Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Utah

Photo byPhoto by Delfina Cocciardi on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love eating burgers from time to time and you also happen to live in Utah, here is a list of four amazing burger places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food that keeps you coming back for more time and time again.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Bingham High students build intricate gingerbread cathedral

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Three high school seniors took extra credit at Bingham High to another level this holiday season by building a National Cathedral Gingerbread House. As of Monday morning, the gingerbread house is on display in the high school’s library. The construction of the cathedral took place in one of the high schooler’s garages.
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
espn960sports.com

Topgolf to Open Second Utah Location

Topgolf Expands Utah Footprint with Vineyard Venue Opening on Dec. 2. Located 40 miles south of Salt Lake City, Topgolf Vineyard will be the second venue in Utah. This Friday, December 2, modern golf entertainment leader Topgolf will open its technology-enabled venue experience in Vineyard, Utah, roughly 40 miles south of Salt Lake City and just eight miles north of Provo. Alongside Topgolf Salt Lake City, the 85th global venue invites more Utahns to come to play around and enjoy the game of golf in their own way.
VINEYARD, UT
kslsports.com

All The Cards Have Fallen Into Place For Utah

SALT LAKE CITY- The impossible was made possible Saturday night when all the cards fell into place for Utah football to head back to Vegas for the Pac-12 Championship. UCLA beat Cal, Oregon State beat Oregon, Utah took care of Colorado, and Washington wrapped things up with a win over Washington State.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Rocky Anderson announces bid to run for SLC mayor in 2023

SALT LAKE CITY — Former Salt Lake City Mayor Rocky Anderson wants his old job back. Anderson made it official on Wednesday by announcing his candidacy for the 2023 mayoral race. He gave a speech at Cake Salon, located at 1010 S. State Street, declaring his interest in taking his old job.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Demolition of old Utah State Prison in Draper begins

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – The demolition of the old Utah State Prison in Draper at the point of the mountain begins with the toppling of a guard tower on Tuesday, Nov. 29. The demolition will begin at 10 a.m. and the public is invited to the ceremony in person. It will also be streamed on The Point’s YouTube Channel, Twitter account, and Facebook page.
DRAPER, UT
ksl.com

'Heavy snow showers' impacting Utah driving conditions, car crashes

SALT LAKE CITY — Winter storms are bringing precipitation and travel headaches back to Utah, following a primarily quiet stretch of weather activity over the past few weeks. Along with bumper-to-bumper traffic, Utah saw 114 weather-related car crashes by 7 p.m. Monday, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said.
UTAH STATE
vanquishthefoe.com

BYU Basketball Mailbag: Recruiting, Spencer Johnson Status, Expectations, and More

As we turn the calendar into December, BYU is 5-3 on the year with some growing pains as they break in a new roster. This team has been tough to watch at times with the turnover issues and shooting lulls, but exciting to see the young pieces grow and cultimate in moments such as the 23-point comeback win over Dayton.
PROVO, UT
thesignpostwsu.com

The fight to end late fees

The Young Democratic Socialists of America at Weber State University have been fighting since early this year to get rid of late fees at WSU in order to support students heavily affected by the penalty of late fees. In response to the impact late fees have, YDSA has started a...
OGDEN, UT

