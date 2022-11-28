Velveeta’s tagline might be “liquid gold,” but a woman in the sunshine state has declared the company owes her quite a few pieces of silver. On Nov. 18, Florida resident Amanda Ramirez sued the Kraft Heinz Company for at least $5 million over what she claims is deceptive and fraudulent packaging. Ramirez says that since Kraft’s Velveeta Shells & Cheese Microwavable Shell Pasta takes longer than 3-and-a-half minutes to prepare even though its packing states “ready in 3½ minutes,” that constitutes fraud.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO