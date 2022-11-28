Mental health laws need to be changed parents hands are tired to get their family members help or put in for a psychiatric evaluation usually it seems a person with mental illness would have to commit a crime before they actually get help law needs to go back to if a family member needs help the family should e able to sighn them in to get evaluated before they hurt their selves or any one or murdering a innocent person the system sucks theirs are many cases of murder due to people not getting the help they need
Seems like he remembers things he wants to but none of the bad stuff. These plea deals are getting ridiculous and they need to start back to putting some of these animals down.
I hope that he is in the MH facility for a long time. He had no remorse. None. I don't agree with the sentence. Not at all. If this was an inner city kid with a poor economic background, he would be serving jail.
