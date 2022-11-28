ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Food On The Move Launches $7.5M 'The Food Home' Project

A group in Tulsa wants to feed more hungry people, and one way they want to do that is to grow their own food and get the community to help. Once they get the rest of the donations, Food on the Move plans to use technology like hydroponics and aquaponics to help grow the food. People will also learn how to grow their own food.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Pawnee Bill Ranch celebrates birth of baby bison

PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. — There’s a new resident at the Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum. A baby bison named Doc Holliday was born Tuesday night. This is the second calf born on the ranch this year. Kathryn, named after the artist Kathryn Woodman Leighton, who painted a portrait of Pawnee Bill displayed inside the museum, was born in October.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

OKC car custom design company hired for ‘Tulsa King’

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — It looks more like a crime scene, rather than a scene from a television series. “I thought it was a scam, because we have never done any work for a film industry before, and we talked about what they needed done and it was a challenge, and they needed work done in such a short notice,” said Owner of Superior Customs Daniel Barraza.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
ocolly.com

Christmas lights people must see in Oklahoma

As the semester wraps up, many students are looking for fun activities they can do over winter break. The festive spirit of the holiday season takes hold of people worldwide, and with Christmas in the middle of winter break, it seems appropriate to go Christmas light-looking. Taking place through December,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Spend Christmas At Disney… Oklahoma

If the recession and rampant inflation have you looking to stay closer to home this year, you might want to consider spending the Christmas weekend at Disney, Oklahoma. What is Disney? It's a unique little outdoorsy place up around Grand Lake that will likely be mostly empty and totally fitting for a family holiday weekend.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Homeowners Grateful To Be Alive After Fire Destroys 3 Homes

Several people are homeless just before Christmas after strong winds caused a duplex fire to spread to other homes in a south Tulsa neighborhood. The high winds made the fire spread quickly through the duplex buildings but people who lived inside said they were grateful to be alive. Ash and charred bits are all that remains of some homes near 81st and Delaware. One duplex caught fire then 40-mile-per-hour winds ignited two others yesterday.
TULSA, OK
pryorinfopub.com

Meet Whenny: Rockin' G Animal Shelter's Pet of the Week

PRYOR, Oklahoma - I'm Whenny, the 1-year-old Beagle mix girl!! My friend and I were out for an adventure one night, but my friend didn't see the car coming down the street before she started to cross and . . . WHAM!! I told her to get up! Hurry!! Come ON!! But she didn't move. A nice policeman came and picked me up and took me to the shelter. I really miss my friend, but I'm glad to be safe and finally have enough food to fill my tummy every day!! You can see in my picture that I was pretty skinny when I came in, but I have a little more meat on my bones these days!! The shelter people say I'm about the sweetest pup here! I love everyone I meet, I love to play, and I don't get too rough!!
PRYOR, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Cherokee Nation opens new gift shop in Tahlequah

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation celebrated the reopening of the Cherokee Nation Gift Shop on Monday in Tahlequah, Oklahoma. The gift shop has a new location at the Cherokee Springs Plaza near OK-10 in Tahlequah. Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. initiated the ribbon-cutting ceremony before opening...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
News On 6

Mixed Income Housing Location, Grocery Store Coming To Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. - Envision Comanche is a $190-million multi-year investment that will transform an area of Tulsa. The project will add mixed-income housing while also enhancing the area along 36th street north with a new wilderness area and grocery store. Meagan Farley with Dewberry Architects joined News On 6 along with Eric Solovan of Tulsa Housing Authority to explain what this project means for Tulsa.
TULSA, OK
tulsapeople.com

Tulsa 10: Nov. 28-Dec. 4

Naan-Stop is popping up at Mother Road Market from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. with curries and chutneys to pile onto delicious naan. facebook.com/motherroadmarket. Join Chef Nico Albert and learn/taste how to make a conifer tea and enjoy a braised bison roast with cedar at 7 p.m. Nov. 30 at Mother Road Market. Tickets cover all bites and sips. $10-$15. facebook.com/gilcreasemuseum.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Fire Spreads To 3 Tulsa Homes; Crews Deal With Fast-Moving Winds

The Tulsa Fire Department is on the scene of a fire that has spread to three homes near 2811 E 81st Pl. Tulsa firefighters say the fire began at one house, then spread to the other homes and that high winds were a big factor in causing the spread. "Well...
TULSA, OK
Ponca City News

Former resident in bodybuilding finals

Body Former Ponca City resident Amanda Burnett of Tulsa has qualified for an international bodybuilding competition to be held in Las Vegas in December. Burnett will compete in the Ms. Wellness Olympia portion of the event on Dec. 16, which features bodybuilders from around the world. She is a 2002...
PONCA CITY, OK
kjrh.com

Mostly Cloudy and Mild Thursday

TULSA, Okla. — Southerly flow returns tomorrow, and that will bring lots of lower level clouds by tomorrow afternoon. Most of us will stay dry, but can't rule out a few stray showers/sprinkles with the moisture return, especially south/east of I-44. Highs tomorrow will hold in the low/mid 50s.
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy