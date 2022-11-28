ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joliet, IL

Illinois quick hits: Amazon workers walk out in Joliet; brushfire burns 80 acres; Al Capone's grave vandalized

 2 days ago

Amazon workers walk out in Joliet

Amazon workers walked off the job at the company’s Joliet facility on Cyber Monday, a central hub with products coming from around the world to be sorted and distributed to regional fulfillment centers.

The employees were joined by Warehouse Workers for Justice, an advocacy group for warehouse industry workers. They are demanding a better wages, improvements in workplace safety and policies to ensure dignity at work. Workers said in May, they discovered racist and threatening graffiti in the bathroom and the company took no action.

Brushfire burns 80 acres

A massive fire torched about 80 acres of land in northern Illinois.

Firefighters responded to a fire in a corn field near Johnsburg in McHenry County Saturday. According to fire officials, the windy and dry conditions caused the fire to spread quickly to surrounding open areas.

Over a dozen fire departments combined to put out the blaze. No structures were damaged.

Al Capone's grave vandalized

The grave of Chicago mobster Al Capone has been vandalized.

Police said paint was discovered at the grave at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery in Hillside where the Capone family is buried. A photo posted on the Chicago History Instagram page showed the word “evil” spray-painted in red on Capone’s grave stone. Police said the paint was removed the same day it was discovered.

