Three Utah cities listed among best college towns in nation
Three Utah cities were named among the best towns for college students according to a new study.
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
Photo byPhoto by Delfina Cocciardi on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love eating burgers from time to time and you also happen to live in Utah, here is a list of four amazing burger places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food that keeps you coming back for more time and time again.
Utah leaders rethink approach to helping those experiencing homelessness
Salt Lake City and County leaders have returned from a research trip to Miami to see what new approaches can be taken to better help those experiencing homelessness.
kslnewsradio.com
Bingham High students build intricate gingerbread cathedral
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Three high school seniors took extra credit at Bingham High to another level this holiday season by building a National Cathedral Gingerbread House. As of Monday morning, the gingerbread house is on display in the high school’s library. The construction of the cathedral took place in one of the high schooler’s garages.
Utah woman taps into entrepreneurial spirit as she battles cancer
Alyssa Redman's friends started a GoFundMe to help her with mounting medical expenses, but she said she couldn't just sit back and watch people donate without contributing in her own way.
espn960sports.com
Topgolf to Open Second Utah Location
Topgolf Expands Utah Footprint with Vineyard Venue Opening on Dec. 2. Located 40 miles south of Salt Lake City, Topgolf Vineyard will be the second venue in Utah. This Friday, December 2, modern golf entertainment leader Topgolf will open its technology-enabled venue experience in Vineyard, Utah, roughly 40 miles south of Salt Lake City and just eight miles north of Provo. Alongside Topgolf Salt Lake City, the 85th global venue invites more Utahns to come to play around and enjoy the game of golf in their own way.
kslsports.com
All The Cards Have Fallen Into Place For Utah
SALT LAKE CITY- The impossible was made possible Saturday night when all the cards fell into place for Utah football to head back to Vegas for the Pac-12 Championship. UCLA beat Cal, Oregon State beat Oregon, Utah took care of Colorado, and Washington wrapped things up with a win over Washington State.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Utah woman awarded nearly $2.4M after Vail Resorts employee hits her with bowling ball
UTAH — A Utah jury this month awarded a Park City bowling alley employee nearly $2.4 million after a Vail Resorts employee smashed her hand with a bowling ball during a company outing three years ago. Amy Herzog alleged in a February 2020 lawsuit that she was attempting to...
kslsports.com
Utah Athletics Announces Sellout Of Pac-12 Championship Ticket Allotment
SALT LAKE CITY- Once again it looks like the Utes will have a very good showing in Las Vegas for the Pac-12 Championship on Friday. Utah Athletics announced Tuesday around noon they have sold out their allotment of Pac-12 Championship tickets and thanked fans for their enthusiasm and support of Utah football.
kjzz.com
'Falling' and 'very slow': The new reality for Salt Lake, Provo housing markets
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Housing markets in Salt Lake City and Provo are now considered “falling,” characterized by flat or declining prices and a shrinking industry, according to a prominent real estate research firm. The analysis from John Burns Real Estate Consulting also puts Salt Lake...
Air Force plane makes unscheduled stop in SLC for crack in window
An Air Force Plane made an unscheduled stop at the Salt Lake City International Airport Wednesday afternoon after a crew member noticed a crack in a window.
kslnewsradio.com
Rocky Anderson announces bid to run for SLC mayor in 2023
SALT LAKE CITY — Former Salt Lake City Mayor Rocky Anderson wants his old job back. Anderson made it official on Wednesday by announcing his candidacy for the 2023 mayoral race. He gave a speech at Cake Salon, located at 1010 S. State Street, declaring his interest in taking his old job.
Cox orders agencies to review security after Utah state office break-in
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox has ordered state agencies to review security plans after an intruder entered a government building through an unsecured door, stealing security badges and accessing secure areas
Bowl projections: What Utah’s bowl prospects look like heading into Pac-12 championship game
The Utes head into their Pac-12 championship game matchup against USC with the possibility of returning to the Rose Bowl with a win, or landing in a secondary bowl like the Alamo, Holiday or Las Vegas with a loss.
ABC 4
Demolition of old Utah State Prison in Draper begins
DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – The demolition of the old Utah State Prison in Draper at the point of the mountain begins with the toppling of a guard tower on Tuesday, Nov. 29. The demolition will begin at 10 a.m. and the public is invited to the ceremony in person. It will also be streamed on The Point’s YouTube Channel, Twitter account, and Facebook page.
ksl.com
'Heavy snow showers' impacting Utah driving conditions, car crashes
SALT LAKE CITY — Winter storms are bringing precipitation and travel headaches back to Utah, following a primarily quiet stretch of weather activity over the past few weeks. Along with bumper-to-bumper traffic, Utah saw 114 weather-related car crashes by 7 p.m. Monday, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said.
Why changes are necessary for BYU football
BYU coach Kalani Sitake and the Cougars must take full advantage of new defensive coordinator hire, other changes, NIL and transfer portal to be competitive in Big 12
kslsports.com
College Football Playoff Rankings Released, Set Up Pac-12 Title Battle
SALT LAKE CITY- The latest CFP rankings have been released further setting up an epic battle between Utah and USC for the Pac-12 Title in Las Vegas. The Trojans come in at No. 4 and the Utes slide in at No. 11 putting a lot at stake for both teams.
vanquishthefoe.com
BYU Basketball Mailbag: Recruiting, Spencer Johnson Status, Expectations, and More
As we turn the calendar into December, BYU is 5-3 on the year with some growing pains as they break in a new roster. This team has been tough to watch at times with the turnover issues and shooting lulls, but exciting to see the young pieces grow and cultimate in moments such as the 23-point comeback win over Dayton.
thesignpostwsu.com
The fight to end late fees
The Young Democratic Socialists of America at Weber State University have been fighting since early this year to get rid of late fees at WSU in order to support students heavily affected by the penalty of late fees. In response to the impact late fees have, YDSA has started a...
