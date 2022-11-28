ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Antero Resources Unusual Options Activity For December 02

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Antero Resources AR. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Benzinga

Looking At Sea's Recent Unusual Options Activity

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Sea. Looking at options history for Sea SE we detected 11 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 54% with bearish.
Benzinga

Crypto Bros Are Dumping Lambos, But Lamborghini Says Cars Are Flying Out Of Showrooms

If you thought demand for sports cars has completely diminished with Bitcoin below $20,000 and higher federal interest rates, think again. Lamborghini CEO Stephen Winkelmann told Yahoo Finance that the company is selling more cars than it's able to produce and struggling to keep up with demand, despite increasing production twice within the last year.
Benzinga

TUESDAY INVESTOR DEADLINE: Opendoor Technologies Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit - OPEN; OPENW

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2022 / Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN OPENW))) securities between December 21, 2020 and September 16, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until this Tuesday, December 6, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. The Opendoor class action lawsuit charges defendants with violations of the Securities Act of 1933 and/or Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The first-filed complaint is captioned Alich v Opendoor Technologies Inc., No. 22-cv-01717 (D. Ariz.), and a subsequently filed complaint is captioned Oakland County Voluntary Employees' Beneficiary Association v. Opendoor Technologies Inc., No. 22-cv-01987 (D. Ariz.).
Benzinga

$11.5 Million Bet On This Penny Stock? Check Out These 3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

The Dow Jones closed higher by more than 700 points on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Benzinga

The Benzinga Moneymaker Series: Top 5 Stocks This Week

Investors are are on the hunt for undervalued, underfollowed and emerging stocks to spot opportunity. The rise of social media and the retail trader gave way to countless methods to uncover new information. For some, this is overwhelming. Benzinga's Moneymaker Index uses a combination of proprietary data and pattern recognition to bring you five stocks each week that are just under the surface and warrant your attention.
Benzinga

Tesla, Amazon, Ulta Beauty, Zscaler, ChargePoint: Why These 5 Stocks Are On Investors' Radar Today

Major Wall Street indices closed mixed on Thursday as investors and traders shifted their focus towards Friday’s jobs data that will be a key factor in the Federal Reserve’s future rate decisions. The Dow closed 0.56% lower while the S&P 500 ended the session on a flat note. The Nasdaq index closed marginally higher on Thursday. Meanwhile, these are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention:
Benzinga

Where Cheesecake Factory Stands With Analysts

Cheesecake Factory CAKE has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $36.0 versus the current price of Cheesecake Factory at $33.1, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts...
Benzinga

Where Lumentum Holdings Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 11 analysts have published their opinion on Lumentum Holdings LITE stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Benzinga

Tesla Has Been The Most Profitable Stock For Short Sellers 2 Months In A Row

Tesla Inc TSLA shares have rallied 7.2% in the last five days, but Tesla continues to be one of the most profitable stocks in the market for short sellers. ORTEX Analytics released its monthly Short Interest Insights report this week and said Tesla was the most profitable stock in the market for short sellers for the second straight month in November.
Benzinga

Where Bright Horizons Family Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Bright Horizons Family BFAM has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Bright Horizons Family. The company has an average price target of $80.14 with a high of $108.00 and a low of $57.00.
Benzinga

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Basic Materials Sector

ICL Group ICL - P/E: 5.07. Chemours saw a decrease in earnings per share from 1.89 in Q2 to $1.24 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 3.46%, which has increased by 0.52% from 2.94% in the previous quarter. Koppers Hldgs saw an increase in earnings per share from...
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
107K+
Followers
187K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy