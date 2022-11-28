PRYOR, Oklahoma - I'm Whenny, the 1-year-old Beagle mix girl!! My friend and I were out for an adventure one night, but my friend didn't see the car coming down the street before she started to cross and . . . WHAM!! I told her to get up! Hurry!! Come ON!! But she didn't move. A nice policeman came and picked me up and took me to the shelter. I really miss my friend, but I'm glad to be safe and finally have enough food to fill my tummy every day!! You can see in my picture that I was pretty skinny when I came in, but I have a little more meat on my bones these days!! The shelter people say I'm about the sweetest pup here! I love everyone I meet, I love to play, and I don't get too rough!!

PRYOR, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO