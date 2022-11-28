The Theragun Mini Is Just $149 for Cyber Monday

Almost every model is discounted.

Massage guns aren’t just for endurance or professional athletes, they can help with muscle aches and stiffness even if you’re sitting in front of your computer desk all day (like we are). The massage gun category has been booming, but the brand that seemed to have started it all is the most well-known: Therabody and its family of Theraguns.

And with only a few hours left to snag deals during Cyber Monday, you can save on nearly every Theragun currently in the lineup, including $150 off the Theragun Pro and the Theragun Mini for just $150.

Theragun Mini ($149, originally $199 at Therabody or Amazon )

If you’re new to the world of massage guns or are shopping for someone who wants one, the Theragun Mini is the perfect option at just $149. For this price, you get an ultra-portable Theragun that is super functional with three different speeds. Best of all, it’s not quite as noisy as others on the market with the Therabody QuietForce motor inside.

Theragun Prime ($198, originally $299 at Therabody or Amazon )

The Theragun Prime improves on the Mini with a larger handle that is easier to hold and simpler to move around the body. It also comes with four attachments in the box: dampener, standard ball, thumb and cone. You can use different heads (and speeds) for different parts of the body and muscle density.

Theragun Elite ($298, originally $399 at Therabody or Amazon )

Stepping things up further is the Theragun Elite , which Therabody describes as the quietest massage gun in the lineup. It’s also a bit easier to use and control thanks to an OLED screen built-in. You also get five attachments, a more durable protective case and the Elite can handle up to 40 pounds of pressure.

Theragun Pro ($449, originally $599 at Therabody or Amazon )

At the very top of the Theragun family is the Pro. The biggest difference over any other model is that the arm can be rotated and moved between four different positions. This way you can swap through six attachments and pick the right position for where you need to target. The Theragun Pro can also handle up to 60 pounds of pressure and can run for up to 300 minutes.

Wave Solo ($59, originally $79 at Therabody or Amazon )

Separate from the Theragun line, but still delivering vibration therapy is the Wave Solo . For $59, this relatively small ball can be used on specific parts of the body to improve motion and reduce tension. It also features QuietRoll technology, similar to QuietForce in the massage guns, to operate nearly silently.

Prices are accurate and items are in stock at the time of publishing.