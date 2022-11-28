Read full article on original website
Current Road Conditions for Washington and Oregon
Current road conditions are snowy and icy all across the region with more showers adding into the mix. As the sun comes up in the next few hours, we will see the roads become slicker with some snow melting turning into very icy conditions. Give yourself plenty of time for...
Washington's clean fuel standard takes effect January 1
OLYMPIA, Wash.- Washington's new Clean Fuel Standard goes into effect on January 1. The Washington Legislature passed the Clean Fuel Standard in 2021 and directed the Department of Energy to implement the plan in 2023. According to a DOE press release, transportation is the largest source of carbon pollution in...
Oregon nurses call for investigation of alleged wage theft by Providence
PORTLAND, Ore.- The Oregon Nurses Association (ONA) has asked the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office to investigate Providence Health for alleged ongoing wage theft against frontline nurses. The ONA alleges that since July, Providence has systematically underpaid thousands of health care workers through a faulty payroll system. The new payroll...
Florida woman sues Velveeta for $5 million, claims its Shells & Cheese takes longer than 3½ minutes to make
Velveeta’s tagline might be “liquid gold,” but a woman in the sunshine state has declared the company owes her quite a few pieces of silver. On Nov. 18, Florida resident Amanda Ramirez sued the Kraft Heinz Company for at least $5 million over what she claims is deceptive and fraudulent packaging. Ramirez says that since Kraft’s Velveeta Shells & Cheese Microwavable Shell Pasta takes longer than 3-and-a-half minutes to prepare even though its packing states “ready in 3½ minutes,” that constitutes fraud.
