01717 (D. Ariz.), and a subsequently filed complaint is captioned Oakland County Voluntary Employees' Beneficiary Association v. Opendoor Technologies Inc., No. 22-cv-01987 (D. Ariz.).
$11.5 Million Bet On This Penny Stock? Check Out These 3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
The Dow Jones closed higher by more than 700 points on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
The Benzinga Moneymaker Series: Top 5 Stocks This Week
Investors are are on the hunt for undervalued, underfollowed and emerging stocks to spot opportunity. The rise of social media and the retail trader gave way to countless methods to uncover new information. For some, this is overwhelming. Benzinga's Moneymaker Index uses a combination of proprietary data and pattern recognition to bring you five stocks each week that are just under the surface and warrant your attention.
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, And Why Dogecoin Is Showing Resilience Amid FTX Aftershock
A new series on Netflix just broke a record set by the streaming giant's hit series "Stranger Things." Why long-time Tesla bull Ross Gerber says Apple CEO Tim Cook needs to step down. Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look...
This Tesla Product Doesn't Appear In Portfolio Slide Shown At Semi Launch Event: Analyst Says 'It's A Mistake To Skip' It
Tesla, Inc. TSLA began deliveries of its Semi electric vehicle truck this week, and analysts and investors hoped for Elon Musk to shed light on the company's other pipeline products and its near-term operational performance. The most intriguing slide shown at the Tesla Semi launch event on Thursday night was...
General Electric Board Approves Healthcare Division Spinoff, Likely To Begin Trading On January 4
General Electric Co's GE board approved the previously announced spinoff of its healthcare business, GE Healthcare Holding LLC. Before such a spinoff, GE HealthCare will likely be converted into a corporation and renamed GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. The company will likely begin trading on Nasdaq on January 4, 2023, under...
8 Zscaler Analysts Offer Their Takes On Q3 Print: Why The Company May 'Need To Tread Carefully Throughout FY23'
Zscaler Inc.’s ZS shares traded higher in the after-hours session on Thursday, following the company’s fiscal first-quarter print. Zscaler reported revenues of $355.55 million and earnings of 29 cents per share, with both matrices topping consensus estimates. Stephens On Zscaler. Analyst Brian Colley reiterated an Overweight and a...
Tesla, Amazon, Ulta Beauty, Zscaler, ChargePoint: Why These 5 Stocks Are On Investors' Radar Today
Major Wall Street indices closed mixed on Thursday as investors and traders shifted their focus towards Friday’s jobs data that will be a key factor in the Federal Reserve’s future rate decisions. The Dow closed 0.56% lower while the S&P 500 ended the session on a flat note. The Nasdaq index closed marginally higher on Thursday. Meanwhile, these are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention:
Where Cheesecake Factory Stands With Analysts
Cheesecake Factory CAKE has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $36.0 versus the current price of Cheesecake Factory at $33.1, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts...
Where Lumentum Holdings Stands With Analysts
Over the past 3 months, 11 analysts have published their opinion on Lumentum Holdings LITE stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Marvell Technology's Shortfall Drivers Are A Concern: 5 Analysts Offer Takes On FQ3 Print
Marvell Technology Inc’s MRVL shares tumbled in after-hours session on Thursday, following the company’s worse-than-feared earnings release. Benchmark Analyst Cody Acree reiterated a Buy rating and a price target of $70. Needham analyst Quinn Bolton maintained a Buy rating, while reducing the price target from $64 to $50.
Tesla Has Been The Most Profitable Stock For Short Sellers 2 Months In A Row
Tesla Inc TSLA shares have rallied 7.2% in the last five days, but Tesla continues to be one of the most profitable stocks in the market for short sellers. ORTEX Analytics released its monthly Short Interest Insights report this week and said Tesla was the most profitable stock in the market for short sellers for the second straight month in November.
Where Bright Horizons Family Stands With Analysts
Within the last quarter, Bright Horizons Family BFAM has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Bright Horizons Family. The company has an average price target of $80.14 with a high of $108.00 and a low of $57.00.
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Basic Materials Sector
ICL Group ICL - P/E: 5.07. Chemours saw a decrease in earnings per share from 1.89 in Q2 to $1.24 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 3.46%, which has increased by 0.52% from 2.94% in the previous quarter. Koppers Hldgs saw an increase in earnings per share from...
