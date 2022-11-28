Avalanche Sign Alex Galchenyuk to One-Year Deal

Alex Galchenyuk scored a point per game for the AHL Colorado Eagles after losing out on a contract in October due to an injury.

Bruce Fedyck-USA TODAY Sports

Forward depth is coming to Denver once again.

The Colorado Avalanche made another move to bolster their vaunted offensive corps on Monday morning, agreeing to terms with forward Alex Galchenyuk on a one-year contract worth $750,000.

Galchenyuk is not exactly a stranger to the Avalanche organization. The 28-year-old attended Colorado's training camp this season on a professional tryout offer, ultimately being forced to bow out of the competition for a roster spot due to a lingering injury.

Once healed, however, Galchenyuk reunited with the Avalanche through their AHL affiliate in an effort to resuscitate his career, signing an AHL deal with the Colorado Eagles earlier this month. In seven games with the Eagles, Galchenyuk racked up three goals and four assists for seven points, finishing with a plus-four rating and just two penalty minutes.

Now back in the NHL, the former third-overall pick from 2012 will once again try to prove he belongs at hockey's highest level.

Galchenyuk's career has undergone quite a few twists and turns in the years since his breakthrough 30-goal season with the Montreal Canadiens back in 2015-16. The Milwaukee native last played for the Arizona Coyotes in 2021-22 after attending their training camp on PTO as well, mustering six goals and 15 assists for 21 points in 60 games.

Despite his struggles of late, it's clear that there is indeed still some talent in Galchenyuk bubbling under the surface. And if any team can harvest it for good, it's the defending Stanley Cup Champions.